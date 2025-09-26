Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Weekly deals roundup: $520 off Galaxy Z Fold 7, $370 off S25 Ultra, $400 off Razr Ultra, and more

Yes, Prime Day is right around the corner, but many of the top mobile tech deals available today are simply impossible to turn down.

Motorola Samsung Android Deals Galaxy S Series Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy S25 Ultra
Don't you just love the smell of a hot new smartphone deal on a Friday morning? There's nothing quite like it... except perhaps a special offer on one of the best tablets or smartwatches around if you're more interested in buying such a product at the lowest possible price.

Just like every week for... quite some time now, I've got a killer list (or four) to tell you all about in the following lines and help you make the most informed decision ahead of the still-distant holiday shopping season, as well as Amazon's fast-approaching Prime Big Deal Days event.

This week's top three deals are perfect for Android power users

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$1049 99
$1419 99
$370 off (26%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, No Device Trade-In Needed (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
Buy at Samsung

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)

$1099 99
$1499 99
$400 off (27%)
5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options
Buy at Motorola

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

$1599 99
$2119 99
$520 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
Buy at Samsung

I'm not going to lie to you, the ultra-high-end Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) are still pretty expensive. But that's because they're among the absolute greatest Android phones money can buy right now, with gorgeous screens, the fastest processor available in 2025, loads of memory and storage, as well as very sophisticated and versatile camera systems.

Speaking of sophistication, I don't believe you can find handsomer and more robust-looking foldables today than the Razr Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 7, and let's just say the Galaxy S25 Ultra is pretty easy on the eye too.

Now, do I think these three bad boys could score even heftier discounts during Amazon's aforementioned Prime Day extravaganza in less than a couple of weeks? Yes, they absolutely could, but there are obviously no guarantees in one direction or the other. 

Besides, you don't need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these killer new deals. And you also don't need to trade anything in. And the Z Fold 7 has never been discounted this steeply. Want me to carry on?

These eight other smartphone offers are ideal for (almost) everyone

Motorola Moto G Power (2025)

$249 99
$299 99
$50 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 15, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2388 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Two Color Options
Buy at Motorola

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

$75 off (15%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1580 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Android 15, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Olive Color, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Motorola razr (2024)

$499 99
$699 99
$200 off (29%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, Free Matching Razr Strap Case Included
Buy at Motorola

OnePlus 13R

$50 off (8%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and Up to 4500 Nits of Peak Brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 50 + 50 + 8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery, 80W Charging Support, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25

$120 off (15%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options, US 1-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

$200 off (22%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Two Color Options, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

$400 off (36%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Two Color Options, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 13

$999 99
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, Free OnePlus Watch 2R Included
Buy at OnePlus

Yes, I fully realize you can't all afford the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Z Fold 7, or Motorola Razr Ultra, which is where the (slightly) cheaper OnePlus 13, Galaxy S25 Edge, Z Flip 7 FE, and "vanilla" Galaxy S25 come in at their own substantial new discounts.

Recommended Stories

Technically, the OnePlus 13 flagship is not available at a reduced price, instead including a (very) valuable gift in its usual (512GB) price, while the super-slim S25 Edge is somehow still marked down by a colossal 400 bucks and somehow still unable to convince a lot of people of its value proposition.

The OnePlus 13R, meanwhile, is clearly the best budget-friendly alternative to the non-R OnePlus 13 (even though its price has actually been reduced more steeply in the past), with the Motorola Razr (2024) looking like your number one affordable foldable option today, and the Moto G Power (2025) and Samsung Galaxy A56 5G duking it out for the title of best budget 5G phone available... before Prime Day.

Now this is a diverse and eclectic group of tablet bargains!

Lenovo Tab One

$99 99
$149 99
$50 off (33%)
Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 8.7-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Android 14, Guaranteed Android 15 Update, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front-Facing Camera, Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Luna Grey Color
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

$289 99
$389 99
$100 off (26%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included
Buy at Lenovo

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

$80 off (19%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 10.9-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2112 x 1320 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, Android 15, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Support, Circle to Search, AI Tools, Gray Color, S Pen Included, Smart Book Cover Included
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3

$419 99
$549 99
$130 off (24%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included
Buy at Lenovo

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025)

$150 off (25%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025)

$150 off (19%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11

$120 off (12%)
Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, US Version
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

$1319 99
$1619 99
$300 off (19%)
Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 16 with One UI 8, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Gray and Silver Color Options, S Pen Included
Buy at BestBuy

What does the ultra-affordable Lenovo Tab One have in common with the state-of-the-art Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra? Very little, and yet I feel equally confident in recommending them as smart buys... for two extremely different types of users right now.

Between those two categories of users, there are a couple of other groups who might want to consider the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, Legion Tab Gen 3, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite if the aforementioned Lenovo Tab One just doesn't look capable of handling your everyday mobile computing needs, as well as Apple's latest and greatest iPad Air duo if the Galaxy Tab S11 duo is a little rich for your blood. 

In short, there are options for every budget and every type of tablet user on this list, and all you have to do is establish exactly where you fit on that spectrum.

Don't forget to check out this week's top smartwatch promotions too!

Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm)

$9 off (4%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life (32 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm)

$20 off (6%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite and Silver Colors, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm)

$10 off (3%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$54 off (11%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, White Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 3

$19 off (2%)
49mm Case, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE + 5G Connectivity, Satellite Communications, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Sapphire Crystal, Customizable Action Button, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Siren, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 100 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 42 Hours of Battery Life (72 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Natural Titanium Case, Multiple Band Options
Buy at Amazon

Here are five wearable devices that clearly have (at least) one important thing in common - their very young age. None of these smartwatches are more than a couple of months old, mind you, and all of them are obviously better than their forerunners, as well as arguably better than the vast majority of their Android and iOS-compatible rivals.

At first glance, I expect many of you "professional" bargain hunters out there to be disappointed with the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, Apple Watch SE 3, Series 11, and Ultra 3's current discounts, but given the huge mass appeal of these smartwatch market rookies, you should really be happy with any discount you can get at this point in time. Yes, even 10 bucks.
 

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless