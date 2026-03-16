iPhone 18 Pro leaks are all good news that could guarantee its smashing success
The iPhone 18 Pro could become Apple’s best and most responsible upgrade in a long time.
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Don’t expect the iPhone 18 Pro to be very different from last year’s phones. | Image by PhoneArena
This fall, Apple is likely to have one of the more controversial premieres in the history of the iPhone. Not only is the company expected to delay the iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 until 2027, but it may focus so much on the iPhone Fold that the iPhone 18 Pro feels like an afterthought.
Back in the day, Apple was famed for its tick-tock approach to iPhone upgrades. We had the iPhone 4, iPhone 5, and iPhone 6 as major redesigns, and the iPhone 4s, iPhone 5s, and iPhone 6s as their improved versions. That strategy has been somehow lost since the iPhone 12, which started a design line that was largely unchanged for years.
The iPhone 17 Pro was far from a revolutionary redesign, but it was the most significant visual upgrade of the iPhone in ages. It only makes sense for Apple to go back to the tick-tock strategy and reuse this highly successful design at least once again.
That alone would be enough to justify the reuse of last year’s design, but it’s not the only reason Apple is doing the right thing. That could also help the company cut some of the manufacturing costs and avoid a price increase for the iPhone 18 Pro. If that’s the case, I can’t imagine anyone complaining.
Then there are the hardware upgrades, which are way more important than the visuals. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a faster chipset, larger batteries, and improved optics for its cameras. That’s precisely the iterative upgrade one would expect in a “tock” year. Nothing groundbreaking compared to the previous year, but still a step forward that would soften any rough edges.
Those upgrades won’t be aimed at iPhone 17 Pro owners, because they are unlikely to switch to the latest model. In fact, most of the people that will buy the iPhone 18 Pro will probably come from an iPhone 15 Pro or an even older device. For them, the new model will be a leap forward, and they will most likely be more worried about the color they’ll have to choose.
Even if you’re a tech nerd who cares more about the latest tech than anything else, Apple will offer you something. The first 2nm chipset in an iPhone, paired with the company’s second-generation in-house mobile modem and a larger battery, will likely offer an exciting battery life improvement. If you’re into those details, the improved camera optics should make your photos slightly better.
For Apple, the iPhone 18 Pro shapes up as the best possible “tock” upgrade. A refinement of its best phone so far, which may stick to the same price as last year. Whatever the memes say, this is exactly the device that will sell like hotcakes.
Despite the early claims that the iPhone 18 Pro would feature some design changes, it’s now all but confirmed that’s not happening. One more reliable source has said that there won’t be a smaller Dynamic Island, and Apple is even planning to reuse some of the iPhone 17 Pro molds for the new model.
That decision is destined to be met with a mix of disappointment and snarky memes, but those will be missing the point. I think the lack of visual upgrades is good news for the vast majority of people who would consider buying an iPhone 18 Pro. There are several reasons this is the best move Apple could make this year.
It’s time for the tock
The iPhone 17 Pro redesign was a hit. | Image by PhoneArena
Back in the day, Apple was famed for its tick-tock approach to iPhone upgrades. We had the iPhone 4, iPhone 5, and iPhone 6 as major redesigns, and the iPhone 4s, iPhone 5s, and iPhone 6s as their improved versions. That strategy has been somehow lost since the iPhone 12, which started a design line that was largely unchanged for years.
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Such an approach won’t be anything unusual for the smartphone industry. Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and virtually every other major manufacturer stick to a design for at least a couple of years before making significant changes. Expecting something different from Apple wouldn’t make any sense.
Upgrades that matter
Even the Dynamic Island may stay unchanged this year. | Image by PhoneArena
That alone would be enough to justify the reuse of last year’s design, but it’s not the only reason Apple is doing the right thing. That could also help the company cut some of the manufacturing costs and avoid a price increase for the iPhone 18 Pro. If that’s the case, I can’t imagine anyone complaining.
Then there are the hardware upgrades, which are way more important than the visuals. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a faster chipset, larger batteries, and improved optics for its cameras. That’s precisely the iterative upgrade one would expect in a “tock” year. Nothing groundbreaking compared to the previous year, but still a step forward that would soften any rough edges.
What would you prefer for Apple to do with the iPhone 18 Pro?
Those upgrades won’t be aimed at iPhone 17 Pro owners, because they are unlikely to switch to the latest model. In fact, most of the people that will buy the iPhone 18 Pro will probably come from an iPhone 15 Pro or an even older device. For them, the new model will be a leap forward, and they will most likely be more worried about the color they’ll have to choose.
Just what some people need
The camera plateau is likely to also stick around a bit longer. | Image by PhoneArena
Even if you’re a tech nerd who cares more about the latest tech than anything else, Apple will offer you something. The first 2nm chipset in an iPhone, paired with the company’s second-generation in-house mobile modem and a larger battery, will likely offer an exciting battery life improvement. If you’re into those details, the improved camera optics should make your photos slightly better.
For those who just want the latest and greatest, these upgrades are good enough. If they are looking for a more radical change, they’ll probably opt for the shiny new iPhone Fold and enjoy the complete refresh. For anyone else, especially people who have a flagship phone from the last two years, the iPhone 18 Pro will be an unnecessary upgrade. They will be better off skipping.
For Apple, the iPhone 18 Pro shapes up as the best possible “tock” upgrade. A refinement of its best phone so far, which may stick to the same price as last year. Whatever the memes say, this is exactly the device that will sell like hotcakes.
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