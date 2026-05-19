Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold Wide hold fewer and fewer secrets as their launch draws near

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Z Flip 7





Of course, these discussions are nothing new, as the three devices reportedly set to be unveiled on July 22 have been the protagonists of dozens of rumors and leaks over the last couple of months, Of course, these discussions are nothing new, as the three devices reportedly set to be unveiled on July 22 have been the protagonists of dozens of rumors and leaks over the last couple of months, including renders showing off their probable designs in great detail





But because nothing is official until... it's official, it's always nice when a trusted source like the Greek blog Techmaniacs corroborates information previously revealed by other typically reliable publications and insiders, giving it an even stronger air of authenticity.

The Z Fold 8 will upgrade the Z Fold 7 in at least three big ways





Galaxy Z Fold 7 Z Fold 8 closer to the ... and none of these three major improvements will surprise you if you've been following the news of late. The first upgrade should trade the's competent 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens for a significantly more impressive 50MP sensor, bringing thecloser to the Galaxy S26 Ultra in terms of its overall camera capabilities and versatility.









Galaxy Z Fold 8 Then again, theis still set to pack only three rear-facing snappers instead of four while also keeping the two 10MP selfie cameras of its predecessor virtually unchanged.



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The second key upgrade will purportedly see the 4,400mAh battery jump to 5,000mAh capacity, which is certainly a substantial gain in a crucial department for Samsung's book-style foldable, but it's still not enough to catch up to the likes of Motorola's Razr Fold or Vivo X Fold 5





What do you think about the Z Fold 8's rumored upgrades over the Z Fold 7? They all sound great to me. The camera sounds great, but that's it. The battery size and charging speeds sound right. I expected more in all departments. I expected something else. Vote 4 Votes





Z Fold 8 Z Fold 7 Basically the same thing goes for the's charging speeds, which are tipped to go up from the's 25W to a not completely remarkable 45W. Meanwhile, the 8 and 6.5-inch screen sizes should go unchanged, the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor will likely be traded for a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and interestingly enough, the product weight and thickness (in unfolded form) could be reduced to "just over" 210 grams and only 4.1mm, respectively.

The Galaxy Z Fold Wide will be humbler than the Z Fold 8 in at least a couple of areas





This is another thing that's been rumored before, gaining further credence today as the publishers of this new report claim they've "exclusively" gathered their information from the inside.









Z Fold 8 's first-of-a-kind wide sibling is likely to cost a little less, cutting a few important corners in the camera and battery capacity departments. Namely, the Z Fold 8 Wide) is expected to downgrade the "regular" Z Fold 8 's 200MP primary camera to 50 megapixels and only feature a secondary 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens on its back rather than also rocking a tertiary telephoto sensor. If this info proves accurate, the's first-of-a-kind wide sibling is likely to cost a little less, cutting a few important corners in the camera and battery capacity departments. Namely, the Z Fold Wide (orWide) is expected to downgrade the "regular"'s 200MP primary camera to 50 megapixels and only feature a secondary 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens on its back rather than also rocking a tertiary telephoto sensor.





Meanwhile, the battery size reportedly stands at 4,800mAh, which is not that far below 5,000mAh, with the same 45W charging technology supported as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 . The Z Fold 8 Wide is further tipped to sport a 7.6-inch main screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio and tip the scales at "around" 200 grams.

Does Samsung have two winners on its hands here?













Z Fold 8 , as some analysts have suggested over the last few months. If Apple manages to finally roll out its first-ever foldable this fall in satisfying numbers around the world, there's a good chance no competing product will matter to a lot of prospective buyers, especially if the iPhone Ultra is somehow cheaper than the, as some analysts have suggested over the last few months.