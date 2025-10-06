iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Trending:
October Prime Day is coming up!
Upcoming event
October Prime Day is coming up!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Prime Big Deal Days brings epic deals on top phones, tablets, and more

Apple's 'modern' AirPods Max with USB-C are cheaper than ever... but still pretty expensive

Released in 2020 and refreshed in 2024 with USB-C charging support, Apple's first (and still only) own-brand over-ear headphones are... a decently smart 2025 buy.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Apple Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Official promotional image for Apple's AirPods Max with USB-C
Do you know the first-ever over-ear headphones Apple released under its own brand all the way back in 2020? For some reason, the Cupertino-based tech giant never brought out a true sequel to the AirPods Max, which are once again making headlines at an... interesting discount ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2025 event.

As you may have noticed, I actively avoided using a very strong adjective there, as the AirPods Max's latest price cut cannot be objectively described as deep, substantial, or life-altering. That's mainly because these are super-expensive headphones, normally fetching $549 a pair, so their new $120 discount doesn't quite make them affordable, at least compared to something like the Beats Studio Pro or Solo 4, which are also manufactured by Apple.

Apple AirPods Max

$119 off (22%)
Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, USB-C Charging, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Technically, however, this is not a 2020-released product you're looking at here, but a 2024-refreshed model with USB-C charging support replacing the outdated (and annoying) Lightning technology of the original version.

This particular flavor of the AirPods Max has never been available at a lower price than right now, so as unlikely as it sounds, the ancient over-ear cans might top some holiday shopping lists for yet another year.

If you hurry, you can save 120 bucks on your favorite of three different colorways (midnight, blue, and starlight) without jumping through hoops or meeting any sort of special requirements. I'm talking no obligatory Prime membership, although if history is any indication, that may change for the worse once Amazon's 2025 Prime Day sale kicks off in a matter of hours (at the time of this writing).


Now, are the AirPods Max still among the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy? I don't personally think so, but a lot of hardcore Apple fans are likely to (strongly) disagree with my view, considering the possibility to pair their iPhones with a non-Apple-branded product a cardinal sin.

To be perfectly clear, the AirPods Max are not bad by any measure of the word, rocking an undeniably fashionable design (even today), decent battery life, excellent spatial audio, and more than respectable active noise cancellation... at a price that could still go a little bit lower by the end of the holiday shopping season.

Recommended Stories

Apple&#039;s &#039;modern&#039; AirPods Max with USB-C are cheaper than ever... but still pretty expensive

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Apple AirPods - Deals History
51 stories
06 Oct, 2025
Apple's 'modern' AirPods Max with USB-C are cheaper than ever... but still pretty expensive
23 Sep, 2025
Rare AirPods Max bargain saves you $100 ahead of Prime Big Deal Days
22 Sep, 2025
Apple's brand-new AirPods Pro 3 are amazingly already discounted with no catches
10 Sep, 2025
Incredible new deal makes the AirPods Pro 2 a must-buy even after the AirPods Pro 3's launch
15 Aug, 2025
I'm loving the AirPods Pro 2, especially when they're 32% off at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade

by Anam Hamid • 1

Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch

by Iskra Petrova • 2

Real-world images show what Huawei’s Mate 80 series will actually look like

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless