Exciting new Galaxy S27 Pro rumor predicts two key Galaxy S27 Ultra similarities





Instead of bringing back S27 Ultra . Instead of bringing back last year's failed Edge model or sticking to a three-version lineup once again, the world's number two handset vendor will purportedly extend the S27 family to include a fourth Pro member with several major advantages over the "vanilla" Galaxy S27 and the S27 Plus, as well as at least two very important things in common with the

Now this makes a lot more sense than all those S26 Pro rumors





Less than 24 hours after hearing from a rock-solid source over in Samsung's homeland of South Korea that the first-of-a-kind Galaxy S27 Pro is set to sport a first-of-a-kind 6.47-inch screen size , we can already add two other crucial details to the phone's likely spec sheet.









We're talking about a 200MP primary rear-facing camera and a 50MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, which aren't actually spelled out in Ice Universe's latest Weibo prediction but are fairly easy to guess if they will indeed be "identical" to the first and second imaging sensors on the back of the Galaxy S27 Ultra



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S26 Ultra S27 Ultra will adopt "brand-new" (and currently unknown) sensors with as-yet-unspecified improvements likely to be integrated into the S27 Pro as well. While those may also sound identical to the's main and ultra-wide cameras, rumor has it thewill adopt "brand-new" (and currently unknown) sensors with as-yet-unspecified improvements likely to be integrated into the S27 Pro as well.





What would convince you to buy the Galaxy S27 Pro? A truly pro-grade camera system. A large battery squeezed into a compact body. A perfect balance between power and affordability. As many S27 Ultra-borrowed specs as possible. Nothing, I plan to buy a different S27-series device. Nothing, I have no interest in the Galaxy S27 family. Vote 4 Votes





In short, the Galaxy S27 Pro could thus hold a couple of key advantages over the state-of-the-art Galaxy S26 Ultra in the photography department, which would obviously justify the use of that somewhat pompous name.

The S27 Ultra will still eclipse the S27 Pro in at least one area





Galaxy S27 Ultra Because Samsung can't just make an all-new 6.47-inch handset better than its gargantuan 6.9-inch or soin all departments, the S27 Pro is tipped to feature a "different" telephoto lens.









By different, of course, it's safe to assume that Ice Universe means the Galaxy S27 Pro will come with a worse telephoto camera, although the specifics are missing here as well. And no, there's no word on the S27 Pro housing a fourth snapper on its back, but the same also goes for the S27 Ultra , which is likely to ditch its predecessor's 10MP telephoto sensor while improving the 5x optical zoom-capable 50MP periscope telephoto lens.





With that in mind, I can't help but wonder whether the Galaxy S27 Pro will keep the aforementioned 10MP telephoto camera (limited to 3x optical zoom) alive to highlight the S27 Ultra 's superiority, although that's obviously only an assumption on my part. Ice Universe, meanwhile, is hoping to see the compact Samsung flagship opt for a 50MP telephoto snapper with 3.5x optical zoom, which seems like wishful thinking and a bit of a stretch to me.

What else can you expect from the Galaxy S27 Pro?





Basically, if you ever dreamed Samsung would sell you a diminutive version of its Ultra flagship, your wish could come true in 2027 with a Galaxy S27 Pro tipped to share not only the aforementioned 200 and 50MP cameras with its bigger and higher-end brother, but also a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC, up to 16GB RAM paired with as much as 1TB internal storage space, and perhaps most notably, Privacy Display functionality.





For a relatively small phone (by "modern" industry standards, at least), the S27 Pro is also expected to pack a large battery with a capacity of around 5,000mAh while likely supporting the same 60W charging speeds as the Galaxy S26 Ultra .









Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, a Galaxy S27 Plus is also likely to come out early next year with a 6.66-inch screen in tow, humbler specifications compared to the S27 Pro, and presumably, a similar price point. That sounds like a packed (and somewhat confusing) product roster that should cater to the needs and preferences of essentially every type of Android user out there... apart from cash-strapped buyers, maybe.