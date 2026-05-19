Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold Wide hold fewer and fewer secrets as their launch draws near
Many of the key specs of this summer's most highly anticipated foldable devices might as well be etched in stone already.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 doesn't look radically different from its predecessor at first glance. | Image by AndroidHeadlines
Now that the announcement date of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, and Z Fold Wide is just about confirmed, the time has come to discuss how Samsung's next-gen foldables will stand out from last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, and perhaps more importantly, how they'll fend off the iPhone Ultra expected to finally see daylight this fall.
Of course, these discussions are nothing new, as the three devices reportedly set to be unveiled on July 22 have been the protagonists of dozens of rumors and leaks over the last couple of months, including renders showing off their probable designs in great detail.
But because nothing is official until... it's official, it's always nice when a trusted source like the Greek blog Techmaniacs corroborates information previously revealed by other typically reliable publications and insiders, giving it an even stronger air of authenticity.
The Z Fold 8 will upgrade the Z Fold 7 in at least three big ways
... and none of these three major improvements will surprise you if you've been following the news of late. The first upgrade should trade the Galaxy Z Fold 7's competent 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens for a significantly more impressive 50MP sensor, bringing the Z Fold 8 closer to the Galaxy S26 Ultra in terms of its overall camera capabilities and versatility.
One of the Z Fold 7's cameras will get a big upgrade on the Z Fold 8. | Image by PhoneArena
Then again, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is still set to pack only three rear-facing snappers instead of four while also keeping the two 10MP selfie cameras of its predecessor virtually unchanged.
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The second key upgrade will purportedly see the 4,400mAh battery jump to 5,000mAh capacity, which is certainly a substantial gain in a crucial department for Samsung's book-style foldable, but it's still not enough to catch up to the likes of Motorola's Razr Fold or Vivo X Fold 5.
What do you think about the Z Fold 8's rumored upgrades over the Z Fold 7?
Basically the same thing goes for the Z Fold 8's charging speeds, which are tipped to go up from the Z Fold 7's 25W to a not completely remarkable 45W. Meanwhile, the 8 and 6.5-inch screen sizes should go unchanged, the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor will likely be traded for a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and interestingly enough, the product weight and thickness (in unfolded form) could be reduced to "just over" 210 grams and only 4.1mm, respectively.
The Galaxy Z Fold Wide will be humbler than the Z Fold 8 in at least a couple of areas
This is another thing that's been rumored before, gaining further credence today as the publishers of this new report claim they've "exclusively" gathered their information from the inside.
The Z Fold Wide will obviously share some things in common with the Z Fold 8, but not everything. | Image by AndroidHeadlines
If this info proves accurate, the Z Fold 8's first-of-a-kind wide sibling is likely to cost a little less, cutting a few important corners in the camera and battery capacity departments. Namely, the Z Fold Wide (or Z Fold 8 Wide) is expected to downgrade the "regular" Z Fold 8's 200MP primary camera to 50 megapixels and only feature a secondary 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens on its back rather than also rocking a tertiary telephoto sensor.
Meanwhile, the battery size reportedly stands at 4,800mAh, which is not that far below 5,000mAh, with the same 45W charging technology supported as the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The Z Fold 8 Wide is further tipped to sport a 7.6-inch main screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio and tip the scales at "around" 200 grams.
Does Samsung have two winners on its hands here?
Based on the success of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, I'd say yes, but it's clearly far too early to make any actual sales predictions for any of Samsung's upcoming foldables.
Samsung's next-gen foldables will need to keep the iPhone Ultra at bay. | Image by fpt
A key make-or-break detail will probably be the retail prices of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold Wide (and, of course, the Z Flip 8 too), but let's be honest, Samsung's foldable success this year depends a lot on the iPhone Ultra's release timing as well.
If Apple manages to finally roll out its first-ever foldable this fall in satisfying numbers around the world, there's a good chance no competing product will matter to a lot of prospective buyers, especially if the iPhone Ultra is somehow cheaper than the Z Fold 8, as some analysts have suggested over the last few months.
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