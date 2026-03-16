Amazon's latest killer Pixel Watch 3 deal makes this beautiful 45mm model with LTE cheaper than ever
If you have large wrists and are addicted to cellular connectivity, you should take advantage of this special offer while you can!
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This is a very stylish design for that hugely reduced price. | Image by Google
Don't agree with my assessment from last week that the five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 is finally worth your time and money at a never-before-seen discount in its most affordable versions (which is impressively still available)? Then you might be interested in the older, slightly humbler, and significantly cheaper Pixel Watch 3.
While you may have expected this 2024-released edition of Google's Apple Watch alternative to be discontinued by now, that obviously hasn't happened yet, and instead, the undeniably gorgeous and decidedly feature-packed Wear OS timepiece continues to drop lower and lower in price both with and without cellular connectivity and both in 41 and 45mm case sizes.
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The newest Amazon deal slashes 160 bucks off the $399.99 list price of a large model with an eye-catching Champagne Gold aluminum case and Hazel band, as well as built-in 4G LTE support. If that doesn't sound like the most substantial possible discount for what's ultimately an 18-month-old device, then you might be more impressed to hear that a 45mm Pixel Watch 3 with cellular capabilities actually used to cost a whopping $499.99 back at launch.
So, yes, compared to the wearable's original price, you're looking at saving no less than $260 right now, although that's unlikely to be the case much longer. At this new record low price, the 45mm LTE-enabled Pixel Watch 3 is currently (a lot) cheaper than a 40mm GPS-only Galaxy Watch 8, for instance, while costing slightly more than a Galaxy Watch 7 in the same small size sans standalone cellular functionality.
A heart rate monitor is only one of many tools the Pixel Watch 3 uses to keep an eye on its users' wellbeing. | Image by PhoneArena
Along with the considerably more expensive Pixel Watch 4, these are probably the best smartwatches an Android phone user can buy at the time of this writing, and in terms of value for your money, I believe the Pixel Watch 3 might be the top option for a lot of bargain hunters today.
Yes, the Pixel Watch 4 is better in key areas like battery life, screen quality, and processing power, but the Pixel Watch 3 is pretty much just as great at health monitoring and certainly not bad in those three aforementioned departments either.
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