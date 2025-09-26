Weekly deals roundup: $520 off Galaxy Z Fold 7, $370 off S25 Ultra, $400 off Razr Ultra, and more
Yes, Prime Day is right around the corner, but many of the top mobile tech deals available today are simply impossible to turn down.
Don't you just love the smell of a hot new smartphone deal on a Friday morning? There's nothing quite like it... except perhaps a special offer on one of the best tablets or smartwatches around if you're more interested in buying such a product at the lowest possible price.
Just like every week for... quite some time now, I've got a killer list (or four) to tell you all about in the following lines and help you make the most informed decision ahead of the still-distant holiday shopping season, as well as Amazon's fast-approaching Prime Big Deal Days event.
This week's top three deals are perfect for Android power users
I'm not going to lie to you, the ultra-high-end Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) are still pretty expensive. But that's because they're among the absolute greatest Android phones money can buy right now, with gorgeous screens, the fastest processor available in 2025, loads of memory and storage, as well as very sophisticated and versatile camera systems.
Speaking of sophistication, I don't believe you can find handsomer and more robust-looking foldables today than the Razr Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 7, and let's just say the Galaxy S25 Ultra is pretty easy on the eye too.
Now, do I think these three bad boys could score even heftier discounts during Amazon's aforementioned Prime Day extravaganza in less than a couple of weeks? Yes, they absolutely could, but there are obviously no guarantees in one direction or the other.
Besides, you don't need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these killer new deals. And you also don't need to trade anything in. And the Z Fold 7 has never been discounted this steeply. Want me to carry on?
These eight other smartphone offers are ideal for (almost) everyone
Yes, I fully realize you can't all afford the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Z Fold 7, or Motorola Razr Ultra, which is where the (slightly) cheaper OnePlus 13, Galaxy S25 Edge, Z Flip 7 FE, and "vanilla" Galaxy S25 come in at their own substantial new discounts.
Technically, the OnePlus 13 flagship is not available at a reduced price, instead including a (very) valuable gift in its usual (512GB) price, while the super-slim S25 Edge is somehow still marked down by a colossal 400 bucks and somehow still unable to convince a lot of people of its value proposition.
The OnePlus 13R, meanwhile, is clearly the best budget-friendly alternative to the non-R OnePlus 13 (even though its price has actually been reduced more steeply in the past), with the Motorola Razr (2024) looking like your number one affordable foldable option today, and the Moto G Power (2025) and Samsung Galaxy A56 5G duking it out for the title of best budget 5G phone available... before Prime Day.
Now this is a diverse and eclectic group of tablet bargains!
What does the ultra-affordable Lenovo Tab One have in common with the state-of-the-art Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra? Very little, and yet I feel equally confident in recommending them as smart buys... for two extremely different types of users right now.
Between those two categories of users, there are a couple of other groups who might want to consider the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, Legion Tab Gen 3, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite if the aforementioned Lenovo Tab One just doesn't look capable of handling your everyday mobile computing needs, as well as Apple's latest and greatest iPad Air duo if the Galaxy Tab S11 duo is a little rich for your blood.
In short, there are options for every budget and every type of tablet user on this list, and all you have to do is establish exactly where you fit on that spectrum.
Don't forget to check out this week's top smartwatch promotions too!
Here are five wearable devices that clearly have (at least) one important thing in common - their very young age. None of these smartwatches are more than a couple of months old, mind you, and all of them are obviously better than their forerunners, as well as arguably better than the vast majority of their Android and iOS-compatible rivals.
At first glance, I expect many of you "professional" bargain hunters out there to be disappointed with the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, Apple Watch SE 3, Series 11, and Ultra 3's current discounts, but given the huge mass appeal of these smartwatch market rookies, you should really be happy with any discount you can get at this point in time. Yes, even 10 bucks.
