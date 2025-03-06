GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicked off its annual Discover Spring Sale, get the Z Fold 6 at $1300 off!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple's foldable iPhone detailed in a massive new leak - start saving now, seriously

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone

Apple's foldable iPhone details leak: expensive, sleek, and definitely coming for Samsung's crown



Reputable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has just dropped a huge leak about Apple's first foldable iPhone, and things are getting heated.

Foldables have not become mainstream just yet, and it seems the market needs Apple to join the game. Plenty of rumors have been swirling around the internet recently about Apple's first foldable iPhone. Now, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is ready to spill the beans on what we may expect from the first foldable iPhone.

Ming-Chi Kuo's post details quite a lot of juicy info about the upcoming foldable iPhone, corroborating some earlier rumors and giving us new info.

The foldable iPhone will likely be one expensive device


First off, let's start with the price tag. As was somewhat expected (we all know Apple) this may not be a cheap iPhone, actually, far from it. The analyst claims the first foldable iPhone may retail above $2,000 and $2,500, which would make it notably more expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (or 7).

Kuo expects this ultra-expensive bad boy to generate quite a lot of demand from Apple's loyal fanbase, curiously, despite the exquisite price tag. That is, if the device "meets expectations", as Kuo puts it.

Kuo also claims this foldable iPhone may be a "True AI-driven iPhone". Apple Intelligence is not yet what was promised initially, but according to Kuo, it may get supercharged with the foldable Apple device.

He claims we can expect multimodal functionality and cross-app integration. Also, he suggests that larger screens enhance the AI experiences, giving an example of chatting with AI about travel plans while visualizing a full map at the same time.

Touch ID, ultra-slim, and titanium frame on the foldable iPhone


According to Kuo's post, Touch ID may be the authentication method on this foldable beast, as Face ID may not be appropriate due to thickness and internal space constraints with the design. But before you frown at me, don't worry - Touch ID may be there as a side button, not with a dated iPhone SE-esque design.

Kuo also reiterates that the first foldable iPhone may have a book-style design, and corroborates previous estimations of a 7.8-inch inner display (without crease, completely) and an approximate 5.5-inch outer display.

Recommended Stories
Reportedly, the new iPhone may feature a dual-camera setup, also one front-facing camera available in both folded and unfolded states. And it may also be a slim-fit beast, according to Kuo.

The analyst claims the iPhone Fold (or however it ends up being named) will measure just 9-9.5mm thick when folded and 4.5-4.8mm when unfolded. For reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is quite thicker (at 12.2mm when folded), but rumors about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 indicate it may measure around the same as the folding iPhone when it comes to thickness.

The iPhone is also said to feature a stainless steel and titanium alloy hinge, which should make it durable and also, frankly, beautiful. Meanwhile, the casing would be titanium for lightness and durability (and yep, the premium feel).



Kuo also says the foldable iPhone will have the same high-density battery cells as the iPhone 17 Air (the ultra-slim iPhone rumored to replace the Plus model in the upcoming iPhone 17 series).

Foldable iPhone to start development soon


But that's not all Kuo has for us today, believe it or not. The analyst also shares expectations about the foldable iPhone development schedule, indicating that the final specs should be locked in the second quarter of this year.

The iPhone Fold is then expected to officially start as a project in the third quarter of the year, with mass production said to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026. So yep, it's not coming soon, at least according to Kuo, and you may have to hold your horses until late 2026 or early 2027.

According to Kuo, the second-gen foldable iPhone may begin mass production in the second half of 2027, so it seems that Apple may be aiming for a yearly update cycle. Good news for Apple fans who've been holding off from upgrading because of that elusive foldable, alright!

The analyst expects shipments at around 3-5 million units for 2026, but the complexity of the iPhone could limit large-scale production until 2027. So yes, this could indicate it may launch somewhat exclusively, just like Apple's other innovative product, the Apple Vision Pro.

20 million units. In fact, that's the number of total foldable iPhone shipments Kuo predicts for 2027. This number would include the second-generation model. This is actually a very good amount of shipments if you think of it. Foldables aren't mainstream right now, but the thing is, Apple hasn't joined the market yet. And Kuo seems to think it'll join it strong.

For reference, five months after its release, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 reportedly managed to achieve almost 3 million shipments.

Things are getting very interesting about this new iPhone, and that's undeniable. The smartphone market is in its sleepy phase, Samsung's getting a little too comfortable with its foldables (if the rumors are to be believed), and honestly, it feels like we need Apple to finally jump in just to light a fire under everyone's.... hinges.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless