The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is amazingly affordable all of a sudden, and it even comes with a stylus
After recently getting a price increase to $329.99, this 12.1-inch AI-enhanced mid-ranger is down to a virtually irresistible $199.99.
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It's practically impossible to find a better tablet than this with an included pen at a comparable price. | Image by Lenovo
If you're a bargain hunter who was waiting for the perfect deal on a decent Android tablet to drop about a month and a half ago, your world probably fell apart when Lenovo increased the list prices of all its feature-packed slates and then Samsung did the same thing with the likes of the Galaxy Tab S11, Tab S10 FE, and Tab S10 Lite.
But it didn't take long for many of those devices to start getting substantial discounts again, and now the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is almost as affordable as it's ever been. Released last fall at $289.99 and increased to $329.99 with the rest of the company's Android tablet lineup, the 12.1-inch AI-enhanced mid-ranger is down to $199.99 as part of a presumably limited-time new "doorbuster" offer.
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This is clearly the slate's best deal in a hot minute, and although the Idea Tab Plus has been available at a slightly lower price than this once or twice before, I highly doubt you'll be able to save more than 130 bucks anytime soon. Possibly, ever.
What else can you get for as little as $199.99 at the time of this writing? Not much, as Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, for instance, starts at a whopping $399.99, and even the humbler Galaxy Tab A11 Plus is currently marked down by Amazon from a regular price of $249.99 to $209.99.
The Tab A11+ doesn't even include a stylus in that price, while the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus comes with an aptly named Lenovo Tab Pen as standard, not to mention a large and decidedly high-quality screen, a very generous 8GB RAM count paired with 128 gigs of internal storage space, and somehow, a hefty 10,200mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging technology squeezed into a thin and relatively premium-looking body.
Yes, this is quite possibly the best Android tablet you can get on such a tight budget right now, which is why you're strongly advised to hurry up and pull the trigger ASAP.
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