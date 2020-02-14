Android Google

Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 14, 2020, 7:25 AM
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like
Leaked Google Pixel 5 XL prototype CAD-based render

Four months after launching the Pixel 4, Google is hard at work on the next-generation Pixel 5. It isn’t expected to debut for another eight months, but today Front Page Tech frontman Jon Prosser, not to be confused with John Prosser or Jon Posner, has revealed what the larger flagship could look like.

The render above, which comes from an "extremely reliable" source, is based on 3D CAD files for one of three early prototypes. Google typically has several teams working on separate designs before deciding on the final one in April or May, which means this particular model could still be scrapped.

This strategy is a common practice among smartphone manufacturers. As we saw last year thanks to Steve Hemmerstoffer, Apple had two radically different iPhone 11 Pro designs on the table before eventually settling for the smartphone we know today.

The rear camera module is absolutely huge


If Google chooses to move ahead with this particular design it would represent yet another drastic change. Gone is the square-shaped camera module of the Google Pixel 4 series and in its place is a humongous camera bump that sits in the middle of the phone and looks like nothing we've ever seen before.

The new design looks rather odd, to say the least, but ultimately represents a more unique direction for the company. It has also allowed Google to incorporate an extra sensor, bringing the total number of cameras to three this year.

It's unclear at this stage what specifications Google is planning for the camera system, but Prosser claims an ultra-wide-angle camera now accompanies the usual telephoto shooter and primary sensor. 

Renders of the flagship smartphone's front panel, unfortunately, weren't provided but the prototype in question is understood to include a large top bezel, just like the Google Pixel 4, which presumably incorporates Google's Motion Sense and Face Unlock technologies. Thanks to recent technological advancements, though, the forehead is said to be a little slimmer.

Expect the Snapdragon 865 and 5G network support


Much like the recently announced Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup, both the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL are expected to feature Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 865. The amount of storage and RAM Google is planning to include is yet to be confirmed, but a minimum 8/128GB configuration does seem likely.

As a direct result of using the Snapdragon 865 chipset, Google's next-generation flagships will also feature support for 5G networks. This will negatively impact battery life quite significantly, hence why more acceptable battery capacities are to be expected this year.

Speaking of battery drain, Samsung and OnePlus are switching to 120Hz screens this year. Google was one of the leaders when it came to 90Hz panels and is expected to follow in the footsteps of its rivals this year, giving it another reason to include bigger batteries.

Google Pixel 5 XL announcement and release date

Despite today's early leak, the Google Pixel 5 XL isn't expected to go official until mid-October. It will be joined by the smaller Google Pixel 5 and will, of course, follow the cheaper Pixel 4a series which is on track to debut at Google I/O 2020 in early May.

Pre-orders will probably begin immediately after the announcement event and precede shipments somewhere between October 19 and October 23, if history is anything to go by. Of course, the internet giant could surprise us all by moving up its flagship announcement in an attempt to steal sales from Apple and Samsung.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

7 Comments

nivek4011
Reply

6. nivek4011

Posts: 51; Member since: Jul 31, 2014

Another potential disappointment by google. I wanted to want the 3XL... awful notch. Then I wanted to want the 4XL... terrible overall. My home is a google ecosystem so I realllly wanted the Pixel to be my next phone, but it will not. again.

posted on 12 min ago

Skizzo
Reply

7. Skizzo

Posts: 452; Member since: Jul 14, 2013

I totally know what you mean about wanting to get a Pixel, but just getting let down each year. Come on Google, I really want you to get you ish together!

posted on 4 min ago

fefiba9244
Reply

5. fefiba9244

Posts: 10; Member since: 17 min ago

Getting paid every month easily more than $15k just by doing simple job online. Last month i have exactly received $16839 from this online job just by giving this 2 hrs a day online. Now everybody on this earth can get this job and start earning more cash online just by follow instructions here……..for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lotCopy Here………>>www.richfly2.com

posted on 15 min ago

Cat97
Reply

4. Cat97

Posts: 2060; Member since: Mar 02, 2017

Not entirely bad. To me it looks better than those square or rectangular camera modules. And it can be bulkier than rectangles without ruining the phone design entirely.

posted on 17 min ago

Priyam009
Reply

3. Priyam009

Posts: 81; Member since: Oct 23, 2018

If it ought to be true then It will surely give tough competition to Samsung S20 ultra in terms of ugliness!

posted on 17 min ago

alligator
Reply

2. alligator

Posts: 120; Member since: Jan 09, 2016

That's another ugly phone. I think we are going to a decade where the normal designs will not exist anymore.

posted on 23 min ago

MsPooks
Reply

1. MsPooks

Posts: 345; Member since: Jul 08, 2019

That's...interesting.

posted on 43 min ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S series evolution
Samsung Galaxy S series evolution
MWC 2020 has been canceled, GSMA confirms
MWC 2020 has been canceled, GSMA confirms
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on review: clicking with the foldable clique
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on review: clicking with the foldable clique
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: camera, price, release, hardware, and everything that's Ultra about it!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: camera, price, release, hardware, and everything that's Ultra about it!
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price

Popular stories

The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4s
This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4s
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless