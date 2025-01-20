Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

The world's thinnest foldable flaunts its ultra-slim build next to the iPhone

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus Oppo
A hand holding a slim, black smartphone.
What is expected to be the world's slimmest foldable phone is on the horizon, with Oppo teasing a February launch for the Oppo Find N5, which will also serve as the blueprint for the OnePlus Open 2. Essentially, they're twins, so any buzz about one likely applies to the other. With that in mind, fresh images have popped up, giving us a glimpse of just how sleek the Find N5 will be.

It's more than just the thinnest, though


Zhou Yibao, product manager at Oppo, shared some snapshots of the foldable, highlighting its impressively thin profile next to various items, including an iPhone. And it's every bit as thin as it looks – just about half the thickness of the iPhone, measuring roughly the same as a USB-C port.
 
When unfolded, the device should be about 3.7 mm thick, roughly the size of two stacked CNY1 coins. Clearly, Oppo is gunning for the title of thinnest foldable, aiming to beat the Honor Magic V3, which is 4.4 mm thick when unfolded and 9.2 mm when folded. Actually, the upcoming Find N5 might be the second smartphone in the world – foldable or not – to break the 4 mm barrier, following the Mate XT Ultimate tri-fold.


The upcoming Find N5’s slim design compared to an iPhone, a stack of coins and credit cards. | Image credit – Zhou Yibao/Weibo

Oppo and OnePlus aren't just zeroing in on making their foldable flagship super slim; they're also upping the durability game. The Find N5 and OnePlus Open 2 are expected to come with impressive IP certifications. According to a separate Weibo post from Yibao, the Find N5 will boast both IPX8 and IPX9 ratings, making it the only foldable to stand up to high-pressure, high-temperature water jets.

Most current foldables only offer limited protection from dust or water. The OnePlus Open is rated at IPX4, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold carries an IPX8 rating. The Galaxy Z Fold 6, on the other hand, has an IP48 rating, giving it basic dust protection.

Not only will the foldable phone impress with its slim build and durability, but it's also shaping up to be a powerhouse. For starters, it's expected to pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The Oppo Find N5 could also feature a 5900 mAh battery, a notable upgrade from the 4800 mAh battery found in the Find N3 and OnePlus Open.

Recommended Stories
There's also chatter about satellite connectivity being included, along with wireless charging support. That's a major improvement from the original model, which didn't even support wireless charging. In fact, wireless charging seems pretty much confirmed, as Yibao mentioned in the comments that the Find N5 won't have a metal back – since metal would block wireless charging.

Much like the original, the OnePlus Open 2 could be the global counterpart to the Oppo Find N5. The OnePlus version is expected to launch in the US, Europe, and select Asian markets, while the Find N5 might focus on China and neighboring regions.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch

Latest News

Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless