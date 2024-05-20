Get a brand-new Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB for as low as $419.99 during Samsung's Discover Summer Sale



We also suggest downloading the Samsung Shop app, where you can score an extra 10% off, getting a brand-new Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB for $250 less if you make your purchase through the app. And that's before an eligible trade-in. If you trade in your old phone, you'll get up to an additional $750 off your brand-new Galaxy 24 Ultra as instant trade-in credit.





Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: Save big with trade-in Purchase your new Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB through the Samsung Shop app and save $250. Trade in your old phone to receive up to an additional $750 off in Samsung trade-in credit. Bundle your Galaxy S24 Ultra with a Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and save $190, $240, or $130 on each add-on, respectively. $1000 off (70%) Trade-in $419 99 $1419 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S24+ 512GB: Save up to $820! If you purchase the Galaxy S24+ with 512GB of storage through the Samsung Shop app, you'll save $220. Additionally, trading in your old phone can get you up to $600 in trade-in credit, bringing your total savings to $820 with the maximum trade-in value. $820 off (73%) Trade-in $299 99 $1119 99 Buy at Samsung



Moreover, you can bundle your new handset with a



To sum it up, you can get a brand-new Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage for as low as $419.99 if you receive the full trade-in amount and make your purchase through the Samsung Shop app. And, if you bundle your fancy phone with a new Galaxy Watch 6 or a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro , you can score total savings of up to $1,240, which is just bonkers.



Moreover, you can bundle your new handset with a Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and save $190, $240, or $130 on each add-on, respectively.

To sum it up, you can get a brand-new Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage for as low as $419.99 if you receive the full trade-in amount and make your purchase through the Samsung Shop app. And, if you bundle your fancy phone with a new Galaxy Watch 6 or a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, you can score total savings of up to $1,240, which is just bonkers.

Therefore, we strongly suggest acting fast on this offer and making your purchase today. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a real performance beast, worth every penny. Moreover, the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are also excellent devices and true bargains at their current prices.