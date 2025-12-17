End the year on a high note with a never-before-seen Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic discount!
Yes, that includes Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
When's the best time to buy a new smartwatch for yourself or a special someone in your life? If your answer is Black Friday (or Cyber Monday), Amazon and Samsung are about to prove you wrong with a completely unprecedented and presumably unbeatable Galaxy Watch 8 Classic promotion.
That's right, one of the greatest smartwatches with one of the prettiest designs and some of the best health monitoring tools in the world today is amazingly cheaper than it was at any point over the last couple of months, including during Amazon's extended Black Friday 2025 celebration just a few weeks back.
Recommended For You
Normally priced at $499.99 and $549.99 without and with standalone cellular connectivity respectively, the "bezelicious" Wear OS-powered timepiece can be currently had for a whopping 150 bucks less than usual both directly from its manufacturer and the nation's top e-commerce giant.
At its newly reduced and lower-than-ever prices, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is obviously still costlier than its non-Classic-branded sibling, but not by much. Perhaps more notably, a 46mm Galaxy Watch 8 Classic sans 4G LTE support is now just as affordable as a Wi-Fi-only Pixel Watch 4 with a 45mm case, and unless you're really bothered by Samsung's "cushion" design, choosing between the two feels like an absolute no-brainer.
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is a health monitoring champion in addition to an undeniably stylish timepiece. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic promises to last longer between charges than Google's latest in-house wearable while also rocking a more robust stainless steel construction and supporting a slew of more sophisticated health and wellness features like vascular load tracking, antioxidant index, and a Galaxy AI-powered Energy Score.
Samsung's deeply discounted powerhouse can also undeniably hold its own in a head-to-head comparison with the Apple Watch Series 11, which is only slightly more affordable at its massively reduced Christmas prices. And yes, if you hurry, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will be delivered to your doorstep (well) before December 25 by either Amazon or Samsung.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: