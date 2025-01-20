The world's thinnest foldable flaunts its ultra-slim build next to the iPhone

It's more than just the thinnest, though



When unfolded, the device should be about 3.7 mm thick, roughly the size of two stacked CNY1 coins. Clearly, Oppo is gunning for the title of thinnest foldable, aiming to beat the Honor Magic V3, which is 4.4 mm thick when unfolded and 9.2 mm when folded. Actually, the upcoming Find N5 might be the second smartphone in the world – foldable or not – to break the 4 mm barrier, following the Mate XT Ultimate tri-fold.



