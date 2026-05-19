Trade In your old phone at ecoATM

Google's polarizing icon overhaul is officially out. Love it or hate it, there's no going back

Google has started rolling out a new look for its Workspace app icons. It's a substantial visual change and not everyone is happy.

0
Mariyan Slavov
By
Software updates Google
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google Pixel 10
Say bye bye to the old Google Workspace icons | Image by PhoneArena
Google has started rolling out a new look for its Workspace app icons. These include all the popular Google apps people have been using over the years, such as Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Keep, Google Drive, Calendar, Google Meet, and many more.

The change is quite substantial and bold, with a departure from the mandate to include all Google's iconic blue, red, yellow, and green colors in the app icons, as well as other design tweaks.

The new Google app icons' look was leaked last month


The new Google app icons&#039; look | Image by 9to5Google - Google&#039;s polarizing icon overhaul is officially out. Love it or hate it, there&#039;s no going back
The new Google app icons' look | Image by 9to5Google

We kind of saw that change coming. The redesigned Google app icons were first spotted in a leak late last month and reported by 9to5Google. The leaked images showed a completely different look for the apps we've been so used to through the years and were met with mixed feelings.

Now it seems that the design overhaul is starting to roll out officially, as Android Authority reported the new look popping up in the grid app menu in the Chrome browser.

What do you think about the new Google Workspace app icons design?
53 Votes

What's changed?



The redesign is quite dramatic, actually. As mentioned earlier, there's apparently no requirement to use the four colors in the app icons, though some of the new ones still got them. Gmail is one example, but most of the others have dropped a color or two.

Recommended For You
The shape and overall design have also changed substantially. The new icons are much more rounded and use gradients rather than clear borders between the colors. The look is also much more stylized, some might say modern.

Why is Google changing the look of its Workspace app icons?



This change is part of a big transition to Google's Material 3 "Expressive" Design Language, and it also fixes a big issue.

The boxy look of the previous icons (Google called it "perfect minimalism" back in 2020 when it first launched), along with the mandatory requirement for the use of all four Google colors, made some of the apps indistinguishable from one another, especially on busy phone screens.

Google is also trying to organize its whole ecosystem around AI (AI-first aesthetics), and the new icons' design stems from Gemini.

The new redesign has been polarizing


When the first leaked images popped up back in April, the reception was mixed. Some people loved the new, modern look, while others found it cheap and disorienting.

I personally love the change, even though as a veteran Android user I'm quite accustomed to the way these icons look.

It will take some adjustment time, but in the end I think the change is a positive one. The rollout is far from over; some of the apps rock the old look, while others use the new gradient design, creating kind of a mess at the moment.

What do you think about the new icons? Do you like them or do you prefer the old "minimalistic" look?

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
T-Mobile is no longer just a traditional network
T-Mobile is no longer just a traditional network
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
Lenovo is back in the smartphone game with a new big-battery Legion flagship for gaming
Lenovo is back in the smartphone game with a new big-battery Legion flagship for gaming
The iPhone 18 Pro is going to be Apple's lesson learned, but power users might hate it
The iPhone 18 Pro is going to be Apple's lesson learned, but power users might hate it
OnePlus announces resumption of halted updates
OnePlus announces resumption of halted updates
Latest News
The iPad mini (A17 Pro) hits its best price of 2026 in a surprise sale
The iPad mini (A17 Pro) hits its best price of 2026 in a surprise sale
Giving up on the Galaxy Z Flip line would be Samsung's dumbest move... since the Galaxy Note's death
Giving up on the Galaxy Z Flip line would be Samsung's dumbest move... since the Galaxy Note's death
The Galaxy S26 FE could be doomed if Samsung changes this one thing
The Galaxy S26 FE could be doomed if Samsung changes this one thing
For under $80, the compact JBL Flip 6 ticks all the right boxes with this limited-time deal
For under $80, the compact JBL Flip 6 ticks all the right boxes with this limited-time deal
Can't find the right app? Google Play Store's new AI tool is here to help
Can't find the right app? Google Play Store's new AI tool is here to help
A former Samsung exec thinks a major tech issue may soon be solved — but there’s a catch
A former Samsung exec thinks a major tech issue may soon be solved — but there’s a catch