Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Pro release date, price, features, and news
Note: We're displaying photos of the previous generation Pro model for reference
Looking to learn about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series? You're in the right place. Here we'll compile all of the information that comes out about the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Pro, whether in the form of leaks, rumors, or official. Be sure to stay tuned for updates!
While the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Pro aren't even officially announced yet, it's reasonable to expect that Samsung would want to continue its line-up of successful smartwatches.
With that in mind, and based on Samsung's previous release schedule of Galaxy Watches, which has always been extremely consistent, we can expect the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Pro to be released in late August of 2023.
Currently we expect the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro to have the same price as its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Similarly, the Galaxy Watch 6, which will come in two sizes, is very likely to keep the same price of its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 5.
The cheapest Galaxy Watch 6 series model would be the GPS-only, smallest 40mm one, starting at $279. On the other end of the price spectrum, the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro (likely to only be available in 45mm) will cost up to $499 for the variant with both GPS and cellular connectivity.
Unlike the Apple Watch, Samsung has chosen a different design language for its smartwatches – with a circular watch display akin to a traditional watch. Both the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro and 6 will have one protected by glass, with that being Sapphire crystal glass on the former and Gorilla Glass on the latter.
We're yet to know whether the iconic rotating bezels earlier Samsung smartwatches offered will be back, but based on the Watch 5 series, unfortunately that seems unlikely.
In terms of water resistance, we can expect the Galaxy Watch 6 series to have 5ATM + IP68.
Like their predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro and Galaxy Watch 6 will be running Google's Wear OS operating system, with Samsung's One UI Watch software overlay on top.
This unfortunately means that those smartwatches will be able to pair with Android phones only, so no iPhone support here.
The good news is that Wear OS has become a highly competent smartwatch operating system over the years, and has countless apps available, countless watch faces (way more options than Apple Watch), and of course – watch face widgets.
In addition, the BioActive sensor Samsung's smartwatches will pack provides some of the most accurate health data and wellness insights. The infrared skin temperature sensor that came a bit underdeveloped on the Watch 5 series is likely to make a return and offer better functionality too. Sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring and more will also be available.
Galaxy Watch 6 Pro sensors: Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor.
Right now we expect few changes from its predecessor, so the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro is likely to pack a 590mAh battery, and offer up to 60 hours of battery life, or close to three days, before needing to charge. Obviously that is with sparse, or no GPS or activity tracking, though.
As for the Galaxy Watch 6, it'll likely pack a much smaller 284mAh battery, and in turn, offer lesser battery life. We usually get a full day from its predecessors, and that's the best we can hope for again.
In terms of charging speeds, we can expect 10W or faster charging for both models.
Stay tuned for updates – as soon as information leaks about changes in those expected battery specs, we'll update what we have here.
Looking to learn about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series? You're in the right place. Here we'll compile all of the information that comes out about the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Pro, whether in the form of leaks, rumors, or official. Be sure to stay tuned for updates!
Jump to section:
Galaxy Watch 6 Pro release date
- August 25, 2022
While the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Pro aren't even officially announced yet, it's reasonable to expect that Samsung would want to continue its line-up of successful smartwatches.
With that in mind, and based on Samsung's previous release schedule of Galaxy Watches, which has always been extremely consistent, we can expect the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Pro to be released in late August of 2023.
Below we have a table showing Samsung's Galaxy Watch release schedule as of right now, with the upcoming, expected Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Pro release date included.
|Device
|Announcement date
|Release date
|Galaxy Watch 6
|August 11, 2023
|August 25, 2023
|Galaxy Watch 5
|August 10, 2022
|August 26, 2022
|Galaxy Watch 4
|August 11, 2021
|August 27, 2021
|Galaxy Watch 3
|August 5, 2020
|August 26, 202
Galaxy Watch 6 Pro price
Currently we expect the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro to have the same price as its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Similarly, the Galaxy Watch 6, which will come in two sizes, is very likely to keep the same price of its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 5.
The cheapest Galaxy Watch 6 series model would be the GPS-only, smallest 40mm one, starting at $279. On the other end of the price spectrum, the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro (likely to only be available in 45mm) will cost up to $499 for the variant with both GPS and cellular connectivity.
|Device
|Cellular + GPS price
|GPS-only price
|Galaxy Watch 6 Pro
|$499
|$449
|Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm)
|$349
|$299
|Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm)
|$329
|$279
Galaxy Watch 6 Pro design
Unlike the Apple Watch, Samsung has chosen a different design language for its smartwatches – with a circular watch display akin to a traditional watch. Both the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro and 6 will have one protected by glass, with that being Sapphire crystal glass on the former and Gorilla Glass on the latter.
The Galaxy Watch 6 Pro in particular will, of course, be the most premium, with its Sapphire crystal glass-covered 1.4-inch Super Amoled display, and its titanium body.
We're yet to know whether the iconic rotating bezels earlier Samsung smartwatches offered will be back, but based on the Watch 5 series, unfortunately that seems unlikely.
In terms of water resistance, we can expect the Galaxy Watch 6 series to have 5ATM + IP68.
Galaxy Watch 6 Pro features and software
Like their predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro and Galaxy Watch 6 will be running Google's Wear OS operating system, with Samsung's One UI Watch software overlay on top.
This unfortunately means that those smartwatches will be able to pair with Android phones only, so no iPhone support here.
The good news is that Wear OS has become a highly competent smartwatch operating system over the years, and has countless apps available, countless watch faces (way more options than Apple Watch), and of course – watch face widgets.
In addition, the BioActive sensor Samsung's smartwatches will pack provides some of the most accurate health data and wellness insights. The infrared skin temperature sensor that came a bit underdeveloped on the Watch 5 series is likely to make a return and offer better functionality too. Sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring and more will also be available.
The Galaxy Watch 6 Pro in particular may feature some exclusive functionality like its predecessors, especially useful to hikers. Notably – route-based GPS guidance and Track Back.
Galaxy Watch 6 Pro sensors: Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor.
Galaxy Watch 6 Pro battery life
Right now we expect few changes from its predecessor, so the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro is likely to pack a 590mAh battery, and offer up to 60 hours of battery life, or close to three days, before needing to charge. Obviously that is with sparse, or no GPS or activity tracking, though.
As for the Galaxy Watch 6, it'll likely pack a much smaller 284mAh battery, and in turn, offer lesser battery life. We usually get a full day from its predecessors, and that's the best we can hope for again.
In terms of charging speeds, we can expect 10W or faster charging for both models.
Stay tuned for updates – as soon as information leaks about changes in those expected battery specs, we'll update what we have here.