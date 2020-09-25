The release dates of Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) may have been etched in stone





Fortunately, the search giant is almost certainly preparing to unveil not one but two all-new phones in less than a week . Unfortunately, the Pixel 5 and 4a (5G) are not expected to pack a high-end Snapdragon 865 or 865+ SoC either, settling instead for undoubtedly the world's most popular upper mid-end chipset offering support for the fastest wireless networks out there.





Of course, Samsung LG , and Motorola have proven of late that Snapdragon 765 devices can be more than reasonably powerful and pretty much irresistibly priced, which Google is also virtually guaranteed to pull off in the not-so-distant future. Sadly, said future might be a little more distant than you probably expected as far as one of the two upcoming 5G-enabled Pixels is concerned.

Who's willing to wait until November... or 2021 for the Pixel 4a 5G?





No one? Absolutely nobody? Not a single soul in the universe? How about never? That doesn't sound very pleasant, but according to the prolific (although not always reliable) Twitter leaker Jon Prosser , the "Clearly White" version of the mid-range Google Pixel 4a (5G) could come out as late as next year... or never.





In fact, Prosser believes it's "more likely" that the company will altogether cancel this particular model, exclusively releasing the 5G-capable Pixel 4a in "Just Black" on November 19. That wouldn't be an especially impressive turnaround time for a handset tipped to both go official and up for pre-order on September 30 either, but hey, at least some early adopters could receive their units ahead of Thanksgiving.













Curiously enough, the Pixel 4a 5G is expected to come with a bigger 6.2 -inch screen than the 6-inch Pixel 5 and a slightly smaller 3,800mAh cell. The secondary rear shooter should be a less impressive 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens too, with a downgrade from 8 to 6 gigs of RAM also rumored to play its part in keeping the retail price at the affordable $499 level.

The Pixel 5 5G is coming a lot sooner





Like its bigger and cheaper brother, the 5G-enabled Google Pixel 5 is reportedly set for a pre-order start on the day of its announcement, but instead of keeping you waiting for months on end, this bad boy should begin shipping as early as October 15.





















Its more than respectable spec sheet also includes a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens aiding a main 12.2MP rear camera, as well as a 4,080mAh battery with fast charging, wireless, and reverse wireless charging support, a 90Hz OLED display sporting a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, IP68 water and dust resistance, stereo speakers, and a conventional rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.



