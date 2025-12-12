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Motorola's next Android flagship gets a few key specs and a surprising new name rumored

The brand's big Galaxy S26 Ultra rival will apparently not be called Edge 70 Ultra.

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Leaked Motorola Edge 70 Ultra images
While we've known for a couple of weeks now that Motorola is working on a new (non-foldable) high-end handset to finally follow in the footsteps of 2024's Edge 50 Ultra at some point in 2026, the product name initially bandied about in the rumor mill was reportedly inaccurate. 

Perhaps more importantly, a generally reliable Weibo tipster claims to have new info on the upcoming flagship's specifications, painting it an exciting but arguably not groundbreaking or game-changing picture... for now.

The first-ever Motorola Signature device will likely offer these key specs


  • 6.7-inch OLED flat screen with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor;
  • 50 + 50 + 50MP triple rear-facing camera system;
  • Black, green, and bronze color options.

That's obviously far from a comprehensive list of features, but it does tell us quite a few interesting things, one of which was already rumored by an even more trustworthy source recently. 

No, that Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC is not as fast as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 found inside the likes of the OnePlus 15 and expected to power Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra as well, and somewhat surprisingly, Motorola's 2026 hero device will apparently not match the 144Hz screen refresh rate support of last year's Edge 50 Ultra either.

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Similarly, those three 50MP rear cams sound... good but not great by current Android flagship standards, reportedly including a periscope lens. You know what other phone had a periscope telephoto sensor? That's right, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, with the key difference being that that camera came with a 64 megapixel count.

Of course, megapixels (and Hertz) are not everything, and there are still plenty of reasons to expect this device to be special. The number one reason right now might be the "Signature" moniker tipped by none other than Evan Blass, which suggests Motorola considers the product too good and unique to slot in the conventional Edge family.

How do you think Motorola should name its next Android flagship?
Edge 70 Ultra is fine
26.92%
Motorola Signature sounds much better
46.15%
Who cares about names?
26.92%
78 Votes

That unusual finish at the back pictured last week (complete with very interesting-sounding green and bronze hues) and the built-in stylus rumored earlier this week could be a few of the Motorola Signature's distinguishing characteristics, with others likely to be revealed in the coming weeks.

When should you expect the Motorola Signature to see daylight?


Just like the ultra-thin Edge 70 mid-ranger, this could be unveiled in China first and then slowly make its way across Western territories. For the time being, the flagship's Asian name is still believed to be Moto X70 Ultra, just as the aforementioned global Edge 50 Ultra was known as the Moto X50 Ultra in the world's single largest smartphone market.


While a Moto X70 Ultra launch by the end of the year is still possible (although far from guaranteed), a global Motorola Signature announcement is almost certainly not taking place until 2026.

With the Edge 50 Ultra unveiled in April 2024, a spring release would seem pretty logical for the company's next flagship. But because the Edge 60 Ultra is not a thing, everything is possible in terms of scheduling. Yes, even a January 2026 launch. Yes, even in the US. 

Can Motorola become an even bigger threat for Samsung?


In the mainstream US landscape, probably not. In Europe, why not? If this "Signature" device is priced competitively (that is, significantly lower than the Galaxy S26 Ultra), with a pen in tow and an eye-catching design, I believe the sky is the limit for its European (and global) sales figures. 

And with a gorgeous Edge 70 at its side, as well as upgraded Razr flip phones and possibly a first-of-a-kind book-style Razr foldable too, Motorola's non-foldable 2026 flagship could mark the beginning of a new high-end dynasty. Of course, I'm getting a little ahead of myself here, but I have to admit I'm excited. Almost irrationally so.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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