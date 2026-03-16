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The OnePlus 16 to stun with LPDDR6 RAM and water your eyes with its price tag

Rumors are piling up.

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The OnePlus 15 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
Despite that I still view the OnePlus 15 as a "new" phone (it went global in mid-November 2025), the OnePlus 16 is on the horizon now. We've covered rumors about it on several occasions (for example, there could be an alleged OnePlus 16 Ultra or Pro) and now we have another juicy leak about it.

Blazing-fast RAM




You might've noticed that phone prices have gone up recently (for example, the new Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus saw a solid $100 hike). That's in part because of the ongoing RAMpocalypse – memory chip makers are inflating prices because of the heavy AI demand and the always-hungry-for-chips data centers. In many tech stores, RAM sticks are being sold like lobsters in a restaurant – by the price of the day.

So I can't help but shiver at the thought of the OnePlus 16 price, because the latest rumor has it that the phone will ship with LPDDR6 memory on board. That's great for power users and those who want the latest and greatest, but it's concerning for the rest of us, who are perfectly fine with LPDDR5-levels of speed.

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The OnePlus 16 might not be the only one to come with LPDDR6 in the near future. As we've recently reported, the upcoming Xiaomi 18 Ultra might pull off the same stunt.

LPDDR6 is expected to deliver significantly higher memory speeds and better bandwidth than LPDDR5 and LPDDR5X. It will also likely be more power-efficient, helping devices run longer on battery while handling demanding tasks like on-device AI processing and advanced graphics.

Again, LPDDR6 will probably cost an arm and a leg at first, so you better start saving.

What should OnePlus do?
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What else is there?


Per the rumor above, the OnePlus 16 might come with a 1.5K OLED display with 240Hz refresh rate super-thin bezels, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, a large vapor chamber and the (still unreleased) Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

The OnePlus 16 might offer 12 or 16 GB of RAM (LPDDR6) and up to a terabyte of UFS 4.1 storage. The battery cell might come with a capacity of around 9,000 mAh and ~120W wired charging speeds, while the rear camera setup could be a triple one.
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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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