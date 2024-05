Discover Samsung Summer Sale: save big on a new Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, and more

Save big on Samsung's premium smartphones





Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: Save up to $1000! Get your new Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB through the Samsung Shop app and save $250. Trade in your old phone to score up to an additional $750 off in Samsung trade-in credit. You can also bundle your Galaxy S24 Ultra with a Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and save $190, $240, or $130 on each add-on, respectively. $1000 off (70%) Trade-in $419 99 $1419 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S24+ 512GB: Save up to $820 at Samsung! You'll save $220 if you purchase the Galaxy S24+ with 512GB of storage through the Samsung Shop app. In addition, trading in your old phone can get you up to $600 off. $820 off (73%) Trade-in $299 99 $1119 99 Buy at Samsung





The Galaxy S24+ and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra are on sale right now for the shopping event, allowing you to elevate your smartphone game for less. Both phones come with a free storage upgrade, resulting in savings of $120. In addition, you can trade in your old phone to save up to $600 on the former and up to $750 on the latter in instant trade-in credit.





Galaxy phone through the Samsung Shop app. For the Jumbo-sized Galaxy S24 Ultra , the markdown is $130. To sweeten the pot, Samsung is tossing an extra discount if you purchase your newthrough the Samsung Shop app. For the Jumbo-sized Galaxy S24 , the price cut is $100, while for the, the markdown is $130.





Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB: Save up to $1,070! Get the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 256GB of storage through the Samsung Shop app and save $270. Trade in your old phone to score additional savings of up to $800! $1070 off (59%) Trade-in $729 99 $1799 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: Save up to $600! Get the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 256GB of storage through the Samsung Shop app and save $100. Trade in your old phone to score additional savings of up to $600! $600 off (60%) Trade-in $399 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung





Galaxy Z Fold 5 Galaxy Z Flip 5 can be snagged for up to $120 off. The former is also available with a trade-in discount of up to $800, while the latter can be yours with a trade-in discount of up to $500. Samsung is also offering $100 and $75 in Instant Samsung Credit, respectively, if you opt for carrier activation. But if you want something even fancier, Samsung is selling its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 , at a sweet discount through its Shop app as well. Thecan be yours for up to $324 off, while thecan be snagged for up to $120 off. The former is also available with a trade-in discount of up to $800, while the latter can be yours with a trade-in discount of up to $500. Samsung is also offering $100 and $75 in Instant Samsung Credit, respectively, if you opt for carrier activation.





Grab a new powerful Galaxy Tab S8 or Galaxy Tab S8+ on the cheap





Galaxy Tab S8 128GB: Save $250! The Galaxy Tab S8 with 128GB of storage is on sale for $250 off its price on Samsung.com. Furthermore, you can score additional savings of up to $365 with a trade-in. The slate is a real bang for your buck, offering top-tier performance and packing a gorgeous display. $250 off (36%) $449 99 $699 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: get at $250 off at Samsung! The Galaxy Tab S8+ with 128GB of storage is also on sale and available at a sweet $250 discount. Trade in your old tablet to score additional savings of up to $535. This tablet is also an awesome choice, especially if you want a device with a larger display. $250 off (28%) $649 99 $899 99 Buy at Samsung





Yep! Samsung is currently offering the 128GB variants of the top-tier Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ at a fantastic $250 discount. To score even bigger savings, you can trade in your old tablet and save up to $365 on the Galaxy Tab S8 and up to $535 on the Galaxy Tab S8+ with a trade-in.





Start your fitness journey with a fancy Galaxy Watch without breaking the bank





Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm): Save $260 with a trade-in! Get the Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) for $60 off its price at Samsung. Score additional savings of up to $200 with an eligible trade-in. $260 off (87%) $39 99 $299 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Save $120! Samsung is also selling its most durable smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, at a sweet $120 discount! $120 off (27%) $329 99 $449 99 Buy at Samsung





Now it's the time to act and snatch a new Galaxy Watch. The vanilla Galaxy Watch 6 is discounted by up to $80 for Samsung's Discover Summer Sale. In addition, you can score extra savings of up to $200 with a trade-in. However, if you are a person with an active lifestyle, you may want to go for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro , which is also sweetly discounted and available for $120 off its price.





Samsung's top-notch earbuds can be yours for less as well





Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Save up to $50 with a trade-in! Trade in your old earbuds with Samsung and score savings of up to $50 on the top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. These are among the best earphones on the market, packing amazing sound, top-tier ANC, and good battery life. $50 off (22%) Trade-in $179 99 $229 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: Save up to $20 with a trade-in! Trade in your old earbuds and save up to $20 on the all new Galaxy Buds FE. These also have good sound and are a bang for your buck. $20 off (20%) Trade-in $79 99 $99 99 Buy at Samsung





The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are among the best earbuds money can buy and while they are not on sale per se, they can be yours for up to $50 off their price with a trade-in. Likewise, Samsung's latest Galaxy Buds FE may not be discounted for the event, but you can snag a pair for up to $20 off if you trade in your old earbuds.









Summer is a beautiful thing! Warm weather, long walks on the beach while feeling the ocean breeze, and having a good time with your friends! But summer is even more mesmerizing this year, as it brings gorgeous savings on some of the best mobile devices ahead of its official beginning.Samsung has already launched its Discover Samsung Summer Sale, allowing you to score a new Galaxy phone , smartwatch, or a pair of top-notch Galaxy Buds at a sweet discount.The best thing is that we've gathered all these lovely offers in this very article, making your shopping easier. So, check out the unmissable deals below and treat yourself to a gorgeous Samsung device at a heavily discounted price today!