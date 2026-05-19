Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year!

Future Apple Watches may headed for their biggest upgrade yet

Just don't get your hopes up that the Apple Watch Series 12 will bring these changes.

0
Polina Kovalakova
By
Apple Apple Watch
Add as a preferred source on Google
A person wearing the Apple Watch Series 11.
Apple Watches may be about to become indispensable for many. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple may be headed to big improvements this year. Alongside the rumored iPhone Ultra, the brand's first-ever foldable phone, and the improvements of iOS 27, the Cupertino tech giant may be prepping some wearable surprises as well.

Is a major milestone ahead?


Last year, Apple debuted hypertension notifications on Apple Watches. The feature uses data from the optical heart rate sensor and notifies users when it detects patterns of hypertension. However, the process takes 30 days to evaluate your condition.

Now, the tech giant may be taking things one step further. A fresh leak from May 19 shows a new type of notification may be in the works. The feature is said to be currently under review by the FDA.



At this stage, it remains unclear whether the upcoming smartwatch lineup will debut with this new addition. It's also a mystery how it would work, though Weibo leaker Tech Qiyan suggests it could differ from the current high blood pressure alerts available on models running watchOS 26.

Is Apple focusing on the right Apple Watch features?
2 Votes


What's coming next


Even more surprisingly, Apple is said to be focusing on non-invasive blood glucose monitoring next. If this rumor turns out to be true, the tech giant may break entirely new ground in personal health.

Recommended For You
Non-invasive blood glucose monitoring is largely considered the biggest hurdle of our era. Traditional methods involve a tiny needle piercing the skin to measure blood sugar levels in the interstitial fluid. 



To achieve this non-invasively, a smartwatch must instead use optical sensors, lasers, or radio waves to read those fluid levels straight through the skin.

But the interstitial fluid contains a 'pool' of molecules, making it almost impossible to detect the miniscule glucose molecules and isolate them from the surrounding minerals, protein and fats. 

Successfully implementing this kind of technology is no simple feat and would probably take Apple at least a few more years to fully develop and integrate into smartwatches. That said, the leak claims this technology may already be waiting for regulatory approval. 

No minor conveniences


An earlier Weibo leak suggested that Apple may not bring the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the Apple Watch Series 12. Although reports initially claimed that the tech giant might be developing the feature, plans may have been dropped.

Do we really need Touch ID? | Image by Momentary Digital - Future Apple Watches may headed for their biggest upgrade yet
Do we really need Touch ID? | Image by Momentary Digital


This may sound like a downside, but Apple Watches are unlocked when a connected iPhone is unlocked. So, adding a Touch ID would be a negligible improvement. 

Paving the way


It's no secret that health has become a major focus of smartwatch innovation over the past few years. Galaxy Watches are already being used in medical research in South Korea, so Apple isn't the only tech giant working to revolutionize digital health. 

And yet, by obtaining FDA clearance on its new technologies, Apple ensures its solutions meet strict medical standards. With rumored developments in glucose monitoring, future Apple Watches may drastically improve the lives of millions.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Latest OxygenOS updates turn OnePlus phones into bricks
Latest OxygenOS updates turn OnePlus phones into bricks
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra has ran into a hilarious problem
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra has ran into a hilarious problem
The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
Galaxy S23 users finally have a reason to celebrate
Galaxy S23 users finally have a reason to celebrate
Google Messages is getting two big changes: one you'll love, one you'll probably hate
Google Messages is getting two big changes: one you'll love, one you'll probably hate
Unfortunately, the iPhone 18 Pro is warping the Android world
Unfortunately, the iPhone 18 Pro is warping the Android world
Latest News
Pittsburgh parents protest a cellphone tower next to a high school – it's not just about radiation
Pittsburgh parents protest a cellphone tower next to a high school – it's not just about radiation
Google's polarizing icon overhaul is officially out. Love it or hate it, there's no going back
Google's polarizing icon overhaul is officially out. Love it or hate it, there's no going back
Pro bargain hunters should jump on this opportunity to save 40 percent on the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro
Pro bargain hunters should jump on this opportunity to save 40 percent on the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro
Biggest strike in Samsung's history means the Galaxy S27 might cost you even more
Biggest strike in Samsung's history means the Galaxy S27 might cost you even more
Future Apple Watches may headed for their biggest upgrade yet
Future Apple Watches may headed for their biggest upgrade yet
This 256GB Galaxy S25+ drops to a record-low price as Amazon clears its shelves
This 256GB Galaxy S25+ drops to a record-low price as Amazon clears its shelves