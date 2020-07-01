iOS Apple Android Google Display

Plot Twist: Apple iPhone 12 Pro will probably not have a 120Hz display but Google Pixel 5 will

by Anam Hamid
Jul 01, 2020, 11:32 AM
In a surprise turn of events, supply chain consultant Ross Young has revealed that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will in fact not sport 120Hz displays.

All of this year's 5G-ready iPhones are tipped to flaunt OLED displays and various leaks had indicated that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max would support a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The most recent iPad Pro models already support a high refresh rate and Apple has branded the tech as ProMotion. Previously, it was reported that even though the highest-end iPhone 12 models have hardware capable of supporting a high refresh rate, the decision to enable it will be made based on its impact on battery life.

It doesn't help that the smartphone will probably not come with the power-efficient LTPO technology that enables a variable refresh rate. Instead, the company was expected to equip the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with larger batteries to enable them to handle the increased power usage associated with 5G and a high refresh rate.



Well, it looks like the iPhone 12 Pro models will not have the ProMotion display after all and instead stick with a 60Hz screen. Previous reports had indicated that Apple would either go for a switchable 60Hz/120Hz screen or retain 60Hz, instead of going for 90Hz. A higher refresh rate on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max would have increased the viewing experience considerably, something which would have improved their appeal significantly. 

The iPhone 12 Pro Max might come with a ProMotion display


Before this, YouTuber Filip Koroy of EverythingApplePro and XDA Developer’s Max Weinbach had also cast doubts over the inclusion of 120Hz ProMotion tech in the beefier iPhone 12 models. Apparently, Apple is satisfied with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but the implementation on iPhone 12 Pro requires improvement and this would cost Apple more money. That's why Apple has seemingly decided to nix the feature altogether. Koroy believes that it's also probable that only the iPhone 12 Pro Max will come with the ProMotion screen.

However, don't count on that happening too much as Young adds that multiple suppliers have said that the iPhone will get a 120Hz screen next year. 

This is the second report in a row that might disappoint Apple fans. A few days back, it was reported that the iPhone 12 will not ship with a charger or EarPods. But, of course, there are plenty of other things to look forward to, such as 5G connectivity, a revamped design, a faster chip, better camera specs, and a lower starting price.

Pixel 5 will supposedly sport a 120Hz screen


Surprisingly, Young's list of 2020 120Hz phones includes the upcoming Google Pixel 5. This was kind of unexpected, as the company is tipped to cut corners on Pixel 4's successor to improve its accessibility. The phone will likely not come with a flagship chip and might even retire Face Unlock in favor of a physical fingerprint reader to bring the price down to $699.

