Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Pixel 10 Pro, and more last-chance Christmas offers
Believe it or not, it's not too late to get many of the best mobile devices out there at their lowest holiday prices.
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There's nothing quite as satisfying and as adrenaline-inducing as finding the perfect Christmas gift for that special someone in your life at the very last second, and if you hurry and know where to look, that's precisely what you'll be able to do today... while also keeping your spending to a minimum.
Although I'd never recommend reaching this point of the holiday shopping season without crossing every important item off your list, I know some of you forgot or neglected to take advantage of those astonishing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals these past few weeks, which is where the following collections of killer last-minute holiday promotions come in.
This week's top three deals are simply the best
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I'll be completely honest with you, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been on sale at an even heftier discount than right now a couple of times over the last couple of months. But those deals are almost certainly not coming back by the end of the year, and I'd be very surprised if Samsung slashes probably the best foldable around by more than $400 off its list prices again at any point over the next few months.
The same goes for the other ultra-high-end foldable device released by Samsung this year, which is actually discounted more steeply by Amazon today than the world's top handset vendor. Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro powerhouse is another excellent Android phone I don't expect to score a deeper price cut than this week anytime soon, and yes, if you place your order by the end of the day, any one of these flagships can be yours before Christmas.
These other smartphone offers are not to be ignored either
How could you possibly ignore the state-of-the-art Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold at an unbeatable $400 discount? Or the similarly powerful Motorola Razr Ultra clamshell at no less than $500 off its regular price in a top-of-the-line 1TB storage variant with a handy gift also included at no extra charge?
The Pixel 10 Pro XL, meanwhile, is obviously perfect for hardcore Google fans who don't feel the Pixel 10 Pro (or the "vanilla" Pixel 10) is large enough to satisfy their needs, and on the completely opposite end of the spectrum, the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger is clearly affordable (and arguably powerful) enough to please the most cash-strapped last-minute holiday shoppers.
Between the low-end and the high-end devices on this list, we have the Galaxy S25 FE for Samsung fans on a (relatively) tight budget and the Motorola Razr (2025) for foldable buyers unable to afford the Razr Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 7, or Z Fold 7. As for the newly released OnePlus 15 super-flagship, a complimentary pair of high-end OnePlus Buds Pro 3 might make that $999.99 price point a little easier to stomach, but if it doesn't, my advice is to wait a few more weeks for the handset's inevitable first outright discount.
And what about this exceptionally diverse group of deeply discounted tablets?
Yes, ladies and gents, I've got all possible types of tablets to recommend today, from the ultra-affordable Lenovo Idea Tab Plus (at an even lower price than over the last few weeks) to the super-premium Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and from Apple's high-end iPad Pro 11 (2025) to Microsoft's high-end Surface Pro 13 (2024).
My personal favorite on this list might just be the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 with a 13.2-inch screen in tow and two neat gifts bundled in (one of which is admittedly a little unusual), although Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy Tab S11 with a more compact 11-inch display is probably a close second at a very hard-to-beat $150 discount.
Last but not necessarily least, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a bit... unwieldy for my taste, although it does deliver unquestionably great bang for your buck at $400 off its list price. You're looking at a pretty tough buying decision here, eh?
Wait, are all the best smartwatches around available at amazing prices?
Well, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is noticeably absent, but other than that, yes, I believe all the greatest smartwatches money can buy this holiday season are on sale at massively discounted prices for an undoubtedly limited time only.
I'm talking about the 2025-released Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch SE 3 for iPhone users, the 2025-released Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for Android smartphone owners, and the slightly older Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Watch 7, and Google Pixel Watch 3 for that same latter category of handset users.
My number one recommendation here? Probably the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at a Black Friday-eclipsing $150 discount... if you can afford it, and if not, the cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Watch Fan Edition with standalone cellular connectivity. Now those are some miraculous last-minute Christmas offers you may never get another stab at.
The wireless earbuds category is all about quality rather than quantity
Obviously, this is not the lengthiest list of earbuds deals I've been able to put together this holiday season. But when Apple's top-notch AirPods Pro 3 are marked down by a record $50 and Samsung's similarly powerful but slightly less sophisticated Galaxy Buds 3 Pro can be had for a whopping 90 bucks less than usual, why would you ever need another buying option?
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