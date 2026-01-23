Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Weekly deals roundup: AirPods Pro 3, Surface Pro 12, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and more huge discounts

A high-end foldable phone, powerful Windows tablet, and Apple's latest earbuds are this week's top bargains.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Another week, another couple of dozen great opportunities to save the big bucks on many of the best mobile devices out there. I'm not going to bore you with a lengthy intro about the advantages of buying a discounted phone a few weeks ahead of Samsung's Galaxy S26 family launch or the disadvantages of making such a purchase mere weeks after the end of the holiday shopping season, and instead we're going to get right down to business today.

These are this week's top three deals

Apple AirPods Pro 3

$199 99
$249 99
True Wireless Earbuds with World-Class Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, White
Expired

Microsoft Surface Pro (2025)

$200 off (22%)
Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 12-Inch Touchscreen with 2196 x 1464 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, All-Day Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

$400 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

I'll be honest with you, I can't remember the last time I opened a weekly deals roundup with such a diverse and eclectic trio. Not only does this include three products from three very different categories, but the phone happens to be probably the best foldable money can buy right now (at least in the US), the tablet is a stupendously affordable Windows powerhouse, and the earbuds... almost need no introduction.

Granted, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been available at an even lower price than today in the recent past. But a $400 discount is not to be disregarded in any circumstances, especially as no one can know when (or if) it will be improved. The 12-inch Surface Pro (2025) and Apple's AirPods Pro 3, meanwhile, are on sale at their greatest discounts to date, either matching or surpassing the best holiday deals a bargain hunter could recently get from the likes of Amazon and Best Buy.

That sounds simply unmissable, unless...

These other smartphone offers will put a big smile on your face

Motorola Moto G Power (2026)

$299 99
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 16, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2388 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 30W Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Two Color Options, Free Moto Tags 4-Pack Included
Buy at Motorola

Google Pixel 9a

$100 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

$100 off (20%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1580 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Android 15, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

$201 off (31%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Protection, Armor Aluminum Frame, Android 16 with One UI 8, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, JetBlack Color, US Version, 1-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

$300 off (31%)
5G, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, White Color, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 15R

$100 off (13%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.83-Inch AMOLED Display with 2800 x 1272 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,400mAh Battery with 80W Charging Technology, Mint Breeze Color, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr Plus (2025)

$799 99
$999 99
$200 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Mocha Mousse and Hot Pink Color Options
Buy at Motorola

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

$201 off (18%)
5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 2500 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 15

$155 off (14%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Screen with 2772 x 1272 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,300mAh Battery with 120W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Ultra Violet Color, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)

$999 99
$1499 99
$500 off (33%)
5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options, Free Moto Watch Fit and Moto Buds+ Included
Buy at Motorola

Because not everyone can afford the Z Fold 7 (no, not even at 400 bucks under its regular price) and some folks still don't like foldables, I expect "conventional" devices like the Google Pixel 9a, Samsung Galaxy A56, and Galaxy S25 FE to top quite a few shopping lists this weekend at their latest discounts.

Of those three, I'd primarily recommend the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition at its currently reduced price or, if you can spend a little more, the hot new OnePlus 15R with a complimentary $100 Amazon gift card included. Of course, Android power users are more likely to gravitate towards the ultra-high-end OnePlus 15 (which is both discounted and bundled with a $100-worth freebie), while the Razr Ultra, Razr Plus (2025), Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE will vie for the attention of clamshell fans on relatively tight budgets.

Of those four, I really can't see how you could turn down the 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra super-flagship at an incredible $500 off (with a couple of additional gifts included at no extra cost). Speaking of gifts, the Moto G Power (2026) is obviously the newest product on that list above, as well as the cheapest, and while its regular price is not marked down yet, its launch deal is sweetened with not one and not two, but four handy Moto Tags.

Looking for an awesome tablet at a phenomenal price? Here you go:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

$70 off (20%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 10.9-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2112 x 1320 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, Android 15, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Support, Circle to Search, AI Tools, Gray Color, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3

$399 99
$549 99
$150 off (27%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga Tab

$449 99
$569 99
$120 off (21%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 11.1-Inch LTPS Display with 3200 x 2000 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 8,860mAh Battery, 68W Charging Support, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Sound, 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and 2-in-1 Keyboard Pack Included
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus

$499 99
$769 99
$270 off (35%)
256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included
Buy at Lenovo

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11

$140 off (18%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray Color, US Version
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5, 2025)

$149 off (11%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M5 Processor, 13-Inch Ultra Retina XDR Display with 2752 x 2064 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Apple Intelligence, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Landscape Center Stage Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, USB-C Port with Thunderbolt Support, Space Black Color
Buy at Amazon

A tough decision will also have to be made if you're in the market for the best tablet for your budget and preferences this week, as the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 and Yoga Tab, for instance, deliver very similar value for very similar prices.

The larger and more sophisticated Yoga Tab Plus is not a lot costlier either after its first big discount of 2026, which is obviously not what I can say about Apple's 2025-released iPad Pro 13 giant with M5 power.

But for the right type of shopper, that's clearly the best option right now, and the same can probably be said about Samsung's ultra-affordable Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger and the not-very-expensive 11-inch Galaxy Tab S11 powerhouse.

I also have discounted smartwatches for every budget

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$119
$199 99
$81 off (40%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Two Color Options
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (2022)

$129
$249 99
$121 off (48%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Starlight Aluminum Case, Lake Green Sport Loop
Buy at Walmart

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm)

$161 off (40%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Matte Black Aluminum Case, Obsidian Band
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm)

$299
$399
$100 off (25%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Rose Gold Aluminum Case, Light Blush Sport Band
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$100 off (20%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Make that almost every budget, as the Galaxy Watch FE is impressively affordable today, but still available for more than $100. The second-gen Apple Watch SE also squeezes in the sub-$150 bracket, while the Pixel Watch 3 (rightfully) costs about $100 more with a 45mm case, standalone cellular connectivity, and a more complete overall set of lifestyle features and health monitoring tools.

Of course, the Apple Watch Series 11 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic are even more complete from all major standpoints, and if you hurry, you can save a cool $100 on the device that fits your... smartphone's operating system best.

Unlike many of the top smartphone and tablet offers above, pretty much all of these smartwatch deals seem to be in real danger of disappearing before long, with very specific models available at heavily reduced prices at Amazon and Walmart at the time of this writing. Otherwise put, you need to act quickly!
