Future Apple Watches may headed for their biggest upgrade yet
Just don't get your hopes up that the Apple Watch Series 12 will bring these changes.
Apple Watches may be about to become indispensable for many. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple may be headed to big improvements this year. Alongside the rumored iPhone Ultra, the brand's first-ever foldable phone, and the improvements of iOS 27, the Cupertino tech giant may be prepping some wearable surprises as well.
Last year, Apple debuted hypertension notifications on Apple Watches. The feature uses data from the optical heart rate sensor and notifies users when it detects patterns of hypertension. However, the process takes 30 days to evaluate your condition.
At this stage, it remains unclear whether the upcoming smartwatch lineup will debut with this new addition. It's also a mystery how it would work, though Weibo leaker Tech Qiyan suggests it could differ from the current high blood pressure alerts available on models running watchOS 26.
Even more surprisingly, Apple is said to be focusing on non-invasive blood glucose monitoring next. If this rumor turns out to be true, the tech giant may break entirely new ground in personal health.
Non-invasive blood glucose monitoring is largely considered the biggest hurdle of our era. Traditional methods involve a tiny needle piercing the skin to measure blood sugar levels in the interstitial fluid.
To achieve this non-invasively, a smartwatch must instead use optical sensors, lasers, or radio waves to read those fluid levels straight through the skin.
Successfully implementing this kind of technology is no simple feat and would probably take Apple at least a few more years to fully develop and integrate into smartwatches. That said, the leak claims this technology may already be waiting for regulatory approval.
An earlier Weibo leak suggested that Apple may not bring the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the Apple Watch Series 12. Although reports initially claimed that the tech giant might be developing the feature, plans may have been dropped.
This may sound like a downside, but Apple Watches are unlocked when a connected iPhone is unlocked. So, adding a Touch ID would be a negligible improvement.
It's no secret that health has become a major focus of smartwatch innovation over the past few years. Galaxy Watches are already being used in medical research in South Korea, so Apple isn't the only tech giant working to revolutionize digital health.
Is a major milestone ahead?
Last year, Apple debuted hypertension notifications on Apple Watches. The feature uses data from the optical heart rate sensor and notifies users when it detects patterns of hypertension. However, the process takes 30 days to evaluate your condition.
Now, the tech giant may be taking things one step further. A fresh leak from May 19 shows a new type of notification may be in the works. The feature is said to be currently under review by the FDA.
Apple Watches may come with a big surprise. | Image by Tech Qiyan
At this stage, it remains unclear whether the upcoming smartwatch lineup will debut with this new addition. It's also a mystery how it would work, though Weibo leaker Tech Qiyan suggests it could differ from the current high blood pressure alerts available on models running watchOS 26.
Is Apple focusing on the right Apple Watch features?
What's coming next
Even more surprisingly, Apple is said to be focusing on non-invasive blood glucose monitoring next. If this rumor turns out to be true, the tech giant may break entirely new ground in personal health.
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Can the best become even better? | Image by PhoneArena
To achieve this non-invasively, a smartwatch must instead use optical sensors, lasers, or radio waves to read those fluid levels straight through the skin.
But the interstitial fluid contains a 'pool' of molecules, making it almost impossible to detect the miniscule glucose molecules and isolate them from the surrounding minerals, protein and fats.
Successfully implementing this kind of technology is no simple feat and would probably take Apple at least a few more years to fully develop and integrate into smartwatches. That said, the leak claims this technology may already be waiting for regulatory approval.
No minor conveniences
An earlier Weibo leak suggested that Apple may not bring the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the Apple Watch Series 12. Although reports initially claimed that the tech giant might be developing the feature, plans may have been dropped.
Do we really need Touch ID? | Image by Momentary Digital
This may sound like a downside, but Apple Watches are unlocked when a connected iPhone is unlocked. So, adding a Touch ID would be a negligible improvement.
Paving the way
It's no secret that health has become a major focus of smartwatch innovation over the past few years. Galaxy Watches are already being used in medical research in South Korea, so Apple isn't the only tech giant working to revolutionize digital health.
And yet, by obtaining FDA clearance on its new technologies, Apple ensures its solutions meet strict medical standards. With rumored developments in glucose monitoring, future Apple Watches may drastically improve the lives of millions.
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