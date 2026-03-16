T-Mobile will have four variations of a Tuesdays gift waiting for you soon
The next T-Mobile Tuesdays gift is game-season appropriate.
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T-Mobile will distribute hats next week. | Image by The Mobile Report
While T-Mobile is known for discounts and free food, physical swag is often the real highlight for subscribers. The carrier last distributed a tangible item in early February and is now gearing up for another giveaway.
If you are a sports fan and are hoping to keep up with the games in style, T-Mobile has a fitting freebie coming up for you, according to The Mobile Report.
The company will be distributing free hats next Tuesday, March 24. The hats are black with a small magenta patch with T-Mobile's logo on the side.
The outlet says that the hats appear to be well-made with a high-quality metal buckle at the back.
It's not clear whether you will be able to pick one with the slogan of your choice, but that will likely depend on the mood of the employee who deals with you and whether there is enough stock.
The T-Mobile Tuesdays gift distribution is a beloved tradition and continues to be one of the hallmarks of the company. Even if you don't care about the gifts, the giveaways are a sign that T-Mobile stores aren't going away anytime soon, despite the increasing reliance on T-Life.
There has been a lot of debate about T-Mobile's deeper motive behind the Tuesdays programs and the hidden costs paid by customers. However, the bottom line is that, on the face of it, it's a harmless freebie with no strings attached, so you might as well go and collect one.
Big game energy
The next T-Mobile Tuesdays gift is a hat. | Image by The Mobile Report
If you are a sports fan and are hoping to keep up with the games in style, T-Mobile has a fitting freebie coming up for you, according to The Mobile Report.
The company will be distributing free hats next Tuesday, March 24. The hats are black with a small magenta patch with T-Mobile's logo on the side.
They sport messages that are game-season appropriate, if not necessarily very catchy or creative. You might be able to choose from or be assigned one of these four slogans:
- Stadium food critic
- Fueled by hot dogs
- Big league energy
- Call me up
The outlet says that the hats appear to be well-made with a high-quality metal buckle at the back.
To collect the hat, keep an eye on the T-Life app. Save the offer when you spot it and visit a nearby corporate store to collect it. The offer is for postpaid customers, and each line on an account can get one.
It's not clear whether you will be able to pick one with the slogan of your choice, but that will likely depend on the mood of the employee who deals with you and whether there is enough stock.
Everyone loves a good gift
The T-Mobile Tuesdays gift distribution is a beloved tradition and continues to be one of the hallmarks of the company. Even if you don't care about the gifts, the giveaways are a sign that T-Mobile stores aren't going away anytime soon, despite the increasing reliance on T-Life.
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What's the best part of T-Mobile Tuesdays?
Should you get one?
There has been a lot of debate about T-Mobile's deeper motive behind the Tuesdays programs and the hidden costs paid by customers. However, the bottom line is that, on the face of it, it's a harmless freebie with no strings attached, so you might as well go and collect one.
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