Despite being the subject of U.S. sanctions, Huawei has managed to not only continue to make a name for itself in the smartphone market, it has also proven itself to be innovative. For example, most of the models in the company's latest flagship series, the Mate 80 line, contain an amazing AI-driven feature called Smart Grip. This uses capacitive sensors on the edge of the phone along with the 3D ToF (Time of Flight) sensors that determine in real time how you are holding the device.

The cool things that Smart Grip can do





This is what Smart Grip can do. When there is an incoming call or a notification hits the screen, the Mate 80 series phone determines which hand the user is holding the phone in and where the user's thumb is resting. Here is the cool part. The Call button (Answer/Decline) slides down the screen to place itself directly underneath the user's finger. Think about that. No more trying to stretch your finger to reach a button inconveniently placed. Now, the button comes to you.





If you shift your grip from the bottom of the phone to the middle, the UI elements on screen follow your hands allowing you to reach the top of a notification without having to overextend your thumb. The phone also can determine whether the user is left-handed or right-handed in milliseconds, and it will shift the interface to match that user's dominant hand.





The Smart Grip feature is available on the following Mate 80 flagship models:





Huawei Mate 80 Pro

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max

Huawei Mate 80 RS (Ultimate Design)

The models sport the required 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor sends out a beam of infrared light that travels at the speed of light, but is invisible to the human eye. The beam bounces off the target and the time it takes to return to the sensor is measured. With that information, the distance from the phone's camera to the target can be calculated. The ToF system is not used on the standard Mate 80 model. The latter has a single punch-hole camera and this is why Smart Grip is not available on that model.

Recommended For You The ToF system can be considered the eyes of the Smart Grip system. Because it scans your hand thousands of times each second, when you adjust your grip to move closer to a notification, the data collected by the ToF can tell the NPU to move the UI's elements before the user's finger ever touches the glass.





The Kirin 9030 processor was built on a N+3 5nm-class process node using Brute Force





Huawei handsets running HarmonyOS 6.0 or later. All processing for this feature is handled on-device thanks to the Huawei designed and SMIC built Kirin 9030 and 9030 Pro processors. Both are believed to be manufactured using SMIC's N+3 (5nm-class) process node. Since Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography machines cannot be sold in China, transferring circuitry patterns to silicon wafers must be done using an alternative method called SAQP (Self-Aligned Quadruple Patterning) or Brute Force.





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With Brute Force, each pattern is etched on a wafer four times using older DUV (Deep Ultraviolet Lithography) machines that are permitted to be purchased by Chinese companies. The problem with Brute Force is that it is a slower and more expensive process than using an EUV machine, and it reportedly has extremely low yields. But until China is allowed to import EUV machines, or other methods are found to work, Brute Force is the only way Huawei can design improved processors. Brute Force yields are in the range of 20% to 30% compared to better than 75% for EUV Lithography.

Smart Grip is a fantastic feature that helps those with large-screened phones navigate the UI faster and with more ease. The Huawei Mate 80 Pro has s 6.75-inch display while a 6.90-inch screen can be found on the Mate 80 Pro Max and Mate 80 RS (Ultimate) models.