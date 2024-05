The powerful Galaxy S24+ is a real steal during Samsung's Discover Summer Sale; save on one while you can

Galaxy S24+ 512GB: Save up to $820! Purchase the Galaxy S24+ with 512GB of storage through the Samsung Shop app and save $220. You can also get a free Galaxy S24+ Anti-Reflecting screen protector. Trade in your old phone to score additional savings of up to $600. $820 off (73%) Trade-in Gift $299 99 $1119 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S24 256GB: Save up to $595! Alternatively, you can purchase the Galaxy S24 with 256GB of storage on Samsung.com and save $60. Here, as well, You can get a free Galaxy S24 Anti-Reflecting screen protector. Trade in your old phone to score additional savings of up to $535. $595 off (67%) Trade-in Gift $294 98 $889 98 Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24

We advise you to download Samsung's Shop app and get your new+ through it, as you'll be able to take advantage of an additional $100 price cut. To save even more, you can trade in your old smartphone, as Samsung offers up to $600 in instant trade-in credit.The+ is the perfect choice if you want a powerful phone with a large display but don't want to overspend on the top-of-the-line S24 Ultra. Powered by a slightly overclocked high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this bad boy can deal with anything. Additionally, it takes beautiful photos and can capture videos at up to 8K at 30fps.In terms of battery life, the device comes equipped with a 4,900 mAh power cell, delivering roughly 20 hours and 41 minutes of continuous web browsing on one charge. For streaming videos, you can expect it to last about eight hours and 20 minutes. As for playing games, you'll get approximately six hours and 40 minutes of gameplay.Overall, the+ is worth every penny and can now be yours for way, way less than usual if you act quickly and take advantage of this wonderful Discover Summer Samsung Sale offer.