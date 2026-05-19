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Pro bargain hunters should jump on this opportunity to save 40 percent on the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

One of Lenovo's best mid-range tablets is on sale at a heavily reduced price that's unlikely to go lower anytime soon.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Android Tablets Deals Lenovo
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Lenovo Idea Tab Pro with stylus
The Idea Tab Pro is large, reasonably powerful, relatively stylish, and equipped with a stylus at a great price. | Image by Lenovo

The Idea Tab Pro is one of the many Lenovo tablets that got price hikes out of nowhere around a month and a half ago, and just like the Idea Tab Plus and Yoga Tab, the 12.7-inch mid-ranger is heavily discounted right now to make up for that unexpected move.

As the name suggests, this is a slightly higher-end model than the ultra-affordable Idea Tab Plus, not only sporting a larger and smoother IPS LCD screen with 144Hz refresh rate capabilities but also packing a faster MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

$249 99
$419 99
$170 off (40%)
With a 12.7-inch screen capable of refreshing your content at a zippy 144Hz rate, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a hefty 10,200mAh battery equipped with 45W charging technology, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is without a doubt one of the strongest value propositions in the US tablet market right now.
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Of course, that doesn't make the Idea Tab Pro an iPad Pro-rivaling powerhouse, so if you hurry, you can get it for $249.99 instead of its recently revised list price of $419.99. Technically, the AI-enhanced and Android 16-running slate has been available at an even lower price once or twice before, but those kinds of deals are unlikely to ever return, especially for a product that's more than a year old and could thus be discontinued at any moment.

At $249.99, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is currently a lot cheaper than not just all of Apple's best iPads, but the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 Lite as well. Granted, there's also the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus to consider at an even lower price at the time of this writing, but that model lacks Samsung's signature S Pen and only packs 6GB RAM.

That's right, the Idea Tab Pro comes with 8 gigs of memory and 128GB internal storage space, not to mention a handy Lenovo Tab Pen Plus included in its newly reduced price. Also, a powerful quad JBL speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. Also, a hefty 10,200mAh battery capable of charging at 45W speeds. And a fairly premium design (especially for the sub-$300 segment) with a razor-thin 6.9mm profile.

The software support might prove the tablet's key weakness in the long run, as the aforementioned Android 16 is set to remain its final major OS update, but if you think you can live with that (minor) inconvenience, you probably can't do better than the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro (especially from a hardware perspective) at only 250 bucks today.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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