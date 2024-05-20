Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in at the Samsung store!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in at the Samsung store!

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ get a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale event
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) may be ideal for cash-strapped users who want Android 14 out of the box. What about those with an iPhone taste on a Motorola budget? They can now rejoice at two head-turning discounts on models from the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. We’re talking about the vanilla model and the Tab S8+, which are $250 off at the official store.

Galaxy Tab S8: Save $250 + extra with a trade-in!

The Tab S8 is an incredible choice for Galaxy Tab fans on a budget! This tablet is now available at $250 off during Samsung's Discover Summer Sale event! You can unlock an extra $365 in savings for your 11-inch flagship-grade slate by providing an eligible device trade-in.
$250 off (36%)
$449 99
$699 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S8+: get at $250 off via Samsung.com

Another great deal at Samsung lets you save up to $785 on the Galaxy Tab S8+. The tablet arrives at $250 off before trade-ins, plus an extra $535 available with eligible device trade-ins. The tablet offers incredible performance, stunning visuals, and is a dream come true at its current price!
$250 off (28%)
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at Samsung


As if getting your new tablet at $250 off isn’t enough, you can unlock extra savings with a trade-in. If you have an eligible device in good condition that you no longer need, the option may be worth checking out. Also, don’t forget to check out other awesome deals on Galaxy devices, currently available as part of the Discover Samsung Summer Sale

With the Tab S8 and its bigger sibling, you get a true flagship-grade experience far surpassing what the recently launched Tab S6 Lite can give you. Indeed, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset inside and twice as much RAM, these Samsung tablets give you excellent performance.

What about the display? The vanilla member of the Tab S8 family features an 11-inch LCD screen with silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rates. Things should look great here, but if you want to step it up a notch, consider upgrading your choice to the S8+. This one features a larger 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen for a more exciting visual experience. Like its smaller relative, this bad boy also offers 120Hz refresh rates. 

You also have more than respectable cameras: a dual setup on the Tab S8 with a 13MP main sensor and the same configuration on the Tab S8+’s rear. For video chats, you get a 12MP sensor on both units, with the middle family member sporting an ultra-wide angle camera. 

There’s also plenty of battery life to cater to your gaming or streaming needs. Ultimately, the tablets may not be part of the latest Samsung flagship slate lineup but are a top alternative to Tab S9 models. And now that they’re $250 cheaper than usual, they give way more value for your money.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
35 stories
20 May, 2024
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
16 May, 2024
Both Galaxy Tab A9+ models sell at their second-best price on Amazon
09 May, 2024
Get the flagship Galaxy Tab S9+ for less than $800 through this rare Amazon deal Samsung's top Mother's Day deal offers both a cool Galaxy Tab S9 discount and free Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2

Latest News

Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
American YouTuber is the voice of Waze’s new driving experience
American YouTuber is the voice of Waze’s new driving experience
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless