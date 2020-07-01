Plot Twist: Apple iPhone 12 Pro will probably not have a 120Hz display but Google Pixel 5 will

In a surprise turn of events, supply chain consultant Ross Young has revealed that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will in fact not sport 120Hz displays.





The most recent iPad Pro models already support a high refresh rate and Apple has branded the tech as ProMotion. Previously, it was reported that even though the highest-end iPhone 12 models have hardware capable of supporting a high refresh rate, the decision to enable it will be made based on its impact on battery life.



It doesn't help that the smartphone will probably not come with the power-efficient LTPO technology that enables a variable refresh rate. Instead, the company was expected to equip the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with larger batteries to enable them to handle the increased power usage associated with 5G and a high refresh rate.





None of our contacts could corroborate iPhone 12 Pro models as 120Hz. They told us 2021. So, they are off our latest 120Hz list.. pic.twitter.com/uTQ7uinMUQ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 1, 2020





Well, it looks like the iPhone 12 Pro models will not have the ProMotion display after all and instead stick with a 60Hz screen. Previous reports had indicated that Apple would either go for a switchable 60Hz/120Hz screen or retain 60Hz, instead of going for 90Hz. A higher refresh rate on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max would have increased the viewing experience considerably, something which would have improved their appeal significantly.





The iPhone 12 Pro Max might come with a ProMotion display



Before this, YouTuber Filip Koroy of EverythingApplePro and XDA Developer's Max Weinbach had also cast doubts over the inclusion of 120Hz ProMotion tech in the beefier iPhone 12 models. Apparently, Apple is satisfied with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but the implementation on iPhone 12 Pro requires improvement and this would cost Apple more money. That's why Apple has seemingly decided to nix the feature altogether. Koroy believes that it's also probable that only the iPhone 12 Pro Max will come with the ProMotion screen.



However, don't count on that happening too much as Young adds that multiple suppliers have said that the iPhone will get a 120Hz screen next year.



