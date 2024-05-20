Discover Samsung Summer Sale: save big on a new Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, and more
Summer is a beautiful thing! Warm weather, long walks on the beach while feeling the ocean breeze, and having a good time with your friends! But summer is even more mesmerizing this year, as it brings gorgeous savings on some of the best mobile devices ahead of its official beginning.
Samsung has already launched its Discover Samsung Summer Sale, allowing you to score a new Galaxy phone, smartwatch, or a pair of top-notch Galaxy Buds at a sweet discount.
The best thing is that we've gathered all these lovely offers in this very article, making your shopping easier. So, check out the unmissable deals below and treat yourself to a gorgeous Samsung device at a heavily discounted price today!
Save big on Samsung's premium smartphones
The Galaxy S24+ and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra are on sale right now for the shopping event, allowing you to elevate your smartphone game for less. Both phones come with a free storage upgrade, resulting in savings of $120. In addition, you can trade in your old phone to save up to $600 on the former and up to $750 on the latter in instant trade-in credit.
To sweeten the pot, Samsung is tossing an extra discount if you purchase your new Galaxy phone through the Samsung Shop app. For the Jumbo-sized Galaxy S24, the price cut is $100, while for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the markdown is $130.
But if you want something even fancier, Samsung is selling its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, at a sweet discount through its Shop app as well. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be yours for up to $324 off, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 can be snagged for up to $120 off. The former is also available with a trade-in discount of up to $800, while the latter can be yours with a trade-in discount of up to $500. Samsung is also offering $100 and $75 in Instant Samsung Credit, respectively, if you opt for carrier activation.
Grab a new powerful Galaxy Tab S8 or Galaxy Tab S8+ on the cheap
Yep! Samsung is currently offering the 128GB variants of the top-tier Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ at a fantastic $250 discount. To score even bigger savings, you can trade in your old tablet and save up to $365 on the Galaxy Tab S8 and up to $535 on the Galaxy Tab S8+ with a trade-in.
Start your fitness journey with a fancy Galaxy Watch without breaking the bank
Now it's the time to act and snatch a new Galaxy Watch. The vanilla Galaxy Watch 6 is discounted by up to $80 for Samsung's Discover Summer Sale. In addition, you can score extra savings of up to $200 with a trade-in. However, if you are a person with an active lifestyle, you may want to go for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which is also sweetly discounted and available for $120 off its price.
Samsung's top-notch earbuds can be yours for less as well
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are among the best earbuds money can buy and while they are not on sale per se, they can be yours for up to $50 off their price with a trade-in. Likewise, Samsung's latest Galaxy Buds FE may not be discounted for the event, but you can snag a pair for up to $20 off if you trade in your old earbuds.
