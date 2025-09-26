



Galaxy Z Fold 7 Then you'll probably be shocked to learn that theis now marked down by no less than 520 bucks with no special requirements. Because nothing in life (and in the mobile industry) is ever that simple, you should note that the unprecedented price cut does not apply to the handset's entry-level 256GB storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $1599 99 $2119 99 $520 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Samsung





Z Fold 7 ... with 256 gigs of internal storage space, making probably the Instead, you will have to opt for the more expensive 512 gig variant in a Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack, or Mint shade on Samsung 's official US website to see its $2,199.99 list price drop all the way down to $1,599.99. That's $100 less than what Amazon currently charges for an unlocked... with 256 gigs of internal storage space, making probably the best foldable phone money can buy stateside right now even better.









Those include two massive and incredibly high-quality screens, a winning design with an impossibly thin profile and almost completely imperceptible crease, the fastest processor in today's Android smartphone landscape, a super-powerful and versatile triple rear-facing camera system, and silky smooth software (guaranteed to stay that way for years and years to come).







