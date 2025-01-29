Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-orders are arriving early

Blue phone in the center with blurred out background of greenery.
Samsung fans who pre-ordered the Galaxy S25 series might be in for a pleasant surprise—some orders are shipping ahead of schedule. While the official release date remains February 7th, reports indicate that customers in the US, UK, and Middle East have already received shipping notifications, with estimated delivery dates as early as January 30th.

Early shipments and pre-order perks


Customers who ordered early have spotted shipping notifications from UPS and other couriers, confirming that their Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra units are in transit. Samsung has a history of delivering pre-orders before the official launch, so this isn’t entirely surprising.

For those who haven’t pre-ordered yet, Samsung is still accepting orders, with some of its best trade-in deals and pre-order perks still available. These include:

  • Up to $1,250 off with eligible trade-ins
  • Free storage upgrades
  • Samsung Credits for accessories like cases and earbuds

Galaxy S25 Ultra is leading pre-orders despite controversies


Despite modest hardware upgrades, early pre-order numbers indicate strong demand for the Galaxy S25 series, particularly the Ultra variant. In South Korea, the Galaxy S25 Ultra reportedly accounts for nearly 60-70% of total pre-orders, vastly outpacing the base and Plus models.

Interestingly, this high demand comes despite a controversial downgrade—Samsung has removed Bluetooth connectivity from the S Pen, stripping away some of its signature features. This has led to backlash from hardcore Galaxy fans, with some launching a petition demanding that Samsung restore the Bluetooth S Pen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra next year.

Will S25 Ultra have the best camera system of 2025?


Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra builds on the success of its predecessor, earning the highest camera score we’ve tested so far at 158 points—outpacing the Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and Pixel 9 Pro XL (although not by much).

Here’s how it stacks up in our Camera Score ranking:

Photo
Video
Phone Camera
Score		 Photo
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 158 165 87 23 27 28
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 156 162 83 24 28 28
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 154 158 82 24 28 25
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 151 159 84 23 26 27
Phone Camera
Score		 Video
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 158 150 75 21 28 26
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 156 151 77 21 28 24
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 154 150 76 23 27 24
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 151 142 76 20 25 21
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page

The S25 Ultra's lead is rather marginal though, and we have a whole year ahead of us, so there's plenty of chance for upcoming flagships to do even better as far as camera performance.


So should you pre-order a Galaxy S25 series?


If you can overlook the missing Bluetooth S Pen, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in particular is shaping up to be one of the most well-rounded flagship smartphones of 2025. The camera performance is top-tier, battery life is solid, and AI integration could make daily tasks easier.

Also, the S25 Ultra is probably the smoothest-feeling Galaxy phone we have ever tested so far—that overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite must be doing OneUI wonders. So, if you have used Galaxy phones before and love the user experience they offer, this year's flagships from Samsung won't disappoint. That said, they won't wow you with anything either, so you might want to hold off and see what the competition has to offer this year.
