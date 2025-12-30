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Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are selling at a fantastic discount on Amazon

They rank among the best earbuds on the market, so act fast and save today!

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A close-up of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro on a hand.
       View now at Amazon  
As I already shared, Amazon is selling the Pixel Buds Pro 2 at one of their lowest prices ever, making them an unmissable choice for Pixel fans looking to upgrade their listening experience. But what about Galaxy users? Can they enhance their experience at a bargain price as well? Absolutely, yes!

In fact, Amazon is selling the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at an equally impressive discount. You can currently snatch a pair for just south of $180, which is $70 off their usual cost of around $250. Just hurry up! The trackers that I use show that these earbuds were on sale for $90 off until recently, and you never know when the discount could be reduced again.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Now $70 OFF on Amazon!

$70 off (28%)
Amazon is selling the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $70 off their price, allowing you to grab a pair for just under $180. The earbuds rank among the best on the market, delivering premium sound, ANC, and battery life. Don't hesitate—save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

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As some of the best wireless earphones you can buy, these deliver premium sound with punchy bass. For even more immersion, they support 360-degree audio and incredible ANC, which does a solid job of stopping unwanted noise from ruining your experience. Meanwhile, the EQ functionality in the Samsung Wearable app lets you adjust the audio to your taste in order to squeeze the most out of your fancy earbuds.

Battery life is also pretty great. On their own, the earbuds deliver up to seven hours on a single charge with ANC turned off. When you add the case, your total listening time goes up to 30 hours.

So, yeah! I think the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a no-brainer at $70 off, especially with their premium sound, capable ANC, and good battery life. Therefore, if you’re a Samsung fan looking for new earphones, be sure to act fast and score a pair with this deal now before it becomes a thing of the past!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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