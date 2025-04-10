Analyst says Apple's foldable iPhone and iPad dreams are bigger than we thought
In a new research note, analyst Jeff Pu highlights that Apple may be on track to release two foldable devices at the end of 2026.
Apple is rumored to be getting ready to finally join the foldable market for quite some time now. Rumors about its first foldable iPhone have been showing up increasingly often nowadays. Among the talk about the crease-less beauty that the iPhone Fold may be, we're also hearing about an 18.8-inch foldable iPad.
Pu shares his opinion in a research note seen by the folks at 9to5Mac. In the note, the analyst details his outlook for Apple's plans in the next couple of years.
The big thing here is that Pu underlines not one, but two Apple foldable devices are 'on track' to launch next year. One of them is likely the foldable iPhone, and the other may be that 18.8-inch foldable iPad.
According to his sources, the foldable iPad may see the light of an official announcement around 2028, Gurman highlighted back in December. Pu's new note clearly contradicts this by claiming the folding iPad is to come earlier.
It's worth mentioning that Pu's research is based on a variety of factors, including Gurman reports, supply chain sources, and others. The fact Pu seems to support his earlier belief of the foldable iPad coming in 2026 is intriguing.
If Apple indeed enters the foldable market with two devices: a book-style foldable and a huge foldable iPad, things would get very interesting. Right now, the foldable market is struggling and may continue to struggle this year.
Samsung has the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7foldable phones in the works for a summer announcement. The upgrades may not be huge or dramatic there, but nonetheless, these two devices are interesting.
Meanwhile, Huawei is experimenting with tri-fold foldables, while Honor and Oppo compete for the title of the world's thinnest foldable yet. But despite all of this, foldables have not become mainstream just yet. I wonder how much Apple will rearrange the scene when it launches the foldable iPhone and iPad.
