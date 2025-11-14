Walmart's early Black Friday sale brings Apple's AirPods Pro 2 down to a ridiculously low price
Believe it or not, you can pay just $139 for this noise-cancelling powerhouse already.
They may no longer be the cream of the crop after the AirPods Pro 3's release a couple of months ago, but there's no denying that the AirPods Pro 2 can still put a big smile on the faces of hardcore Apple fans and general bargain hunters this holiday season... at the right price.
$249 is obviously not right anymore, and the $199, $179, and $169 prices charged by retailers like Amazon and Best Buy in recent months as part of various limited-time promotions won't make for an ideal Christmas offer either.
But that's where Walmart comes in today with an unprecedented and presumably unbeatable $139 listing. Yes, if you hurry, the AirPods Pro 2 can be yours cheaper than ever before, and quite possibly, cheaper than they'll ever be. And yes, this is explicitly labeled as a Black Friday deal, even though Black Friday is traditionally held the day after Thanksgiving, which is still two weeks away.
Of course, US retailers have long abandoned or at least revised that tradition, so it doesn't really come as a surprise that Walmart is running an early Black Friday 2025 sale this weekend. Technically, the killer new AirPods Pro 2 deal should last until Sunday, November 16, and then likely come back closer to November 28, but something tells me Walmart won't be able to keep up with your demand through the end of this week.
After all, these are very clearly still among the best wireless earbuds you can buy to pair with your new or old iPhone, with their active noise cancellation skills, overall audio quality, and battery life being pretty much unrivaled in the sub-$150 segment right now.
Then you have pioneering Hearing Aid and Hearing Protection features to further set the second-gen AirPods Pro apart from anything else you could currently get at a similar price, not to mention all those neat Siri tricks you've come to love over the years.
