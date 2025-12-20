The OnePlus 13 is making a festive comeback at Amazon, only for a limited time
You can once again score $150 off this highly powerful flagship.
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OnePlus 13. Now $150 off, this high-end device is way too good to ignore. Plus, both the 256GB and the 512GB variants in Black Eclipse are on sale with the same $150 price cut.One of the most powerful flagship phones is getting yet another festive discount at Amazon. We’re talking, of course, about the
Is this the best deal Amazon has ever launched? Actually, no. During Black Friday Week, the handset was $300 off very briefly, followed by a $200 discount. Once the event wrapped up, the $200 price cut vanished as well, and we don’t expect it to return soon. In other words, this ongoing sale is your next best chance to save, but only for a limited time.
Under the hood, you’re getting an insanely powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. As a proper flagship SoC, this processor provides plenty of potential for any task you can think of. That said, the just-released OnePlus 15 offers even more horsepower — but it also comes at a higher price right now.
The OnePlus 13 may no longer be the best OnePlus flagship. Still, it holds its own against the most powerful Android options to this day. If you’re tempted (and missed out during Black Friday Week), now’s your chance to save $150.
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Is this the best deal Amazon has ever launched? Actually, no. During Black Friday Week, the handset was $300 off very briefly, followed by a $200 discount. Once the event wrapped up, the $200 price cut vanished as well, and we don’t expect it to return soon. In other words, this ongoing sale is your next best chance to save, but only for a limited time.
With a beautiful 6.8-inch OLED display and smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate, this Android phone delivers absolutely superb visuals. On top of that, the screen boasts Glove Mode and Aqua Touch 2.0 technology, letting you use your device while wearing gloves or with wet hands.
Under the hood, you’re getting an insanely powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. As a proper flagship SoC, this processor provides plenty of potential for any task you can think of. That said, the just-released OnePlus 15 offers even more horsepower — but it also comes at a higher price right now.
The camera is another standout — the device’s 50MP triple rear system delivers pretty adequate images in various scenarios. Still, as you can see from our OnePlus 13 review, colors sometimes turn out a bit too vivid. While that makes images look a bit overprocessed at times, we certainly wouldn’t call it a drawback.
The OnePlus 13 may no longer be the best OnePlus flagship. Still, it holds its own against the most powerful Android options to this day. If you’re tempted (and missed out during Black Friday Week), now’s your chance to save $150.
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