Here's one thing Apple's doing to make the iPhone 13 notch smaller

Apple iPhone 13 Pro announcement, release date, pricing expectations





There's no concrete data about iPhone 13 Pro pricing at this stage. However, every premium iPhone series has kicked off at $999 since 2017 and it'd be odd to see Apple change things so many years later, especially in what many would consider an 'S' year.





With that in mind, Apple could retain its existing structure and price the iPhone 13 Pro as follows:





iPhone 13 Pro — $999

iPhone 13 Pro Max — $1099

The usual 256GB and 512GB models should be available too, and rumor has it that an extra 1TB version might even make an appearance.