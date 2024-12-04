Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

Analyst suggests Apple's first foldable iPhone may be a book-style foldable

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
iPhones in an Apple Store.
The foldable phone market, although not entirely mainstream just yet, has evolved quite a lot in the last couple of years. We even have the world's first tri-fold smartphone, the Huawei Mate XT. Now, reputable display analyst Ross Young is hinting Apple's first foldable may come in the book-style form factor.

As all Apple fans know, Apple is yet to join the foldable market. So far, we've not seen a foldable iPhone or iPad, although there have been rumors about Apple's take on foldables at least in the past year or two. Previous rumors indicated Apple may launch a Flip-like iPhone in 2026... but this may not turn out to be true.

Ross Young published on X a press release by DSCC on the foldable market. The press release discussed the future of the foldable market. Curiously enough, the press release's comment section on X is the place to discover a few interesting things: as Young was answering some of the questions there.

One specific question by user @mikebbroyles on X caught the analyst's attention. The user was curious if Apple would join the foldable market, and what would be the first foldable device form-factor. To that, Young answered "Fold", which indicates we're talking about a book-style foldable phone similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.


This could mean that in 2026, probably towards the second half of the year, we may see an Apple foldable iPhone in a book-style form factor. Unfortunately for some, this means we're not likely to see an iPhone Flip (I'm on that team), or at least, it won't be the first foldable by the Cupertino company.

If Apple were to indeed go for a book-style foldable iPhone, it seems likely it would use iPadOS as the operating system to power it. iPadOS offers smooth software and multitasking experience for iPads, so it may be suitable for a phone that, unfolded, would be similar to an iPad in a lot of ways. iOS would make more sense if Apple is going for an iPhone Flip.

Recommended Stories
Of course, none of this is official yet, and Apple has not announced plans for a foldable iPhone. We'll have to wait to know more.

However, I would rather have an iPhone Flip than an iPhone Fold - I find a Flip-form factor more suitable for a phone, especially since I already have an iPad and would appreciate the portability and compactness of a Flip iPhone. But that's just me. And it's too early to know for sure anyway.

Would you like a Flip iPhone or a Fold iPhone?
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Join the comments section and discussion boards
  • Share your experience and leave your own reviews
  • Build your personal phone library and wishlist
  • Gain access to exclusive curated newsletters
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless