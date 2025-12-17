Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

End the year on a high note with a never-before-seen Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic discount!

Yes, that includes Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
When's the best time to buy a new smartwatch for yourself or a special someone in your life? If your answer is Black Friday (or Cyber Monday), Amazon and Samsung are about to prove you wrong with a completely unprecedented and presumably unbeatable Galaxy Watch 8 Classic promotion.

That's right, one of the greatest smartwatches with one of the prettiest designs and some of the best health monitoring tools in the world today is amazingly cheaper than it was at any point over the last couple of months, including during Amazon's extended Black Friday 2025 celebration just a few weeks back.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$150 off (30%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black and White Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$349 99
$499 99
$150 off (30%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black and White Color Options
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$150 off (27%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black and White Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$399 99
$549 99
$150 off (27%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black and White Color Options
Buy at Samsung

Recommended For You


Normally priced at $499.99 and $549.99 without and with standalone cellular connectivity respectively, the "bezelicious" Wear OS-powered timepiece can be currently had for a whopping 150 bucks less than usual both directly from its manufacturer and the nation's top e-commerce giant.

At its newly reduced and lower-than-ever prices, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is obviously still costlier than its non-Classic-branded sibling, but not by much. Perhaps more notably, a 46mm Galaxy Watch 8 Classic sans 4G LTE support is now just as affordable as a Wi-Fi-only Pixel Watch 4 with a 45mm case, and unless you're really bothered by Samsung's "cushion" design, choosing between the two feels like an absolute no-brainer.


The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic promises to last longer between charges than Google's latest in-house wearable while also rocking a more robust stainless steel construction and supporting a slew of more sophisticated health and wellness features like vascular load tracking, antioxidant index, and a Galaxy AI-powered Energy Score.

Samsung's deeply discounted powerhouse can also undeniably hold its own in a head-to-head comparison with the Apple Watch Series 11, which is only slightly more affordable at its massively reduced Christmas prices. And yes, if you hurry, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will be delivered to your doorstep (well) before December 25 by either Amazon or Samsung.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15945 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 9
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores

Latest News

Verizon will try to make the impossible happen in less than 80 days
Verizon will try to make the impossible happen in less than 80 days
One of your favorite Galaxy Ultra features will not be making a comeback on the S27
One of your favorite Galaxy Ultra features will not be making a comeback on the S27
The insanely advanced specs of the OnePlus Nord 6 'mid-ranger' are now official
The insanely advanced specs of the OnePlus Nord 6 'mid-ranger' are now official
This mid-range Pixel just stole a crucial authentication feature Google once reserved for its best phones
This mid-range Pixel just stole a crucial authentication feature Google once reserved for its best phones
Pixel Buds Pro 2 drop under $170, offering premium sound for your Swiftie playlist
Pixel Buds Pro 2 drop under $170, offering premium sound for your Swiftie playlist
Here's why to avoid the iPhone 16e, get the iPhone Air… or, even better, wait for the iPhone 18 Pro
Here's why to avoid the iPhone 16e, get the iPhone Air… or, even better, wait for the iPhone 18 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless