Your original Apple AirPods Max are officially obsolete and here is what's replacing them
Apple finally updates its AirPods Max line with some key upgrades.
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Apple AirPods Max 2 colors | Image by Apple
Fans of the original AirPods Max (launched back in 2020) were given a bit of a refresh almost two years ago when Apple launched new colors and upgraded them to a USB-C connector instead of Lightning, but otherwise no significant improvements. Today, however, all that changes with the official unveiling of the latest generation and some long-overdue improvements.
In a new announcement by Apple, we now have our first glimpse of the brand-new AirPods Max 2, with its key upgrade being under the hood. The originals were based on outdated tech, but the new headphones are powered by the H2 chip, which replaces the outdated H1 and finally brings the headphones into line with the latest popular in-ear models on the market.
This new version is a giant step in the right direction because the original version was already getting a bit old, especially when compared to the tough competition from brands such as Sony and Bose. With the addition of the H2 chip and USB-C, these over-ear headphones are now finally in line with the rest of the modern audio world.
One thing I’ve always loved about the original generation is the high-end feel, but coming in at 13.6 ounces (514.07 g) which is the same weight as the last generation, and the fact that you had to carry around a Lightning cable made them less than ideal for everyday listening. Seeing these new smart audio capabilities and the high-fidelity sound quality makes me seriously consider picking up a pair, although I do wish the second generation was a bit lighter. A lighter weight would have made a huge difference for extended listening sessions.
A new powerhouse chip leads the charge
In a new announcement by Apple, we now have our first glimpse of the brand-new AirPods Max 2, with its key upgrade being under the hood. The originals were based on outdated tech, but the new headphones are powered by the H2 chip, which replaces the outdated H1 and finally brings the headphones into line with the latest popular in-ear models on the market.
What’s new in version 2
- Universal charging port: The Lightning port has been replaced with a much more convenient USB-C port, which we already saw in the 2024 refresh.
- Smarter audio control: Unlike the previous generation, this new version comes with Adaptive Audio, which automatically adjusts volume and noise cancellation according to the real-time environment around you.
- Better ANC: The ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) has been improved to block twice as much background noise as the original version.
- Better sound quality: The updated internals offer a cleaner sound profile with more accurate bass and treble. Using the included USB-C cable also allows for lossless audio (24-bit, 48 kHz lossless) with near-zero lag, which is very useful for mobile gamers and anyone requiring a lag-free sound.
- Pricing and availability: Apple is keeping the same $549 price point as the original AirPods Max. The headphones will go on pre-order on March 25, with shipping and availability in stores in early April. The colors available will be midnight, starlight, orange, purple, and blue.
Catching up to the modern listening experience
Apple AirPods Max 2 | Images by Apple
This new version is a giant step in the right direction because the original version was already getting a bit old, especially when compared to the tough competition from brands such as Sony and Bose. With the addition of the H2 chip and USB-C, these over-ear headphones are now finally in line with the rest of the modern audio world.
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The real kicker, though, appears to be the improvement in sound quality. The fact that Apple is including the USB-C cable in the box means you can start listening right away and enjoy true high-fidelity, lossless sound without having to shell out extra cash for accessories. If you’re a fan of high-quality, studio-grade audio and are already invested in this technology ecosystem, this update might just be precisely what you’ve been waiting for.
What feature is the most tempting reason to upgrade your daily headphones right now?
A great upgrade for listeners
One thing I’ve always loved about the original generation is the high-end feel, but coming in at 13.6 ounces (514.07 g) which is the same weight as the last generation, and the fact that you had to carry around a Lightning cable made them less than ideal for everyday listening. Seeing these new smart audio capabilities and the high-fidelity sound quality makes me seriously consider picking up a pair, although I do wish the second generation was a bit lighter. A lighter weight would have made a huge difference for extended listening sessions.
Even so, the price tag is still quite hefty which continues to give me pause when considering these over any other brand. I’m curious to see how that H2 chip performs in loud environments though, so that will remain to be determined until the headphones officially launch.
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