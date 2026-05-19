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Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison

The new Xperia has very competitive hardware with bigger ultra-wide and telephoto cameras.

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Victor Hristov
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Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
It's a battle of the camera heavy-weights, the new Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Pixel 10 Pro XL | Image by PhoneArena
The new Sony Xperia 1 VIII comes with big improvements in hardware as it adopts large sensors for all three rear cameras, but can this upgrade beat the computational photography tricks that Google pulls off with the Pixel 10 Pro XL?

We took both outdoors for a photo shoot during the day and at night to see whether Sony can outclass the Pixel in the real world.

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Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Pixel 10 Pro XL Camera Specs:


Sony Xperia 1 VIII
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Sony Xperia 1 VIII Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Camera
Main camera
48 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Exmor T
Aperture size: F1.9
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.35"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm 		50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 25 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 1.2 μm
Second camera
48 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Exmor RS
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 16 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm 		48 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F1.7
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Third camera
48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Exmor RS
Optical zoom: 2.9x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 70 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm 		48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 113 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Front
12 MP (HDR) 42 MP
See the full Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


First, looking at the camera specs, both phones have a very similar sensor size, but the Pixel has a wider f/1.7 aperture vs f/1.9 on the Sony, which lets Google's phone gather more light.

However, when you look at the ultra-wide camera, the difference in sensor size, the one spec that most directly translates to good image quality, the Sony beats the Pixel handily.

The Xperia 1 VIII also has a much larger sensor for the telephoto camera — 1/1.56" (almost as big as the main camera sensor), while the Pixel uses a much tinier 1/2.55" type telephoto sensor.

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Let's take a look at photos from these two side by side:

Main Camera









Portrait Mode




Zoom








Ultra-wide Camera










So, who do you think takes the win in this comparison: the new Xperia 1 VIII or the Pixel 10 Pro XL?

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Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
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