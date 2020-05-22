Samsung Galaxy Note 20 renders suggest new S-Pen placement
New S-Pen and volume button placement
Most notably, the renders are suggesting that the S-Pen will finally be moved to the left side of the phone's bottom. The volume buttons are shown to have flipped sides also, now on the right, much like they are on other Samsung Galaxy series of smartphones.
Thicker design, flat display
The source claims the Galaxy Note 20 to be slightly over half a millimeter thicker than the Note 10 and 10 Plus, with an overall size close to that of the Note 10 Plus.
In terms of other design changes, there don't appear to be any significant ones. The USB Type-C port is in the middle of the phone's bottom, with a single speaker next to it. The same punch-hole front-facing camera seen on the previous Note is also shown here.
The back edges of the phone appear to be slightly curved, similar to how they are on the S20 Ultra, while the display is shown to be flat.
It's important to remember that those are unverified renders and claims, so there is no guarantee that anything we see here is accurate, at least until more trustworthy leaks appear.
Pricing and availability
Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch the Galaxy Note 20 with no delays, some time this August, alongside the Galaxy Fold 2.
The Note 20 is expected to again come with a Plus variant, and both variants will support 5G connectivity, regardless of whether you get the Snapdragon or Exynos chip version.
The price of the Note 20 is expected to be around $1,099, while the Note 20+ will be $100 more.
What we know about the Galaxy Note 20
We have all the available information on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 on this page.