Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in at the Samsung store!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in at the Samsung store!

Discover Samsung Summer Sale: save big on a new Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, and more

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Discover Samsung Summer Sale: save big on a new Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, and more
Summer is a beautiful thing! Warm weather, long walks on the beach while feeling the ocean breeze, and having a good time with your friends! But summer is even more mesmerizing this year, as it brings gorgeous savings on some of the best mobile devices ahead of its official beginning.

Samsung has already launched its Discover Samsung Summer Sale, allowing you to score a new Galaxy phone, smartwatch, or a pair of top-notch Galaxy Buds at a sweet discount.

The best thing is that we've gathered all these lovely offers in this very article, making your shopping easier. So, check out the unmissable deals below and treat yourself to a gorgeous Samsung device at a heavily discounted price today!

Save big on Samsung's premium smartphones


Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: Save up to $1000!

Get your new Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB through the Samsung Shop app and save $250. Trade in your old phone to score up to an additional $750 off in Samsung trade-in credit. You can also bundle your Galaxy S24 Ultra with a Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and save $190, $240, or $130 on each add-on, respectively.
$1000 off (70%) Trade-in
$419 99
$1419 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24+ 512GB: Save up to $820 at Samsung!

You'll save $220 if you purchase the Galaxy S24+ with 512GB of storage through the Samsung Shop app. In addition, trading in your old phone can get you up to $600 off.
$820 off (73%) Trade-in
$299 99
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung

The Galaxy S24+ and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra are on sale right now for the shopping event, allowing you to elevate your smartphone game for less. Both phones come with a free storage upgrade, resulting in savings of $120. In addition, you can trade in your old phone to save up to $600 on the former and up to $750 on the latter in instant trade-in credit. 

To sweeten the pot, Samsung is tossing an extra discount if you purchase your new Galaxy phone through the Samsung Shop app. For the Jumbo-sized Galaxy S24, the price cut is $100, while for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the markdown is $130.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB: Save up to $1,070!

Get the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 256GB of storage through the Samsung Shop app and save $270. Trade in your old phone to score additional savings of up to $800!
$1070 off (59%) Trade-in
$729 99
$1799 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: Save up to $600!

Get the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 256GB of storage through the Samsung Shop app and save $100. Trade in your old phone to score additional savings of up to $600!
$600 off (60%) Trade-in
$399 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

But if you want something even fancier, Samsung is selling its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, at a sweet discount through its Shop app as well. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be yours for up to $324 off, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 can be snagged for up to $120 off. The former is also available with a trade-in discount of up to $800, while the latter can be yours with a trade-in discount of up to $500. Samsung is also offering $100 and $75 in Instant Samsung Credit, respectively, if you opt for carrier activation.

Grab a new powerful Galaxy Tab S8 or Galaxy Tab S8+ on the cheap


Galaxy Tab S8 128GB: Save $250!

The Galaxy Tab S8 with 128GB of storage is on sale for $250 off its price on Samsung.com. Furthermore, you can score additional savings of up to $365 with a trade-in. The slate is a real bang for your buck, offering top-tier performance and packing a gorgeous display.
$250 off (36%)
$449 99
$699 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S8+: get at $250 off at Samsung!

The Galaxy Tab S8+ with 128GB of storage is also on sale and available at a sweet $250 discount. Trade in your old tablet to score additional savings of up to $535. This tablet is also an awesome choice, especially if you want a device with a larger display.
$250 off (28%)
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at Samsung

Yep! Samsung is currently offering the 128GB variants of the top-tier Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ at a fantastic $250 discount. To score even bigger savings, you can trade in your old tablet and save up to $365 on the Galaxy Tab S8 and up to $535 on the Galaxy Tab S8+ with a trade-in.

Start your fitness journey with a fancy Galaxy Watch without breaking the bank


Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm): Save $260 with a trade-in!

Get the Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) for $60 off its price at Samsung. Score additional savings of up to $200 with an eligible trade-in.
$260 off (87%)
$39 99
$299 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Save $120!

Samsung is also selling its most durable smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, at a sweet $120 discount!
$120 off (27%)
$329 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

Now it's the time to act and snatch a new Galaxy Watch. The vanilla Galaxy Watch 6 is discounted by up to $80 for Samsung's Discover Summer Sale. In addition, you can score extra savings of up to $200 with a trade-in. However, if you are a person with an active lifestyle, you may want to go for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which is also sweetly discounted and available for $120 off its price.

Samsung's top-notch earbuds can be yours for less as well


Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Save up to $50 with a trade-in!

Trade in your old earbuds with Samsung and score savings of up to $50 on the top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. These are among the best earphones on the market, packing amazing sound, top-tier ANC, and good battery life.
$50 off (22%) Trade-in
$179 99
$229 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds FE: Save up to $20 with a trade-in!

Trade in your old earbuds and save up to $20 on the all new Galaxy Buds FE. These also have good sound and are a bang for your buck.
$20 off (20%) Trade-in
$79 99
$99 99
Buy at Samsung

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are among the best earbuds money can buy and while they are not on sale per se, they can be yours for up to $50 off their price with a trade-in. Likewise, Samsung's latest Galaxy Buds FE may not be discounted for the event, but you can snag a pair for up to $20 off if you trade in your old earbuds.


https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless