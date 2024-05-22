Get a Galaxy Tab S9 FE or Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at a sweet discount during Samsung's Discover Summer Sale
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung is running a Discover Summer Sale on its website, and many awesome Galaxy devices are available at sweet discounts for the event. We previously shared that you can get a Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage for as low as $419.99. The Galaxy S24+ is also on sale. If you need a new slate, the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ are available for $250 off.
Moreover, Samsung is giving you the chance to bundle your new Galaxy Tab S9 FE with a Galaxy Watch 6, a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, or Galaxy Buds FE and save on the add-on.
Overall, Samsung's latest mid-range tablets are a real bang for your buck. Moreover, they can be yours for peanuts if you receive the full trade-in amount, making them even bigger value for money. So, don't waste time! Tap on one of the deal buttons in this article and get your hands on an awesome mid-range tablet now before it's too late!
But those aren't the only Galaxy tablets enjoying a sweet price cut during Samsung's Discover Summer Sale. The company's latest mid-range slates, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, are also available with a $50 discount. Furthermore, you can trade in your old tablet to save up to $300 on the former and up to $350 on the latter.
Powered by Exynos 1380 chipsets, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deliver solid mid-range performance, capable of handling daily tasks and running demanding games without issues. In addition, both feature LCD displays with a 90Hz refresh rate and include an S Pen in the box.
