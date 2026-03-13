Google silently erases a useful Pixel feature with the March software update

Have you ever used the "save image" and "Lens" shortcuts in the Recent apps screen? All the time, very useful and fast! Maybe a couple of times... What features again?! Vote 6 Votes

Google Lens is also gone





The Lens option is also gone from the menu, but there's another workaround. You can either use Circle to Search or again open the Share menu and search for the "Google Search Image" option there. It basically launches Lens.Once again, it was much more intuitive and fast to do it from the initial pop-up menu in Recents than to search deep in the Share options.For many of you, this change will go unnoticed, as people might not be familiar with the feature in the first place. That might also be part of the reasoning behind the change. However, for some, the update has removed a useful and fast way to save and search photos right from the Recents screen.Have you ever used this feature, and if yes, are you going to miss it?