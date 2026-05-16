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Latest OxygenOS updates turn OnePlus phones into bricks

OnePlus is forced to stop the rollout of a pair of software updates.

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Alan Friedman
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OnePlus 15 standing on a table.
OnePlus halts two OxygenOS updates | Image by PhoneArena
If you've been waiting to receive the latest OxygenOS update for your OnePlus device, it isn't that the company forgot all about you. OnePlus has temporarily paused the rollout of OxygenOS version 16.0.7.XXX and version 16.0.5.XXX.

OnePlus posts a statement for its customers about the missing updates


On the OnePlus Community website, OnePlus posted a statement admitting that "a small number of devices are experiencing abnormal restart and boot issues after updating to version 16.0.7.XXX and 16.0.5.XXX." OnePlus went on to add that it paused the rollout because it was concerned with device stability and user experience. Some OnePlus users who installed the update on their phone ended up in a boot loop, basically turning their OnePlus handsets into paperweights.

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OnePlus seeks the root cause of the issue and is also working on a fix


In the meantime, the OnePlus engineering team is investigating "the root cause" of the issue while the team works on developing a fix for the updates. As you might expect, for OnePlus, discovering what caused this bug and developing a patch for it are priorities for the company.

Image of OnePlus headquarters.
Photo of OnePlus operational headquarters. | Image by OnePlus Community

OnePlus says that it will resume the rollout once it is able to fully resolve the problem, validate the updates' stability and verify their reliability. After all of this takes place, future updates will be released via the official OnePlus channels. 

The company issues a sincere apology


In the statement, the company apologized, saying that it understands the impact that the halt has had on affected users. OnePlus even added that it's taking this matter extremely seriously. Now I ask you, when was the last time you heard a mea culpa from Apple, Google, or Samsung that sounded this sincere?

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OnePlus even told its customers that in order to prevent situations like this from happening again, it is reviewing the company's testing and quality assurance processes. OnePlus said everything right in its statement but didn't mention when it expects to re-release the updates that it temporarily halted.

These are the phones affected by the halted updates


The statement from OnePlus did not mention any specific models. OxygenOS 16.0.7.XXX was earmarked for the OnePlus 15 series. The software was released in the United States and India. Models receiving the OxygenOS 16.0.5.XXX update most likely included:

  • OnePlus 13 (Standard model)
  • OnePlus 12
  • OnePlus 12R
  • OnePlus Nord 5 (in certain markets)
  • OnePlus Nord 4
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4

So if you have been wondering where your OxygenOS update has gone, now you know. Be patient and it will eventually roll out to your phone.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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