Walmart's early Black Friday sale brings Apple's AirPods Pro 2 down to a ridiculously low price





$249 is obviously not right anymore, and the $199, $179, and $169 prices charged by retailers like Amazon and Best Buy in recent months as part of various limited-time promotions won't make for an ideal Christmas offer either. $249 is obviously not right anymore, and the $199, $179, and $169 prices charged by retailers like Amazon and Best Buy in recent months as part of various limited-time promotions won't make for an ideal Christmas offer either.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 $139 $249 $110 off (44%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White Buy at Walmart









But that's where Walmart comes in today with an unprecedented and presumably unbeatable $139 listing. Yes, if you hurry, the AirPods Pro 2 can be yours cheaper than ever before, and quite possibly, cheaper than they'll ever be. And yes, this is explicitly labeled as a Black Friday deal , even though Black Friday is traditionally held the day after Thanksgiving, which is still two weeks away.

Of course, US retailers have long abandoned or at least revised that tradition, so it doesn't really come as a surprise that Walmart is running an early Black Friday 2025 sale this weekend. Technically, the killer new AirPods Pro 2 deal should last until Sunday, November 16, and then likely come back closer to November 28, but something tells me Walmart won't be able to keep up with your demand through the end of this week.









After all, these are very clearly still among the best wireless earbuds you can buy to pair with your new or old iPhone, with their active noise cancellation skills, overall audio quality, and battery life being pretty much unrivaled in the sub-$150 segment right now.









Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US! Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15 Pre-order now