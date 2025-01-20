The world's thinnest foldable flaunts its ultra-slim build next to the iPhone
What is expected to be the world's slimmest foldable phone is on the horizon, with Oppo teasing a February launch for the Oppo Find N5, which will also serve as the blueprint for the OnePlus Open 2. Essentially, they're twins, so any buzz about one likely applies to the other. With that in mind, fresh images have popped up, giving us a glimpse of just how sleek the Find N5 will be.
Zhou Yibao, product manager at Oppo, shared some snapshots of the foldable, highlighting its impressively thin profile next to various items, including an iPhone. And it's every bit as thin as it looks – just about half the thickness of the iPhone, measuring roughly the same as a USB-C port.
When unfolded, the device should be about 3.7 mm thick, roughly the size of two stacked CNY1 coins. Clearly, Oppo is gunning for the title of thinnest foldable, aiming to beat the Honor Magic V3, which is 4.4 mm thick when unfolded and 9.2 mm when folded. Actually, the upcoming Find N5 might be the second smartphone in the world – foldable or not – to break the 4 mm barrier, following the Mate XT Ultimate tri-fold.
It's more than just the thinnest, though
The upcoming Find N5’s slim design compared to an iPhone, a stack of coins and credit cards. | Image credit – Zhou Yibao/Weibo
Oppo and OnePlus aren't just zeroing in on making their foldable flagship super slim; they're also upping the durability game. The Find N5 and OnePlus Open 2 are expected to come with impressive IP certifications. According to a separate Weibo post from Yibao, the Find N5 will boast both IPX8 and IPX9 ratings, making it the only foldable to stand up to high-pressure, high-temperature water jets.
Most current foldables only offer limited protection from dust or water. The OnePlus Open is rated at IPX4, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold carries an IPX8 rating. The Galaxy Z Fold 6, on the other hand, has an IP48 rating, giving it basic dust protection.
There's also chatter about satellite connectivity being included, along with wireless charging support. That's a major improvement from the original model, which didn't even support wireless charging. In fact, wireless charging seems pretty much confirmed, as Yibao mentioned in the comments that the Find N5 won't have a metal back – since metal would block wireless charging.
