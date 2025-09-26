You can now save a mind-blowing $520 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sans trade-in!
This is an unreal discount for such a crazy popular (and just-released) foldable powerhouse, and yet it's very much real and incredibly easy to claim.
Were you surprised to see Samsung's latest book-style foldable powerhouse discounted by a cool $300 with no strings attached and up to an incredible $1,000 with an eligible device trade-in so soon after its commercial debut and after breaking multiple sales records around the world?
Then you'll probably be shocked to learn that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is now marked down by no less than 520 bucks with no special requirements. Because nothing in life (and in the mobile industry) is ever that simple, you should note that the unprecedented price cut does not apply to the handset's entry-level 256GB storage configuration.
Instead, you will have to opt for the more expensive 512 gig variant in a Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack, or Mint shade on Samsung's official US website to see its $2,199.99 list price drop all the way down to $1,599.99. That's $100 less than what Amazon currently charges for an unlocked Z Fold 7... with 256 gigs of internal storage space, making probably the best foldable phone money can buy stateside right now even better.
If you don't understand why that's the case, our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review should answer all your questions, highlighting multiple key selling points and major strengths over the likes of Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the (one and only) OnePlus Open, and yes, last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Can you believe how crazy thin this bad boy is? | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Those include two massive and incredibly high-quality screens, a winning design with an impossibly thin profile and almost completely imperceptible crease, the fastest processor in today's Android smartphone landscape, a super-powerful and versatile triple rear-facing camera system, and silky smooth software (guaranteed to stay that way for years and years to come).
No, the battery life is not great, and yes, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could very well win that particular battle, but the 2025 foldable war may have already been lost by Google with the inexplicable delay of its latest Galaxy Z Fold series alternative.
