Weekly deals roundup: AirPods 4, Galaxy Watch 8, iPad Pro (M5), and more irresistible bargains

Apple's latest and greatest jumbo-sized tablets have in common? What do some of the best wireless earbuds you can pair with an iPhone, Samsung's latest and greatest non-rugged Apple Watch alternatives, andhave in common?





That's right, they're all on sale at special prices with no special requirements or strings attached, and the same goes for probably the best foldable phones money can buy in the US today, Samsung's still-newest non-foldable super-flagship, and a whole bunch of amazing Android tablets for all kinds of different budgets.





If that sounds a little overwhelming, don't worry, I'm here to help you make the best and most informed buying decision possible, just as I've been doing every week for... quite some time now.

Can you say no to this week's top three deals?

Apple AirPods 4 $60 off (34%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm) $259 99 $349 $89 off (26%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite and Silver Color Options Buy at Walmart Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5, 2025) $150 off (12%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M5 Processor, 13-Inch Ultra Retina XDR Display with 2752 x 2064 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Apple Intelligence, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Landscape Center Stage Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, USB-C Port with Thunderbolt Support, Space Black Color Buy at Amazon







Now, have Apple's non-Pro fourth-gen earbuds been available at an even heftier discount than 60 bucks before? Absolutely. Do I expect the AirPods 4 's price to drop by as much as $80 anytime soon? Absolutely not.





Galaxy Watch 8 , which is on sale at an undeniably large but not quite record-breaking discount, while the 13-inch The same is more or less true for the super-value-packed, which is on sale at an undeniably large but not quite record-breaking discount, while the 13-inch iPad Pro (2025) is actually as affordable as it's ever been in an entry-level 256GB storage variant sans cellular connectivity.

How about these brilliant smartphone offers?

Motorola razr (2024) $379 99 $699 99 $320 off (46%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Koala Gray Color Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 9a $100 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 $300 off (38%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 16, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon OnePlus 15R $100 off (13%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.83-Inch AMOLED Display with 2800 x 1272 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,400mAh Battery with 80W Charging Technology, Mint Breeze Color, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 $201 off (18%) 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 2500 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Two Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon OnePlus 15 $100 off (10%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Screen with 2772 x 1272 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,300mAh Battery with 120W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Infinite Black Color, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Gift Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) $999 99 $1499 99 $500 off (33%) 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options, Free Moto Watch Fit and Moto Buds+ Included Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $299 off (21%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Titanium Whitesilver Color Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $400 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon





I don't know if you noticed, but there are no phones in that top three above, which is... unusual. Still, I can wholeheartedly recommend cash-strapped foldable fans to go for the Motorola Razr (2024) at a whopping $320 off its list price, while hardcore Google fans and Android purists in general have a pretty tough (but undeniably pleasant) choice to make between the ultra-affordable Pixel 9a and the only slightly more expensive "vanilla" Pixel 9 at the time of this writing.





If you're wondering what my number one pick in this category would be this week, I think I'd opt for that state-of-the-art 1TB Razr Ultra clamshell at an outright $500 discount and with not one but two equally valuable gifts included... if I could afford to pay $999.99 so soon after the holiday shopping season.

It's also raining phenomenal tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ $219 $249 99 $31 off (12%) Wi-Fi Only, Android 16, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Support, 7,040mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Silver Color Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite $70 off (20%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 10.9-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2112 x 1320 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, Android 15, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Support, Circle to Search, AI Tools, Gray Color, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE $100 off (20%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 $399 99 $549 99 $150 off (27%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Yoga Tab $449 99 $569 99 $120 off (21%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 11.1-Inch LTPS Display with 3200 x 2000 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 8,860mAh Battery, 68W Charging Support, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Sound, 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and 2-in-1 Keyboard Pack Included Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus $499 99 $769 99 $270 off (35%) 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 $154 off (19%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Silver Color, US Version Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5, 2025) $100 off (10%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M5 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina XDR Display with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Apple Intelligence, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Landscape Center Stage Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, USB-C Port with Thunderbolt Support, Silver and Space Black Color Options Buy at Amazon





Can't afford that top-of-the-line iPad Pro 13 (M5) recommended above? Fret not, as there are no less than eight other discounted tablets you should take into consideration today, and every single one is cheaper (or a lot cheaper) than Apple's latest jumbo-sized powerhouse.









is obviously ideal for those of you who don't appreciate the size of the 13-inch variant. But that doesn't mean you should ignore the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3, Yoga Tab, and Yoga Tab Plus, which also make up a very powerful and versatile trio of surprisingly affordable high-end (ish) tablets with productivity-enhancing accessories included, while Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2025) is obviously ideal for those of you who don't appreciate the size of the 13-inch variant.

Here are five excellent smartwatches to consider at these killer prices

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $119 $199 99 $81 off (40%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Two Color Options Buy at Walmart Apple Watch SE (2022) $159 $279 $120 off (43%) 44mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Midnight Aluminum Case, Ink Sport Loop Buy at Walmart Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) $161 off (40%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Matte Black Aluminum Case, Obsidian Band Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $100 off (20%) GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 2 $250 off (31%) GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Band, Size, and Color Options Buy at Amazon









and $250 That means you should take advantage of those promotions while you can, and I believe the same could be said about Amazon's $100 Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and $250 Apple Watch Ultra 2 price cuts, which are not new or never-before-seen but are obviously likely to vanish into thin air in the relatively near future.

And what do you say about a pair of ultra-affordable earbuds?

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $30 off (30%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, White and Graphite Color Options, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $169 88 $249 99 $80 off (32%) True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Silver Color Buy at Walmart Apple AirPods Pro 3 $50 off (20%) True Wireless Earbuds with World-Class Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, White Buy at Amazon





AirPods Pro 3 Unfortunately, the Galaxy Buds FE is the only one of these three products that can be currently described as "ultra-affordable", although I'm pretty sure many audiophiles will still prefer the more sophisticated Galaxy Buds 3 Pro orat their latest substantial discounts.





I'd personally go for the perfectly acceptable and brilliantly inexpensive Galaxy Buds Fan Edition, but if you're an iPhone user, I can totally understand your attraction to Apple's heart rate-monitoring and live-translating third-gen AirPods Pro. Especially at a cool $50 off.