Weekly deals roundup: AirPods 4, Galaxy Watch 8, iPad Pro (M5), and more irresistible bargains
Bargain hunters, rejoice: we've got another epic week-ending batch of discounted phones, tablets, watches, and earbuds for you.
What do some of the best wireless earbuds you can pair with an iPhone, Samsung's latest and greatest non-rugged Apple Watch alternatives, and Apple's latest and greatest jumbo-sized tablets have in common?
That's right, they're all on sale at special prices with no special requirements or strings attached, and the same goes for probably the best foldable phones money can buy in the US today, Samsung's still-newest non-foldable super-flagship, and a whole bunch of amazing Android tablets for all kinds of different budgets.
If that sounds a little overwhelming, don't worry, I'm here to help you make the best and most informed buying decision possible, just as I've been doing every week for... quite some time now.
Can you say no to this week's top three deals?
Well, why would you want to? After all, the noise-cancelling AirPods 4 are almost as good as the much costlier AirPods Pro 3, the Galaxy Watch 8 might just be the best smartwatch for Android smartphone users on tight budgets, and the Apple M5-powered iPad Pro 13 is the greatest tablet out there period.
Now, have Apple's non-Pro fourth-gen earbuds been available at an even heftier discount than 60 bucks before? Absolutely. Do I expect the AirPods 4's price to drop by as much as $80 anytime soon? Absolutely not.
The same is more or less true for the super-value-packed Galaxy Watch 8, which is on sale at an undeniably large but not quite record-breaking discount, while the 13-inch iPad Pro (2025) is actually as affordable as it's ever been in an entry-level 256GB storage variant sans cellular connectivity.
How about these brilliant smartphone offers?
I don't know if you noticed, but there are no phones in that top three above, which is... unusual. Still, I can wholeheartedly recommend cash-strapped foldable fans to go for the Motorola Razr (2024) at a whopping $320 off its list price, while hardcore Google fans and Android purists in general have a pretty tough (but undeniably pleasant) choice to make between the ultra-affordable Pixel 9a and the only slightly more expensive "vanilla" Pixel 9 at the time of this writing.
At the other end of the pricing spectrum, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 almost need no introduction, but before deciding which of those super-premium handsets is right for you, you may also want to consider the similarly impressive and cheaper Motorola Razr Ultra, OnePlus 15, and OnePlus 15R.
If you're wondering what my number one pick in this category would be this week, I think I'd opt for that state-of-the-art 1TB Razr Ultra clamshell at an outright $500 discount and with not one but two equally valuable gifts included... if I could afford to pay $999.99 so soon after the holiday shopping season.
It's also raining phenomenal tablet deals
Can't afford that top-of-the-line iPad Pro 13 (M5) recommended above? Fret not, as there are no less than eight other discounted tablets you should take into consideration today, and every single one is cheaper (or a lot cheaper) than Apple's latest jumbo-sized powerhouse.
And yes, I realize that Samsung's Galaxy Tab A11 Plus, Tab S10 Lite, Tab S10 FE, and even the Tab S11 look rather similar at first glance, but each model has its key strengths (and a few weaknesses, of course), combining into a family that can cater to just about any taste and preference among prospective buyers.
But that doesn't mean you should ignore the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3, Yoga Tab, and Yoga Tab Plus, which also make up a very powerful and versatile trio of surprisingly affordable high-end (ish) tablets with productivity-enhancing accessories included, while Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2025) is obviously ideal for those of you who don't appreciate the size of the 13-inch variant.
Here are five excellent smartwatches to consider at these killer prices
Are the Galaxy Watch FE, Apple Watch SE 2, and Google Pixel Watch 3 available at unprecedented or even unusual discounts? Not really, but I've been expecting these deals to go away for a while now, and I'm starting to think the devices will instead disappear altogether from retailers like Amazon and Walmart soon.
That means you should take advantage of those promotions while you can, and I believe the same could be said about Amazon's $100 Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and $250 Apple Watch Ultra 2 price cuts, which are not new or never-before-seen but are obviously likely to vanish into thin air in the relatively near future.
And what do you say about a pair of ultra-affordable earbuds?
Unfortunately, the Galaxy Buds FE is the only one of these three products that can be currently described as "ultra-affordable", although I'm pretty sure many audiophiles will still prefer the more sophisticated Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or AirPods Pro 3 at their latest substantial discounts.
I'd personally go for the perfectly acceptable and brilliantly inexpensive Galaxy Buds Fan Edition, but if you're an iPhone user, I can totally understand your attraction to Apple's heart rate-monitoring and live-translating third-gen AirPods Pro. Especially at a cool $50 off.
