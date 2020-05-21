The 5G Google Pixel 5 might be delayed too
The Pixel 5 may launch at a later date than usual
The tipster in question failed to go into detail on the matter yet such a scenario isn’t entirely surprising considering the competition.
Only two devices have ever faced release delays but this year it seems as though the entire announcement event could be pushed back until October. That would precede a release towards the end of the month or in early November.
The smartphone may hit shelves a couple of weeks later backed immediately by massive holiday season marketing campaigns. Thanksgiving and Black Friday would be just around the corner, after all.
Whether this potential strategy impacts sales positively or negatively would remain to be seen, however. The one thing that’s clear is that Apple and Samsung would face no extra competition at launch if true.