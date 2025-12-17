End the year on a high note with a never-before-seen Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic discount!

Galaxy Watch 8





That's right, one of the

That's right, one of the greatest smartwatches with one of the prettiest designs and some of the best health monitoring tools in the world today is amazingly cheaper than it was at any point over the last couple of months, including during Amazon's extended Black Friday 2025 celebration just a few weeks back.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $150 off (30%) GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black and White Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $349 99 $499 99 $150 off (30%) GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black and White Color Options Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $150 off (27%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black and White Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $399 99 $549 99 $150 off (27%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black and White Color Options Buy at Samsung Recommended For You





Normally priced at $499.99 and $549.99 without and with standalone cellular connectivity respectively, the "bezelicious" Wear OS-powered timepiece can be currently had for a whopping 150 bucks less than usual both directly from its manufacturer and the nation's top e-commerce giant.













promises to last longer between charges than Google's latest in-house wearable while also rocking a more robust stainless steel construction and supporting a slew of more sophisticated health and wellness features like vascular load tracking, antioxidant index, and a The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic promises to last longer between charges than Google's latest in-house wearable while also rocking a more robust stainless steel construction and supporting a slew of more sophisticated health and wellness features like vascular load tracking, antioxidant index, and a Galaxy AI -powered Energy Score.





Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will be delivered to your doorstep (well) before December 25 by either Amazon or Samsung. Samsung's deeply discounted powerhouse can also undeniably hold its own in a head-to-head comparison with the Apple Watch Series 11 , which is only slightly more affordable at its massively reduced Christmas prices . And yes, if you hurry, theClassic will be delivered to your doorstep (well) before December 25 by either Amazon or Samsung.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible