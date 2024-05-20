These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) may be ideal for cash-strapped users who want Android 14 out of the box. What about those with an iPhone taste on a Motorola budget? They can now rejoice at two head-turning discounts on models from the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. We’re talking about the vanilla model and the Tab S8+, which are $250 off at the official store.
As if getting your new tablet at $250 off isn’t enough, you can unlock extra savings with a trade-in. If you have an eligible device in good condition that you no longer need, the option may be worth checking out. Also, don’t forget to check out other awesome deals on Galaxy devices, currently available as part of the Discover Samsung Summer Sale.
With the Tab S8 and its bigger sibling, you get a true flagship-grade experience far surpassing what the recently launched Tab S6 Lite can give you. Indeed, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset inside and twice as much RAM, these Samsung tablets give you excellent performance.
You also have more than respectable cameras: a dual setup on the Tab S8 with a 13MP main sensor and the same configuration on the Tab S8+’s rear. For video chats, you get a 12MP sensor on both units, with the middle family member sporting an ultra-wide angle camera.
There’s also plenty of battery life to cater to your gaming or streaming needs. Ultimately, the tablets may not be part of the latest Samsung flagship slate lineup but are a top alternative to Tab S9 models. And now that they’re $250 cheaper than usual, they give way more value for your money.
What about the display? The vanilla member of the Tab S8 family features an 11-inch LCD screen with silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rates. Things should look great here, but if you want to step it up a notch, consider upgrading your choice to the S8+. This one features a larger 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen for a more exciting visual experience. Like its smaller relative, this bad boy also offers 120Hz refresh rates.
