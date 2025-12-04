iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+

Amazon slashes $800 off Microsoft's 13-inch Surface Pro 11 with 1TB SSD in possible pricing error

If this is an actual, intentional holiday deal, it's one you absolutely do NOT want to miss.

Windows Microsoft Tablets Deals
Microsoft Surface Pro 11
You've all heard of and seen some massive discounts offered by major US retailers on many of the best tablets out there over the last few weeks, but the Surface Pro 11's latest Amazon price cut goes well beyond what I imagined would be possible this holiday shopping season.

Believe it or not, the 13-inch Windows slate released just last year is currently listed at 800 bucks under its regular price of $1,699.99 with a super-high-quality OLED touchscreen in tow, as well as an outstanding 1TB of internal storage space and an excellent 16GB RAM count.

Microsoft Surface Pro

$801 off (47%)
11th Edition, Device Only, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color
Buy at Amazon

How does this surprising new discount compare to Amazon's recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for the same product? Extremely favorably, so much so in fact that I'm not entirely sure this... was a planned promotion. Instead, I'm afraid we might be looking at a mistake on the e-commerce giant's part, in which case your orders at this lower-than-ever price could well be cancelled.

But it's still worth a try given that you don't have much to lose, and in case your order will be fulfilled, you'll get one of the most overwhelmingly powerful, versatile, and yes, elegant tablets in the world at a simply unbeatable price.


We're talking a very similar price to the one currently charged by Samsung for a Galaxy Tab S11 with a comparatively small 11-inch display and comparatively modest 512 gigs of storage, for instance, while Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (M5) is actually costlier in an even humbler 256GB variant.

Keep in mind that the 11th Gen Surface Pro comes with a super-speedy solid state drive and a battery capable of keeping those OLED lights on for up to a phenomenal 14 hours between charges, as well as two USB-C ports for an extra touch of convenience and functionality, powerful 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, an even more powerful 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor, and last but certainly not least, full Windows 11 support. Now this is what I call an epic pricing error post-Black-Friday-and-Cyber-Monday deal!

