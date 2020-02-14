Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like
Leaked Google Pixel 5 XL prototype CAD-based render
Four months after launching the Pixel 4, Google is hard at work on the next-generation Pixel 5. It isn’t expected to debut for another eight months, but today Front Page Tech frontman Jon Prosser, not to be confused with John Prosser or Jon Posner, has revealed what the larger flagship could look like.
This strategy is a common practice among smartphone manufacturers. As we saw last year thanks to Steve Hemmerstoffer, Apple had two radically different iPhone 11 Pro designs on the table before eventually settling for the smartphone we know today.
The rear camera module is absolutely huge
The new design looks rather odd, to say the least, but ultimately represents a more unique direction for the company. It has also allowed Google to incorporate an extra sensor, bringing the total number of cameras to three this year.
It's unclear at this stage what specifications Google is planning for the camera system, but Prosser claims an ultra-wide-angle camera now accompanies the usual telephoto shooter and primary sensor.
Renders of the flagship smartphone's front panel, unfortunately, weren't provided but the prototype in question is understood to include a large top bezel, just like the Google Pixel 4, which presumably incorporates Google's Motion Sense and Face Unlock technologies. Thanks to recent technological advancements, though, the forehead is said to be a little slimmer.
Expect the Snapdragon 865 and 5G network support
Much like the recently announced Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup, both the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL are expected to feature Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 865. The amount of storage and RAM Google is planning to include is yet to be confirmed, but a minimum 8/128GB configuration does seem likely.
As a direct result of using the Snapdragon 865 chipset, Google's next-generation flagships will also feature support for 5G networks. This will negatively impact battery life quite significantly, hence why more acceptable battery capacities are to be expected this year.
Speaking of battery drain, Samsung and OnePlus are switching to 120Hz screens this year. Google was one of the leaders when it came to 90Hz panels and is expected to follow in the footsteps of its rivals this year, giving it another reason to include bigger batteries.
Google Pixel 5 XL announcement and release date
Despite today's early leak, the Google Pixel 5 XL isn't expected to go official until mid-October. It will be joined by the smaller Google Pixel 5 and will, of course, follow the cheaper Pixel 4a series which is on track to debut at Google I/O 2020 in early May.
Pre-orders will probably begin immediately after the announcement event and precede shipments somewhere between October 19 and October 23, if history is anything to go by. Of course, the internet giant could surprise us all by moving up its flagship announcement in an attempt to steal sales from Apple and Samsung.
