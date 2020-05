The 5G Google Pixel 5 might be delayed too

The Pixel 5 may launch at a later date than usual

The tipster in question failed to go into detail on the matter yet such a scenario isn’t entirely surprising considering the competition.Samsung is reportedly planning a Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 unveiling in August with a delayed launch possibly the following month. Apple, on the other hand, has been introducing new iPhone models every September like clockwork for the past eight years.Only two devices have ever faced release delays but this year it seems as though the entire announcement event could be pushed back until October. That would precede a release towards the end of the month or in early November.Google typically introduces new flagship smartphones in early-to-mid October. Considering the delays being faced by rival brands, and the fact that it might not launch the ‘Barely Blue’ Pixel 4a until the first week of October, the Google Pixel 5 unveiling could be pushed back until November.The smartphone may hit shelves a couple of weeks later backed immediately by massive holiday season marketing campaigns. Thanksgiving and Black Friday would be just around the corner, after all.Whether this potential strategy impacts sales positively or negatively would remain to be seen, however. The one thing that’s clear is that Apple and Samsung would face no extra competition at launch if true.