Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 to leave Snapdragon 8 Elite behind, leak suggests, but will Samsung make it worth your while?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Galaxy Z Flip 6 in a person's hand.
Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Specs of Samsung's Exynos 2500 chip just leaked online, giving us a glimpse of what we may expect from the chip rumored to power the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

We've just seen the Galaxy S25 trio unveiled last week, but as expected, leaks about upcoming Galaxy devices are going ahead full steam. The Galaxy S25 phones come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy globally, but that doesn't mean Samsung has ditched its custom-made Exynos chips at all. We're now hearing details about the Exynos 2500, believed to be powering the Galaxy Z Flip 7 clamshell foldable.

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,250+ off

$399 99
$1419 99
$1020 off (72%)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Plus for up to $800+ off

$299 99
$999 99
$700 off (70%)
The exciting Galaxy S25 Plus has finally been revealed. Pre-orders are now open, and you can pre-order a unit for up to $700 off at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 for up to $550+ off

$299 99
$799 99
$500 off (63%)
The "vanilla" Galaxy S25 is here! Now's the time to pre-order one with exclusive discounts of up to $500. To get the discount, you must trade in an eligible device. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available, which includes your $50 Reservation Gift!
Pre-order at Samsung


Tipster Jukanlosreve posted what could be the Exynos 2500 specs on X, while also corroborating earlier rumors about this chip being prepped to power Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldable.

The Exynos 2500 is said to come with a 10-core CPU (Central Processing Unit, a.k.a the brain of the phone) in a 1+2+5+2 layout. This configuration means you may get a Cortex-X925 clocked at 3.3GHz, seven Cortex-A725 cores (2x at 2.75GHz and 5x at 2.36GHz), and two Cortex-A520 small cores clocked at 1.8GHz. Apparently, the config is complemented by 16MB of L3 cache.

Image Credit - Jukanlosreve on X - Galaxy Z Flip 7 to leave Snapdragon 8 Elite behind, leak suggests, but will Samsung make it worth your while?
Image Credit - Jukanlosreve on X

But really, what do all these numbers mean? The first thing that's curious about the layout is that it still maintains small CPU cores.

Samsung’s decision to include smaller cores is unique, as competitors such as Qualcomm and MediaTek are choosing a different approach. Basically, the rivals' solution is to have medium and big cores, some clocked lower for efficiency, and to ditch the small cores. Skipping the small cores simplifies the architecture and could prove beneficial for sustained performance.

Samsung's decision could make the processor stand out or fall behind, depending on how it performs in real-world scenarios.

If the rumored specs end up being true, that would mean the Exynos 2500 and Google's Tensor G4 would be the only flagship chipsets that still use small CPU cores.

The small cores are usually reserved for efficiency and handling light tasks such as checking notifications or background syncing in order to save battery life and prevent overheating. Also, they're meant to stay in charge of the Flip's cover screen and the few tasks it allows users to do.

Recommended Stories
The rest of the configuration is pretty self-evident: we have a big and powerful Cortex-X925 ready to take on the most demanding tasks like AI, gaming, or photo editing, while the medium cores would cover multitasking and app switching, among other less-demanding things.



As for the GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), the tipster suggests that the Exynos 2500 will come with an Xclipse 950 GPU clocked at 1.3GHz and with eight workgroup processors. The GPU in the device is said to be using a newer and improved version of AMD’s RDNA architecture - specifically RDNA 3.5 - rather than the older RDNA 3 version. This would mean you can expect an improvement over the last generation when it comes to energy efficiency and performance in graphics-intense tasks such as gaming or video editing.

The Exynos 2500 is reportedly made using the 3nm built process, just like the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Unfortunately, though, Samsung's been notorious for the somewhat lagging performance of its custom-made chips in comparison to TSMC, which builds MediaTek and Qualcomm chips.

For reference, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 sports the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm), which is an octa-core chip with its main power core clocked at 3.3 GHz (Cortex-X4). The Galaxy S25, on the other hand, sports the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite with two Oryon V2 Phoenix L main cores to handle the heavy tasks, clocked at 4.47GHz.  

Of course, we need to wait to see Benchmark leaks, for example, to determine how much the Exynos 2500 will improve upon the Exynos 2400 and how it will measure up against the competition. Nevertheless, it should be quite the capable chip for a phone like the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is not really an Ultra beast and more of a gorgeous-looking everyday driver.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video

Latest News

Users notice that TikTok is not the same anymore since it was brought back to life
Users notice that TikTok is not the same anymore since it was brought back to life
The high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 can be yours at an amazing price... with a little compromise
The high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 can be yours at an amazing price... with a little compromise
The upcoming OnePlus Open 2 makes the thinnest iPad Pro look chunky
The upcoming OnePlus Open 2 makes the thinnest iPad Pro look chunky
At $130 off, the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are an exceptional value
At $130 off, the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are an exceptional value
Powerful Galaxy Tab S9+ continues to attract bargain hunters after a $200 discount at Best Buy
Powerful Galaxy Tab S9+ continues to attract bargain hunters after a $200 discount at Best Buy
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless