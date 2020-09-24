Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Android Google 5G

Google Pixel 5 price 'confirmed'

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 24, 2020, 7:27 PM
Google Pixel 5 price 'confirmed'
It's possibly just a matter of days before Google's first 5G-ready phones, the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) are announced

The phones will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 765G and 128GB of storage, and they will have an identical dual camera array with a 12.2MP main sensor and a 16MP ultra wide-angle unit, and the same 8MP front camera.

Pixel 4a (5G)'s price of $499 is already known, and the Pixel 5 was previously expected to be priced between $649 and $699.

Leaker Jon Prosser, who doesn't exactly have a pristine track record, now claims that the phone will retail for $699. He is pretty confident about the scoop, and it is line with an alleged Google survey.



This price tag could be a downer for several reasons.

First off, the Pixel 5 will not be a lot different than the Pixel 4a (5G), if you count out dissimilarities such as the former's rumored 90Hz screen, 8GB of RAM as opposed to 6GB on the later, a slightly larger battery with support for wireless charging, Gorilla Glass 6, and IP68 certification.

Will consumers be willing to pay a $200 premium for these add-ons? Let's not forget that Pixel sales were reportedly buoyed by the Pixel 3a in 2019, and not the Pixel 4, despite the fact that the later has all the makings of a premium phone.

The pandemic has ravaged the economy, and this has affected consumer spending habits drastically. Other smartphone makers have adapted themselves accordingly. For instance, the newly revealed Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offers high-end specs for $699. The iPhone SE 2020, which has the same flagship chip as the iPhone 11, starts at $399. 

And unfortunately for Google, it's apparently about to get worse. The upcoming iPhone 12 may start at $699 or less, and the baseline OnePlus 8T could retail for €599 in Europe and $650-$700 in the US.

The biggest draw of Pixel phones is the camera, and this could have worked in Pixel 5's favor if the upgraded camera array was exclusive to it. Now that it's expected to have the same camera specs as the Pixel 4a (5G), the phone will not just face competition from non-Google devices, but also the fellow midranger.

Related phones

Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 4a (5G) press renders leak days before event
Popular stories
A month with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: long-term review
Popular stories
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will support crazy fast 65W charging

Popular stories

Popular stories
If you don't delete these iOS and Android apps now, it could cost you some of your hard-earned cash
Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
Issues with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and other high-end models are frustrating users
Popular stories
You need to set up this useful new iOS 14 feature for your iPhone right now!
Popular stories
New and existing T-Mobile customers are in for another awesome surprise right now
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro/Max vs iPhone 11 Pro/Max

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless