Samsung tri-fold to reportedly launch this year with subdued sales expectations

Samsung
Huawei Mate XT
*Header image is referential and showcases the Huawei Mate XT. | Image credit — Huawei

Samsung has been working on a tri-foldable smartphone similar to the Huawei Mate XT. This tri-fold phone — which has previously been rumored to launch in 2026 — will allegedly come out this year instead. However, Samsung is aware that the market for expensive tri-foldables isn’t mature enough and has thus set very subdued sales expectations.

This tri-foldable will likely carry the Galaxy moniker and is probably only going to be an enthusiast phone. The Huawei Mate XT sells for around $2,800 but has seen prices go almost as high as a whopping $10,000 due to shortages. Samsung’s tri-foldable is probably going to see the same treatment and should be expected to cost at least $2,500.

The company has set a production goal of only 200,000 units following disappointing sales of its Z Flip and Z Fold phones.


With a price even greater and an even more novel gimmick the Galaxy tri-fold is unlikely to be flying off the shelves in my opinion. Still, it’s going to be a cool phone to pull out at parties if you can afford it.

Samsung showed off a tri-fold display at CES 2025. | Image credit — CNET - Samsung tri-fold to reportedly launch this year with subdued sales expectations
Samsung showed off a tri-fold display at CES 2025. | Image credit — CNET

Sales expectations aside, Samsung is pretty much ready to get the ball rolling on its tri-foldable. The company showed off some really fascinating displays at CES 2025 including working concept tri-fold panels that can be used for the upcoming phone. While the Galaxy S25 series is launching this month it’s said that the Galaxy S25 Slim will come out later this year.

I expect the Slim to launch before the tri-foldable but also think that Samsung’s offerings this year might become a bit too crowded. However, the company probably wants to get the S25 Slim out the door before Apple gets a chance to unveil the new iPhone 17 Air. And the Galaxy tri-fold is probably going to give at least some competition to a potential Pixel Fold 10 if Samsung teases it before Google’s phones come out.

The Galaxy tri-fold, no matter how mind-bogglingly expensive, will probably be one of the best phones to come out in 2025. But I doubt it’ll really take off until Samsung is able to bring down the cost considerably.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

