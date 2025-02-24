Apple's foldable iPhone may pull off a display breakthrough no other foldable has
A fresh report from South Korea indicates that Apple is cooking a very nice surprise for its rumored foldable iPhone. Are the crease-less times really arriving?
Apple is still to join the foldable fad but we've been hearing rumors about the first foldable iPhone for a while now. However, as we approach the anticipated release timeframe - sometime in the second half of 2026 - more rumors (and more concrete ones) are starting to surface. Recently, we heard talks about its potential display size and form factor.
As expected, the foldable iPhone may be a book-style foldable that folds inwards. According to the report, Apple may have completely eliminated the crease, something that foldable devices have been battling for quite a while now (for one, Apple's main competitor, Samsung couldn't beat it with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and hopefully, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it may).
Yes, some new foldables like the Oppo Find N5 barely have any crease left to whine about. However, if we have to go technical, even this ultra-thin 'crease-less' beast has a crease, albeit super minimal:
If Apple made the crease disappear completely, this would be huge. In fact, many people are able to get used to a tiny crease, but truth be told, it isn't the best-looking thing in the world. I, for one, would really hope that if Apple would release a foldable, it would match the company's high standards for customer experience: a crease shouldn't disturb the view or the feel of the phone.
Apple has held its horses on releasing a foldable for years now, as reportedly the tech wasn't meeting the company's quality requirements.
Meanwhile, the report also says that Samsung may be supplying both screens for the foldable iPhone with the outer screen reportedly featuring protective glass from Corning. We don't know at this point if it would be Ceramic Shield, or something else.
Apple also has to make a final decision regarding the foldable's suppliers and parts by April, according to the report. So, based on this timeline, the report expects the foldable iPhone to arrive in the second half of 2026.
Foldable phones aren't cheap to begin with anyway, and maybe that's one of the reasons why they haven't become mainstream yet. But a completely crease-free foldable iPhone... well, that's something I really want to see before I believe it. Knowing Apple, I'd bet that we're either going to see a fully crease-less foldable iPhone, or we'll never see a foldable iPhone, period. But let's wait and see!
Meanwhile, rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 are also exciting, at least when it comes to the display - Samsung is rumored to have reduced the crease (but may not have eliminated it). The foldable scene is evolving though, and we already have a tri-fold foldable from Huawei, which sparks excitement in a somewhat boring mobile tech world nowadays.
Nevertheless, I'm curious to see if the foldable market will change when Apple finally enters the game. I'm personally waiting for a clamshell foldable iPhone, but it seems the first folding iPhone may be of the Fold-like type.
An industry insider was quoted to say that Apple took a hardcore approach, aiming to eliminate any crease regardless of the price.
The Oppo Find N5's display crease is almost nonexistent. Almost. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
One thing that's worth mentioning is the report suggests that Apple had its goal - a creaseless display - and wouldn't really try to keep prices reasonable. So, I can't help but wonder if this first foldable iPhone would be experiencing a Vision Pro-like pricing strategy... meaning, it would be an exquisite device that not many people would buy just because of its exorbitant price.
