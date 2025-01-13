Samsung tri-fold to reportedly launch this year with subdued sales expectations

*Header image is referential and showcases the Huawei Mate XT. | Image credit — Huawei





Samsung has been working on a tri-foldable smartphone similar to the Huawei Mate XT . This tri-fold phone — which has previously been rumored to launch in 2026 — will allegedly come out this year instead. However, Samsung is aware that the market for expensive tri-foldables isn’t mature enough and has thus set very subdued sales expectations.





This tri-foldable will likely carry the Galaxy moniker and is probably only going to be an enthusiast phone. The



Samsung has reportedly set the production plan for its first “dual-folding foldable phone” (Tri-Fold), scheduled to launch this year, at around 200,000 units. Production of Tri-Fold components is expected to begin in the second quarter.



Samsung’s Tri-Fold is similar in design to… pic.twitter.com/5e1tWmzXn9 — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) January 13, 2025



With a price even greater and an even more novel gimmick the Galaxy tri-fold is unlikely to be flying off the shelves in my opinion. Still, it’s going to be a cool phone to pull out at parties if you can afford it.







