Get a brand-new Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB for as low as $419.99 during Samsung's Discover Summer Sale
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best Galaxy phone money can buy, and now, you can snag it with a free storage upgrade on Samsung.com. As part of its Discover Samsung Summer Sale, the company is slashing $120 off the price of its top-of-the-line phone with 512GB of storage. This brings the price down to $1,299.99, the same cost as the 256GB model.
We also suggest downloading the Samsung Shop app, where you can score an extra 10% off, getting a brand-new Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB for $250 less if you make your purchase through the app. And that's before an eligible trade-in. If you trade in your old phone, you'll get up to an additional $750 off your brand-new Galaxy 24 Ultra as instant trade-in credit.
Moreover, you can bundle your new handset with a Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and save $190, $240, or $130 on each add-on, respectively.
To sum it up, you can get a brand-new Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage for as low as $419.99 if you receive the full trade-in amount and make your purchase through the Samsung Shop app. And, if you bundle your fancy phone with a new Galaxy Watch 6 or a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, you can score total savings of up to $1,240, which is just bonkers.
We also suggest downloading the Samsung Shop app, where you can score an extra 10% off, getting a brand-new Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB for $250 less if you make your purchase through the app. And that's before an eligible trade-in. If you trade in your old phone, you'll get up to an additional $750 off your brand-new Galaxy 24 Ultra as instant trade-in credit.
Moreover, you can bundle your new handset with a Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and save $190, $240, or $130 on each add-on, respectively.
To sum it up, you can get a brand-new Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage for as low as $419.99 if you receive the full trade-in amount and make your purchase through the Samsung Shop app. And, if you bundle your fancy phone with a new Galaxy Watch 6 or a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, you can score total savings of up to $1,240, which is just bonkers.
Therefore, we strongly suggest acting fast on this offer and making your purchase today. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a real performance beast, worth every penny. Moreover, the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are also excellent devices and true bargains at their current prices. So, don't waste time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article today!
Featured Stories
20 May, 2024Get a brand-new Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB for as low as $419.99 during Samsung's Discover Summer Sale
08 May, 2024The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an even bigger one
07 May, 2024Brilliant new deal lands the Galaxy S24 at its best price on Amazon for a short while
30 Apr, 2024Go big and save big with 512GB and 1TB Galaxy S24 Ultra units at $250 discounts!
22 Apr, 2024The Galaxy S24+ is available at a substantial discount at both Amazon and Best Buy
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: