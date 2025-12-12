Motorola's next Android flagship gets a few key specs and a surprising new name rumored





The first-ever Motorola Signature device will likely offer these key specs





6.7-inch OLED flat screen with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor;

50 + 50 + 50MP triple rear-facing camera system;

Black, green, and bronze color options.



That's obviously far from a comprehensive list of features, but it does tell us quite a few interesting things, one of which was already rumored by an even more trustworthy source recently.







Recommended For You





Similarly, those three 50MP rear cams sound... good but not great by current Android flagship standards, reportedly including a periscope lens. You know what other phone had a periscope telephoto sensor? That's right, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra , with the key difference being that that camera came with a 64 megapixel count.





Of course, megapixels (and Hertz) are not everything, and there are still plenty of reasons to expect this device to be special. The number one reason right now might be the "Signature" moniker tipped by none other than Evan Blass , which suggests Motorola considers the product too good and unique to slot in the conventional Edge family.





How do you think Motorola should name its next Android flagship? Edge 70 Ultra is fine 26.92% Motorola Signature sounds much better 46.15% Who cares about names? 26.92% Vote 78 Votes





When should you expect the Motorola Signature to see daylight?





Just like the ultra-thin Edge 70 mid-ranger, this could be unveiled in China first and then slowly make its way across Western territories. For the time being, the flagship's Asian name is still believed to be Moto X70 Ultra, just as the aforementioned global Edge 50 Ultra was known as the Moto X50 Ultra in the world's single largest smartphone market.





While a Moto X70 Ultra launch by the end of the year is still possible (although far from guaranteed), a global Motorola Signature announcement is almost certainly not taking place until 2026.





With the Edge 50 Ultra unveiled in April 2024, a spring release would seem pretty logical for the company's next flagship. But because the Edge 60 Ultra is not a thing, everything is possible in terms of scheduling. Yes, even a January 2026 launch. Yes, even in the US.

Can Motorola become an even bigger threat for Samsung?





In the mainstream US landscape, probably not. In Europe, why not? If this "Signature" device is priced competitively (that is, significantly lower than the Galaxy S26 Ultra ), with a pen in tow and an eye-catching design, I believe the sky is the limit for its European (and global) sales figures.





And with a gorgeous Edge 70 at its side, as well as upgraded Razr flip phones and possibly a first-of-a-kind book-style Razr foldable too, Motorola's non-foldable 2026 flagship could mark the beginning of a new high-end dynasty. Of course, I'm getting a little ahead of myself here, but I have to admit I'm excited. Almost irrationally so.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible