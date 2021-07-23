An iPhone 13 notch size leak tips Apple's best screen-to-body ratio so far

An iPhone 13 notch size leak tips Apple's best screen-to-body ratio so far0
How exactly? By shrinking the top bezel cutout, and, thanks to an often credible Apple tipster LeaksApplePro, we now got another confirmation exactly how much smaller will the iPhone 13 notch be when it gets released September 24.
Just as previously rumored about the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 will have а notch that is 0.99" (26mm) in width, instead of the current 1.38" (35mm) that Apple has been using to house the Face ID components and earpiece since the OG iPhone X.
The iPhone 13 to launch with a 25% smaller notch
That's a reduction of over 25%, and will be making iPhone design history as it will be the first major change in the iPhone's frontal design since, well, 2017 when the first iPhone with a notch made a cameo.
That left plenty of empty space in the middle where the earpiece and mic used to sit, so Apple simply clustered the Face ID kit elements closer to each other, and reduced the empty space on the sides to make the notch appear much more compact than it is now.
Previously, we also heard that it Apple has been able to miniaturize the Face ID components via its $390 million investment in Finisar, the makers of the laser-emitting flood illuminator and dot projector VCSEL parts, and that is another piece of the incredible shrinking notch puzzle on the iPhone 13.
While those components may be miniaturized further for the iPhone 14, for now Apple's rearrangement of the Face ID kit weighs much heavier into the new smaller notch design than if it had simply employed smaller dot projector and flood illuminator.
On the other hand, much more of those indispensable parts of Apple's TrueDepth camera system can now be produced from a single wafer, so shrinking the VCSEL part of the Face ID technology by up to 50% will also contribute to Apple's bottom line by lowering the iPhone 13 production costs further.
The iPhone 13 specs may list a modern screen-to-body ratio for the first time
Still, even as the cutout will be protruding slightly deeper into the display, that extension will be peanuts compared to the notch width shrinkage, so the effect on the iPhone 13's screen-to-body ratio will be negligible.
With a 25%+ smaller notch, though, comes the corresponding increase in screen-to-body ratio, and it will be interesting to measure the exact increase in this important metric of iPhone design. The last iPhone without a notch, the iPhone SE 2020, has the abominable 65% screen-to-body ratio, as it comes from an era of Touch ID buttons and enormous bezels. In fact, the best metric from that epoch, on the iPhone 8 Plus, is only 67.47%.
Enter the iPhone X notch, and Apple's iPhones immediately broke the 80% screen-to-body ratio threshold, with the iPhone 12 commanding 86% screen measured from the total handset dimensions when we account for the notch. We'd wager to guess that the notch width shrink will easily push it towards the 88% screen-to-body ratio mark though the exact calculations can be done when Apple releases the iPhone 13, like we did with the original iPhone X.
Unfortunately, that is still a far cry from the best Android phones in that respect, and, while the iPhone 13 will inevitably be the iPhone with the best screen-to-body ratio so far, even its shrunken notch may not allow it to beat its best Android competitors as there the metric is already nearing the 90% threshold and even piercing it upwards.
