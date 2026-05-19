Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison





We took both outdoors for a photo shoot during the day and at night to see whether Sony can outclass the Pixel in the real world. We took both outdoors for a photo shoot during the day and at night to see whether Sony can outclass the Pixel in the real world.





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Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Pixel 10 Pro XL Camera Specs:





Sony Xperia 1 VIII Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Sony Xperia 1 VIII Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Camera Main camera 48 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Exmor T

Aperture size: F1.9

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.35"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.7

Focal length: 25 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.3"

Pixel size: 1.2 μm Second camera 48 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)

Sensor name: Exmor RS

Aperture size: F2.0

Focal Length: 16 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 48 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F1.7

Sensor size: 1/2.55" Third camera 48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Exmor RS

Optical zoom: 2.9x

Aperture size: F2.8

Focal Length: 70 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 5.0x

Aperture size: F2.8

Focal Length: 113 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55" Front 12 MP (HDR) 42 MP See the full Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







First, looking at the camera specs, both phones have a very similar sensor size, but the Pixel has a wider f/1.7 aperture vs f/1.9 on the Sony, which lets Google's phone gather more light.





However, when you look at the ultra-wide camera, the difference in sensor size, the one spec that most directly translates to good image quality, the Sony beats the Pixel handily.





The Xperia 1 VIII also has a much larger sensor for the telephoto camera — 1/1.56" (almost as big as the main camera sensor), while the Pixel uses a much tinier 1/2.55" type telephoto sensor.



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Let's take a look at photos from these two side by side:





Main Camera





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Portrait Mode





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Zoom





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Ultra-wide Camera





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