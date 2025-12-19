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Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Pixel 10 Pro, and more last-chance Christmas offers

Believe it or not, it's not too late to get many of the best mobile devices out there at their lowest holiday prices.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7
There's nothing quite as satisfying and as adrenaline-inducing as finding the perfect Christmas gift for that special someone in your life at the very last second, and if you hurry and know where to look, that's precisely what you'll be able to do today... while also keeping your spending to a minimum.

Although I'd never recommend reaching this point of the holiday shopping season without crossing every important item off your list, I know some of you forgot or neglected to take advantage of those astonishing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals these past few weeks, which is where the following collections of killer last-minute holiday promotions come in.

This week's top three deals are simply the best

Google Pixel 10 Pro

$250 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

$250 off (23%)
5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 2500 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

$1599 99
$1999 99
$400 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required (Additional Discount Available With Trade-In)
Buy at Samsung

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I'll be completely honest with you, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been on sale at an even heftier discount than right now a couple of times over the last couple of months. But those deals are almost certainly not coming back by the end of the year, and I'd be very surprised if Samsung slashes probably the best foldable around by more than $400 off its list prices again at any point over the next few months.

The same goes for the other ultra-high-end foldable device released by Samsung this year, which is actually discounted more steeply by Amazon today than the world's top handset vendor. Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro powerhouse is another excellent Android phone I don't expect to score a deeper price cut than this week anytime soon, and yes, if you place your order by the end of the day, any one of these flagships can be yours before Christmas.

These other smartphone offers are not to be ignored either

Motorola Moto G Power (2025)

$199 99
$299 99
$100 off (33%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 15, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2388 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Two Color Options, Free Moto Tag Included
Buy at Motorola

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

$499 99
$649 99
$150 off (23%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Android 16 with One UI 8, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Armor Aluminum Frame, Multiple Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required (Additional Discount Available with Trade-In)
Buy at Samsung

Motorola Razr (2025)

$549 99
$699 99
$150 off (21%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch P-OLED Cover Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,500mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 10

$200 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25

$125 off (16%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Silver Shadow and Navy Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

$300 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.8-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,200mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 15

$999 99
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Screen with 2772 x 1272 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,300mAh Battery with 120W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, Free OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Included
Buy at OnePlus

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)

$999 99
$1499 99
$500 off (33%)
5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options, Free Moto Buds+ Included
Buy at Motorola

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

$400 off (22%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, Gemini AI Assistant, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.4-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2364 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 5,015mAh Battery, Pixelsnap Wireless Charging Support, Moonstone Color
Buy at Amazon

How could you possibly ignore the state-of-the-art Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold at an unbeatable $400 discount? Or the similarly powerful Motorola Razr Ultra clamshell at no less than $500 off its regular price in a top-of-the-line 1TB storage variant with a handy gift also included at no extra charge?

The Pixel 10 Pro XL, meanwhile, is obviously perfect for hardcore Google fans who don't feel the Pixel 10 Pro (or the "vanilla" Pixel 10) is large enough to satisfy their needs, and on the completely opposite end of the spectrum, the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger is clearly affordable (and arguably powerful) enough to please the most cash-strapped last-minute holiday shoppers.

Between the low-end and the high-end devices on this list, we have the Galaxy S25 FE for Samsung fans on a (relatively) tight budget and the Motorola Razr (2025) for foldable buyers unable to afford the Razr Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 7, or Z Fold 7. As for the newly released OnePlus 15 super-flagship, a complimentary pair of high-end OnePlus Buds Pro 3 might make that $999.99 price point a little easier to stomach, but if it doesn't, my advice is to wait a few more weeks for the handset's inevitable first outright discount.

And what about this exceptionally diverse group of deeply discounted tablets?

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus

$189 99
$289 99
$100 off (34%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Processor, 12.1-Inch Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Included
Buy at Lenovo

OnePlus Pad 3

$579 99
$699 99
$120 off (17%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 13.2-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 3392 x 2400 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, Android 15, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Eight Speaker Sound System, 12,140mAh Battery, 80W Charging Capabilities, Storm Blue Color, Free Folio Case and Pioneer Shoulder Bag Included
Buy at OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11

$649 99
$799 99
$150 off (19%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required (Additional Discount Available with Trade-In)
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

$799 99
$1199 99
$400 off (33%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Two Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required (Additional Discount Available with Trade-In)
Buy at Samsung

Microsoft Surface Pro

$849 99
$1349 99
$500 off (37%)
11th Edition, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 10-Core Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 13-Inch LCD Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black, Keyboard Included
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5, 2025)

$100 off (10%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M5 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina XDR Display with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Apple Intelligence, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Landscape Center Stage Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, USB-C Port with Thunderbolt Support, Silver and Space Black Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

$999 99
$1199 99
$200 off (17%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 16 with One UI 8, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Gray and Silver Color Options, S Pen Included, No Device Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
Buy at Samsung

Yes, ladies and gents, I've got all possible types of tablets to recommend today, from the ultra-affordable Lenovo Idea Tab Plus (at an even lower price than over the last few weeks) to the super-premium Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and from Apple's high-end iPad Pro 11 (2025) to Microsoft's high-end Surface Pro 13 (2024).

My personal favorite on this list might just be the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 with a 13.2-inch screen in tow and two neat gifts bundled in (one of which is admittedly a little unusual), although Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy Tab S11 with a more compact 11-inch display is probably a close second at a very hard-to-beat $150 discount.

Last but not necessarily least, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a bit... unwieldy for my taste, although it does deliver unquestionably great bang for your buck at $400 off its list price. You're looking at a pretty tough buying decision here, eh?

Wait, are all the best smartwatches around available at amazing prices?

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$100 99
$249 99
$149 off (60%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Silver Case, Blue Band
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

$120 off (48%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm)

$50 off (20%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Apple S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Always-On Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Tough Ion-X Front Glass with Improved Crack Resistance, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Second-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Menstrual Cycle Tracking, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, All-Day Battery Life (Up to 32 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging Support, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm)

$175 off (44%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Polished Silver Aluminum Case, Porcelain Band
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm)

$249 99
$349 99
$100 off (29%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite and Silver Color Options
Buy at Samsung

Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm)

$100 off (25%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$349 99
$499 99
$150 off (30%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, White and Black Color Options
Buy at Samsung

Apple Watch Ultra 2

$250 off (31%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Band, Size, and Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Well, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is noticeably absent, but other than that, yes, I believe all the greatest smartwatches money can buy this holiday season are on sale at massively discounted prices for an undoubtedly limited time only.

I'm talking about the 2025-released Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch SE 3 for iPhone users, the 2025-released Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for Android smartphone owners, and the slightly older Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Watch 7, and Google Pixel Watch 3 for that same latter category of handset users.

My number one recommendation here? Probably the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at a Black Friday-eclipsing $150 discount... if you can afford it, and if not, the cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Watch Fan Edition with standalone cellular connectivity. Now those are some miraculous last-minute Christmas offers you may never get another stab at.

The wireless earbuds category is all about quality rather than quantity

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

$159 99
$249 99
$90 off (36%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options
Buy at Samsung

Apple AirPods Pro 3

$50 off (20%)
True Wireless Earbuds with World-Class Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, White
Buy at Amazon

Obviously, this is not the lengthiest list of earbuds deals I've been able to put together this holiday season. But when Apple's top-notch AirPods Pro 3 are marked down by a record $50 and Samsung's similarly powerful but slightly less sophisticated Galaxy Buds 3 Pro can be had for a whopping 90 bucks less than usual, why would you ever need another buying option? 

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

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