Apple's 'modern' AirPods Max with USB-C are cheaper than ever... but still pretty expensive





As you may have noticed, I actively avoided using a very strong adjective there, as the AirPods Max's latest price cut cannot be objectively described as deep, substantial, or life-altering. That's mainly because these are super-expensive headphones, normally fetching $549 a pair, so their new $120 discount doesn't quite make them affordable, at least compared to something like the Beats Studio Pro or Solo 4 , which are also manufactured by Apple.

Apple AirPods Max
$119 off (22%)
Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, USB-C Charging, Three Color Options









This particular flavor of the AirPods Max has never been available at a lower price than right now, so as unlikely as it sounds, the ancient over-ear cans might top some holiday shopping lists for yet another year.

If you hurry, you can save 120 bucks on your favorite of three different colorways (midnight, blue, and starlight) without jumping through hoops or meeting any sort of special requirements. I'm talking no obligatory Prime membership, although if history is any indication, that may change for the worse once Amazon's 2025 Prime Day sale kicks off in a matter of hours (at the time of this writing).









Now, are the AirPods Max still among the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy ? I don't personally think so, but a lot of hardcore Apple fans are likely to (strongly) disagree with my view, considering the possibility to pair their iPhones with a non-Apple-branded product a cardinal sin.





To be perfectly clear, the AirPods Max are not bad by any measure of the word, rocking an undeniably fashionable design (even today), decent battery life, excellent spatial audio, and more than respectable active noise cancellation... at a price that could still go a little bit lower by the end of the holiday shopping season.



