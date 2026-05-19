This 256GB Galaxy S25+ drops to a record-low price as Amazon clears its shelves
The phone is definitely a no-brainer at its current cost.
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Top-notch hardware housed in a sleek body. | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy S26 lineup may be all the rage now, but bargain hunters know that sometimes it’s way smarter to go for the older generation. After all, demand for the previous models drops, and merchants are looking for ways to clean out their stock, which then leads to sweet, sweet discounts.
Given that last-gen, high-end devices still deliver exceptional value for money, snagging one at a much lower price makes it a no-brainer choice for savvy shoppers. And guess what? A third-party seller on Amazon is now offering a whopping $300 discount on none other than the Galaxy S25+.
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Thanks to this lovely deal, you can now grab the Navy-colored model with 256GB of storage space for less than $700. To top this off, this is the lowest price ever for this handsome fella, which means now is the perfect time to snatch one. And while the offer doesn’t come from Amazon, you’ll still have 30 days to return the device if there’s an issue with your purchase. The only thing you need to worry about right now is not missing out on this generous promo.
I suggest acting fast, though. There’s a “Limited time deal” tag, which means the offer may expire soon. And believe me, the Galaxy S25+ may no longer be among the latest models, but it’s still one of the best phones money can buy right now.
Being a proper high-end smartphone, it rocks an insanely powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM. This gives it enough firepower to tackle absolutely any task you throw its way, whether that’s casual Insta scrolling or a heavy game like Genshin Impact. Samsung promises seven years of software updates, so you’ll truly be getting a phone that will remain relevant for quite a long time.
You’ll also score a handset with a pretty awesome display. Its 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen boasts a high 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support, delivering stunning visuals on the go. Plus, it has a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate, so you’ll see everything clearly even during the sunniest of days, all while enjoying a snappy experience.
Factor in the 50MP main camera and 12MP snapper for selfies, both of which take gorgeous photos, and the 4,900mAh battery that can easily last a whole day without top-ups, and you get quite the bargain for $300 off. Don’t overthink it and just snag a Galaxy S25+ at a bargain price now!
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