Weekly deals roundup: AirPods Pro 3, Surface Pro 12, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and more huge discounts
A high-end foldable phone, powerful Windows tablet, and Apple's latest earbuds are this week's top bargains.
Another week, another couple of dozen great opportunities to save the big bucks on many of the best mobile devices out there. I'm not going to bore you with a lengthy intro about the advantages of buying a discounted phone a few weeks ahead of Samsung's Galaxy S26 family launch or the disadvantages of making such a purchase mere weeks after the end of the holiday shopping season, and instead we're going to get right down to business today.
These are this week's top three deals
I'll be honest with you, I can't remember the last time I opened a weekly deals roundup with such a diverse and eclectic trio. Not only does this include three products from three very different categories, but the phone happens to be probably the best foldable money can buy right now (at least in the US), the tablet is a stupendously affordable Windows powerhouse, and the earbuds... almost need no introduction.
Granted, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been available at an even lower price than today in the recent past. But a $400 discount is not to be disregarded in any circumstances, especially as no one can know when (or if) it will be improved. The 12-inch Surface Pro (2025) and Apple's AirPods Pro 3, meanwhile, are on sale at their greatest discounts to date, either matching or surpassing the best holiday deals a bargain hunter could recently get from the likes of Amazon and Best Buy.
That sounds simply unmissable, unless...
These other smartphone offers will put a big smile on your face
Because not everyone can afford the Z Fold 7 (no, not even at 400 bucks under its regular price) and some folks still don't like foldables, I expect "conventional" devices like the Google Pixel 9a, Samsung Galaxy A56, and Galaxy S25 FE to top quite a few shopping lists this weekend at their latest discounts.
Of those three, I'd primarily recommend the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition at its currently reduced price or, if you can spend a little more, the hot new OnePlus 15R with a complimentary $100 Amazon gift card included. Of course, Android power users are more likely to gravitate towards the ultra-high-end OnePlus 15 (which is both discounted and bundled with a $100-worth freebie), while the Razr Ultra, Razr Plus (2025), Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE will vie for the attention of clamshell fans on relatively tight budgets.
Of those four, I really can't see how you could turn down the 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra super-flagship at an incredible $500 off (with a couple of additional gifts included at no extra cost). Speaking of gifts, the Moto G Power (2026) is obviously the newest product on that list above, as well as the cheapest, and while its regular price is not marked down yet, its launch deal is sweetened with not one and not two, but four handy Moto Tags.
Looking for an awesome tablet at a phenomenal price? Here you go:
A tough decision will also have to be made if you're in the market for the best tablet for your budget and preferences this week, as the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 and Yoga Tab, for instance, deliver very similar value for very similar prices.
The larger and more sophisticated Yoga Tab Plus is not a lot costlier either after its first big discount of 2026, which is obviously not what I can say about Apple's 2025-released iPad Pro 13 giant with M5 power.
But for the right type of shopper, that's clearly the best option right now, and the same can probably be said about Samsung's ultra-affordable Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger and the not-very-expensive 11-inch Galaxy Tab S11 powerhouse.
I also have discounted smartwatches for every budget
Make that almost every budget, as the Galaxy Watch FE is impressively affordable today, but still available for more than $100. The second-gen Apple Watch SE also squeezes in the sub-$150 bracket, while the Pixel Watch 3 (rightfully) costs about $100 more with a 45mm case, standalone cellular connectivity, and a more complete overall set of lifestyle features and health monitoring tools.
Of course, the Apple Watch Series 11 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic are even more complete from all major standpoints, and if you hurry, you can save a cool $100 on the device that fits your... smartphone's operating system best.
Unlike many of the top smartphone and tablet offers above, pretty much all of these smartwatch deals seem to be in real danger of disappearing before long, with very specific models available at heavily reduced prices at Amazon and Walmart at the time of this writing. Otherwise put, you need to act quickly!
